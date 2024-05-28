Top 5 Offensive Defensemen in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft

The 2024 NHL Entry Draft is just over a month away and the Draft Lottery has set the order for the first 16 picks, so it is time to start ranking prospects and determine the top players in each position.

There are excellent options on defense who are expected to go within the top 10, and a handful more throughout the rest of the first round. From shooting, passing, IQ, and more, these five defensemen have the best offensive abilities heading into the draft. While their game might not be perfect, their actions in the offensive zone make up for what they lack, and they still have room to grow. These are the top five offensive defensemen available in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

5. Zeev Buium, University of Denver (NCAA)

Zeev Buium possesses all the qualities of an elite defenseman, beginning with intelligence. You could argue that he is the most astute defenseman in this draft class, if not the most intelligent. He quickly and efficiently processes information, allowing Buium to impress on every shift, regardless of the circumstances. His 50 points (11 goals, 39 assists) in 42 games led all defensemen on the team and ranked second on the roster.

His intelligence and high-end puck skills make him a dangerous scoring threat from the blue line and in transition. He can maneuver through traffic in the neutral zone, deliver accurate stretch passes, and is especially adept at manipulating opposing defenses with his movement. His skating draws attention to himself, creating space for his teammates.

Zeev Buium sends Denver to the NCHC championship game in OT!! 🚨

Buium’s approach before taking a shot – such as positioning himself effectively to challenge the goalie – makes him an outstanding prospect. While shot selection is influenced by a player’s hockey IQ, it also reflects their shooting ability. However, in terms of his actual shot, he’s closer to average. Buium has a good wrist shot and the right speed and accuracy to pose a threat when necessary. It’s not a standout skill nor a hindrance to his performance.

Buium’s exceptional stickhandling skills consistently impress me. His ability to deke and create highlight-reel plays and his skill in the smaller, more crucial moments truly showcase what a reliable and impactful defenseman he is. He is skilled at handling the puck, which helps him maneuver through pressure and pass the puck to his teammates. His precise passing allows him to make accurate long passes frequently. These abilities significantly influence how Denver moves the puck out of its defensive zone and through the neutral zone to enter the offensive zone. He is confident and makes decisive decisions with and without the puck to manipulate opposing players and create opportunities for his teammates.

4. Artyom Levshunov, Michigan State University (NCAA)

Artyom Levshunov is highly skilled and known for his ability to dominate from the point. One of his key strengths is his willingness to take shots on goal, and his shots are powerful. While this can sometimes lead to blocked shots, it often creates chaos around the net, leading to screens and rebounds that resulted in numerous assists this season. Finishing with nine goals and 26 assists, he was just one point behind recent Tampa Bay Lightning draft pick Issac Howard for the team lead in scoring.

He is also a solid playmaker, as he has many skills to control the game from the point, especially on the power play. He can dictate the pace and make the perfect pass that splits the defense or find the shot for a rebound. His passing, in general, is good, and it helps make him a dual threat offensively that is hard to cover. He competes well and always seems to move with or without the puck. His size makes it hard to get the puck off him, which helps his ability to control the offense at any given point.

Watching Levshunov play, his skating ability is hard to miss. He’s quick and very agile, and he uses it well. This allows him to be a modern defenseman who can jump into the play and make things happen offensively while also being able to get back quickly to help out defensively. Although he sometimes prioritizes offense, his skating ability helps limit this impact. What’s especially impressive is that Levshunov, despite not being an undersized defenseman, has the explosiveness and strong skating mechanics to keep up with most players in his class.

Levshunov’s skating ability makes him a valuable asset in transition and on the rush. He often leads the rush and enjoys carrying the puck through the midzone to initiate offense. He can also be the trailer, spearheading the second wave of attack with his strong shooting and playmaking skills. His speed makes it extremely difficult for opponents to cover him.

3. Cole Hutson, USNTDP Juniors (USHL)

Cole Hutson is an offensive defenseman with exceptional creativity, deception, handling skills, advanced anticipation and processing speed. Cole’s on-puck toolkit is even more dynamic and refined than his brother Lane’s was in his draft year. He has far more fluidity in his skating, a significantly higher top speed, and the offensive aggression his brother only fully embraced when he reached the NCAA. In 19 games, he scored three goals and nine assists.

Hutson is a skilled puck-mover who can impress with his ability to escape trouble during offensive plays. He excels at protecting the puck from forecheckers and utilizes his edges effectively. While he can control passes that others might need help with, he sometimes needs to be more relaxed with the puck, leading to unnecessary delays. However, Hutson can control the game’s pace.

