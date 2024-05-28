Will Mitch Marner Cement Maple Leafs Legacy or Chase a Big Contract?

As Mitch Marner approaches a pivotal point in his career, there is speculation about his potential departure from the Toronto Maple Leafs. On one hand, it is understandable that Marner might pursue greater financial opportunities elsewhere. That’s the nature of being a professional hockey player, it would seem.

However, should he leave the Maple Leafs, the move could mean missing out on the chance to cement his legacy as one of the greatest Toronto players ever. From my perspective, what a significant loss for a player who has always expressed a deep love for the organization. He is chasing some legendary figures in both points and assists, with the following players (see below) ahead of him in each category.

Marner and His Maple Leafs Points Leader Potential

Current Maple Leafs Points Leaders

As of the end of the 2023-24 regular season, the Maple Leafs all-time point leaders are:

Mats Sundin – 987 points Darryl Sittler – 916 points Dave Keon – 858 points Borje Salming – 768 points George Armstrong – 713 points Auston Matthews – 649 points Ron Ellis – 640 points Mitch Marner – 639 points

Even in his relatively short time with the team, Marner has made a significant mark. With 639 points in 639 games, he ranks eighth in franchise history, just behind the recently passed Ron Ellis. Suppose he maintains his current pace and continues to perform at the level he’s engaged throughout his career. In that case, Marner is within striking distance of surpassing some of the greatest players in franchise history.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

That list includes two franchise leaders he could pass next season – George Armstrong and Borje Salming. Also interesting is that his teammate, Auston Matthews, is 10 points ahead of him, and he’s also scaling the list of Maple Leafs greats.

Forgetting for a moment Matthews’ rise on this list, to become the all-time leader in points, Marner must surpass Mats Sundin’s record of 987 points. Given Marner’s average points per game (approximately 1.11), he could reach Sundin’s record in around 315 more games. Assuming he stays healthy and plays approximately 80 games per season, he would need under four more seasons to achieve this milestone. With consistent performance, Marner’s goal of becoming the Maple Leafs’ all-time points leader is within reach, provided he continues to excel in his prime years.

Marner and His Maple Leafs Assists Leader Potential

Current Maple Leafs Assist Leaders

As of the end of the 2023-24 regular season, the Maple Leafs all-time assist leaders are:

Borje Salming – 620 assists Mats Sundin – 567 assists Darryl Sittler – 527 assists Dave Keon – 493 assists Mitch Marner – 445 assists Tomas Kaberle – 437 assists George Armstrong – 417 assists Morgan Rielly – 392 assists

Marner has established himself as a cornerstone of the organization since his debut. With his playmaking abilities, he ranks fifth in all-time assists for the franchise with 445, trailing Salming, Sundin, Darryl Sittler, and Dave Keon. Given his current pace, Marner could surpass Salming’s record of 620 assists within the next few seasons.

To surpass Salming, Marner needs 175 more assists. At his pace of about 0.70 assists per game, Marner could achieve this milestone in approximately 250 games, translating to just over three seasons if he continues to play around 80 games per season.

Comparing Marner to Other Maple Leafs Legends

Marner’s career trajectory places him alongside Maple Leafs legends such as Sundin, Sittler, Keon, and Salming. These players left an indelible mark on the franchise through their statistical achievements, leadership, and loyalty to the team. Marner is now at a pivotal point in his career. His potential to become the all-time leader in points and assists is within reach. What will his choice be moving forward?

By focusing on his playmaking, scoring consistency, and considering the broader impact of his contract decisions, Marner can shape a legacy that will be remembered for generations. If he continues to climb the ranks of the franchise’s historical leaders, he could become one of the greatest Maple Leafs of all time. However, his departure would change this narrative.

There seem to be two choices open to him, and despite all the noise about his being traded out of Toronto, he holds all the cards. From the outside looking in, it comes down to a question of salary compensation. The narrative that the Core Four needs to be torn apart isn’t exactly accurate. More to the point, the Core Four can’t exist, given the salary structure in place.

Marner can change that if he stays with the Maple Leafs and signs a contract that balances team success with reasonable compensation. In that case, he can solidify his status as a Toronto legend. Conversely, if he opts for a more lucrative contract elsewhere—which is his right—he will forgo this chance to build a lasting legacy in the city he loves.

Marner stands at a career crossroads. His decision will impact his financial future and legacy with the Maple Leafs. He could become the franchise’s all-time leader in points and assists by staying. From the perspective of an old guy with more than 75 years of life behind him, the decision doesn’t seem that tough.