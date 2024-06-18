Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Marner, Liljegren & Brodie

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll look into the futures of three players on the team’s roster. First, I’ll examine Mitch Marner’s ongoing and controversial journey, deeply rooted in his tenure with the Maple Leafs. He’s one of their best core players, but his future seems up in the air.

Second, I’ll assess Timothy Liljegren‘s potential, as he’s early in his journey with the team. Last, I’ll look at T.J. Brodie’s situation, as his time with the Maple Leafs might be approaching its conclusion. Organizational decisions loom for each player, and the Maple Leafs face crucial choices soon. Where will they land on dealing with each of these players who have spent so much time within the organization?

Item 1: Maple Leafs’ Shift in Thinking – Keeping Mitch Marner

TSN’s Darren Dreger updated the Mitch Marner saga on Monday’s edition of the First Up show with Aaron Korolnek and Carlo Colaiacovo on TSN 1050 in Toronto. The longtime TSN insider indicated that, while it’s possible general manager Brad Treliving might approach the Marner camp with a trade at some point this offseason, Dreger seems to believe management would prefer to sign the 27-year-old forward to a contract extension.

Related: Maple Leafs Need to Trade Marner, Not Extend Him

As Dreger put it, based on the people he talks to, Marner would prefer to play out the final year of his contract with the Maple Leafs. Dreger added that it doesn’t mean he will walk out the door after next season. But, of course, there’s that risk because he’d be an unrestricted free agent. As Dreger puts it, this situation is uncomfortable for the team. Yet, that’s the situation the Maple Leafs and Marner negotiated (including the no-move clause), and it’s working itself out that way.

Marner is coming off another standout regular season, scoring 26 goals and putting up 85 points in 69 games. However, his limited production in the playoffs — just one goal and three points in seven games during the team’s Round 1 playoff loss to the Boston Bruins — fueled speculation the Maple Leafs might choose to move him ahead of the final year of his contract.

Mitch Marner and Mark Giordano, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Marner’s deal carries a cap hit of $10.903 million, which accounts for around 12.4 percent of next season’s $88 million salary cap. With Marner holding a full no-movement clause, he effectively prevents the team from trading him without his say-so. Despite this, Dreger emphasized extending Marner seems the route Treliving prefers, highlighting a shift in thinking for the Maple Leafs. Rather than pursuing dramatic changes, the organization appears inclined to keep the talented Marner – warts and all.

Item 2: Uncertainty Surrounding Liljegren’s Maple Leafs Future

The Maple Leafs are currently at a standstill regarding a new contract for pending restricted free agent defenseman Timothy Liljegren. There seems to have been minimal engagement in contract talks between the Maple Leafs and Liljegren’s camp, indicating the two sides might be heading towards arbitration. Speculation is that the Maple Leafs are waiting to see how free agency unfolds. Once they find what players they can add, they’ll decide where Liljegren fits into their lineup.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Fearful Decision-Making Has to Stop

The 25-year-old Liljegren had a decent 2023-24 regular season, posting three goals and 23 points while averaging 19:39 of ice time playing in 55 games. With several other defensemen looking like they won’t be back with the team (Mark Giordano and Brodie are two), Liljegren is heading toward becoming an unrestricted free agent. His future is uncertain; Toronto could opt for arbitration, resulting in a short-term deal and giving the organization another year to decide on his future. Alternatively, the team could offer him a longer-term deal (around $3 million average annual value) to help stabilize their blue line.

Item 3: Don’t Show T.J. Brodie the Door Quite Yet

Speaking of Brodie’s future, there’s been significant speculation about it. Few expect him back with the team. While it seems possible the Maple Leafs and the 34-year-old defenseman might part ways, there’s a chance he could stay if he signed a team-friendly contract.

Brodie’s extensive experience, leadership, and defensive skills make him a valuable asset. His intelligence and ability to read the ice effectively provide the team stability on the blue line, a crucial element for a team that has often struggled to maintain a strong defense. He’s likely a better choice than many depth defensemen the team could go out and sign.

Moreover, Brodie’s versatility and reliability allow him to adapt to various roles within the lineup, making him a consistent and dependable presence. Like other players before him (Jason Spezza and Giordano), Brodie could accept a team-friendly contract, which would benefit the team financially while retaining his valuable services. His mentorship could also be instrumental in developing the younger defensemen in the Maple Leafs’ system, ensuring a solid defensive foundation for the future.

Sure, Brodie might seek a bigger payday elsewhere, if that’s offered. However, the Maple Leafs could greatly benefit from retaining him. My question is:

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs? Weighing the Future of Maple Leafs Players

The Maple Leafs find themselves at a crossroads with these three key players and their futures are up in the air. The organization has invested heavily in then, creating contractual and personal relationships spanning several seasons. Perhaps the team will start fresh. However, player retention and trade choices are complex, and several considerations impact any choice.

Related: Ex-Maple Leafs’ Defenseman Jake Gardiner: Where Is He Now?

In professional sports, decisions about a player’s future are not made in isolation. They involve considerations of contracts, personal relationships, and the impact on the player’s and the team’s family. Uprooting a player through a trade impacts their career and personal life, disrupting their family’s stability, hopes, and plans. An organization that disregards these human aspects risks gaining a reputation as a place players should avoid. As a result, it makes good sense that the Maple Leafs balance hockey’s business side with their players’ personal well-being.

The Maple Leafs’ management recognizes that a player’s value extends beyond their on-ice performance to their role in the locker room and the community. The team should know that fostering a supportive and considerate environment is crucial for attracting and retaining top talent. On the surface, such decisions seem easy enough to make. Yet, logically, there’s so much more involved than fans or hockey writers can see.