He also has a top-tier offensive mindset and can lead a power play effectively. His adept navigation of the offensive blue line allows him to execute challenging plays. He exhibits excellent agility and evasiveness, making him adept at eluding checkers. A highly creative player, he consistently demonstrates active engagement in the offensive aspects of the game. He consistently creates scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates. In addition, he adeptly adjusts to poor passes and delivers precise tape-to-tape passes that are easy to receive.

Hutson demonstrates excellent awareness, especially regarding the offensive side of the game. He has a keen eye for open lanes and can make firm, accurate passes to his teammates. While generally making quick and sound decisions, he could work on his decision-making in the defensive zone. He sometimes tends to rush the puck up the ice before his team has possession, leading to risky situations. However, he has a powerful shot and an impressive release. Although he missed the net in the clip, his ability to read the play and position himself in dangerous areas on the ice is noteworthy. Additionally, he can elevate the puck high, taking advantage of goaltenders who are moving laterally.

2. Carter Yakemchuk, Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

A quick look at his point totals shows that Yakemchuk is an offensive defenseman who is vital to the Calgary Hitmen attack. This has been consistent throughout the season. He is Calgary’s second-leading scorer in both goals (30) and points (71) and always has the green light to attack the net. He can score from pretty much anywhere – in the slot, on the wing on the power play, or from the point with a well-placed wrist shot or booming slap shot.

Carter Yakemchuk is a skilled skater, especially considering his size. While he may not be the fastest straight-line skater, he has good acceleration and can quickly maneuver into spaces to create scoring chances or make defensive plays. His adept use of edges allows him to turn swiftly in the offensive zone, taking advantage of slower or stationary defenders and disadvantaging them. Although he has shown decent top speed, he requires some time to reach it, often needing to receive a pass in stride to maintain momentum.

To say that Yakemchuk can score from anywhere in the offensive zone sounds like an exaggeration, but it’s not. He can score close to the crease on his forehand or backhand, with an ability not usually seen from a defenseman. He regularly shifts to the left-side wing on the power play for one-timer or wrist shot opportunities. His wrist and slap shots from the blue line get through traffic and are accurate. While it’s unlikely he will have the same scoring chances and frequency in the pro game, his shooting is his most pro-ready attribute.

Yakemchuk is skilled at creating offense not only through his shooting ability but also through his passing and puck handling. He is a consistent passer, excelling at creating zone exits and entries, and can also make long passes. His puck handling allows him to create time and space for himself and draw opposition players towards him to open up passing options for his teammates. He is adept at maneuvering the puck to force opposing players to adjust their positioning, creating opportunities for himself and his teammates.

1. Zayne Parekh, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

Zayne Parekh had an incredibly productive season as a draft-eligible defenseman. He scored 33 goals and 96 points in 66 games with the Saginaw Spirit, leading all OHL defensemen in both goals and points. Parekh’s edgework, agility, and lateral movement are exceptional, making him very elusive with the puck. He can create space and move from side to side effectively. However, he needs to improve his straight-line speed. While his initial acceleration is good, his overall speed is average in both directions. His stride could be longer and smoother, preventing him from reaching an elite level as a skater.

Zayne Parekh, Saginaw Spirit (Photo by Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

Parekh is a riverboat gambler on the ice, constantly pushing the offense. It’s not uncommon to see him joining or even leading the rush. When the play is in the offensive zone, he enjoys moving up along the boards or positioning himself in the slot to generate scoring opportunities. At the junior level, he’s been able to do this and get back defensively. However, it’s still being determined whether he can maintain this at the next level due to his lack of straight-line speed. He must learn to pick his moments and focus on his defensive play. Nevertheless, these are skills that can be developed and taught. Parekh possesses a natural offensive skill and instincts for creating scoring chances, which are much harder to teach to a young player.

Parekh possesses a wide range of effective shots. He can score from the point using his slap shot and one-timer. He also knows how to keep his shot low, enabling his teammates to deflect, screen, and capitalize on rebounds. However, Parekh’s standout skills lie in his excellent wrist shot and snapshot. He can score during rushes or by sneaking in from the point and releasing his shot from the top of the circles. His quick and deceptive release often catches goalies off guard. Additionally, Parekh excels as a playmaker, utilizing his lateral agility and edgework to create shooting and passing opportunities. He possesses excellent vision and can deliver precise passes to set up his teammates.

