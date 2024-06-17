Buffalo Sabres’ 2024 NHL Draft Target: Sam Dickinson

The 2024 NHL Draft is right around the corner. Speculation is running rampant, especially when it comes to the Buffalo Sabres and the 11th overall pick. While much of the talk surrounding the pick involves a potential trade, there is a very real possibility that the Sabres keep the pick.

Several quality prospects should be available with the 11th overall pick this year. Sam Dickinson is an intriguing prospect as one of the highest floors among defensemen. Let’s take a deeper look at Dickinson and how he could fit in with the Sabres.

Assessing Dickinson’s Strengths

Dickinson is a sound prospect in every sense of the word. He excels in his own zone and shows a strong IQ when he doesn’t have the puck. He is very good against the rush, keeping puck carriers to the edge where he uses his speed and size to keep them from getting inside.

At 6-foot-2, 200 pounds Dickinson has good size which he uses to box out forwards in front of the net. His gap control is perhaps the best part of his game, and he makes good use of his size to gain the inside edge to break up plays along the boards.

Offensively, Dickinson works down into the offensive zone but manages to jump back effortlessly. His quick reaction time and awareness allow him to get back into position without compromising anything.

Dickinson might not stand out offensively compared to other high-end defensemen, but he does a lot of the little things right. He picks his spots, uses his long stride to carry the puck, and knows when to make a timely pinch. Dickinson is as solid an all-around defensive prospect as there is in this year’s draft.

What Can Dickinson Work On?

It’s not so much what Dickinson can work on as his ceiling. His “problem” is that he isn’t as dynamic as other prospects like Zeev Buium or Zayne Parekh. In this day and age where flashy offensive defensemen are in vogue, Dickinson doesn’t leap off the screen.

There are concerns about whether his production can translate to the NHL level, but it is hard to hate what he’s done with the London Knights so far. If anything, he can be a bit too patient with the puck, missing the window to create plays.

Dickinson is a low-risk, high-reward player. He doesn’t have the elite offensive potential of others in this draft, but he is far more likely to slot in as a solid top-four option at the very least. Safe might not be sexy but there may not be a higher floor in the draft.

Where Does Dickinson Fit?

The Sabres already have a plethora of left-handed defensemen in the system with Rasmus Dahlin, Bowan Byram, Owen Power, Mattias Samuelsson, and Ryan Johnson. They are just in higher abundance and there is a little bit of an overvalue when it comes to right-handed defensemen.

Sam Dickinson, London Knights (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

That said, Dickinson is the kind of solid defender that the Sabres would love. He is positionally sound, mobile, and strong in his own end. Offensively, he could get squeezed out in Buffalo simply because of the presence of Dahlin and Byram, but that’s a good problem to have.

If he fulfills his potential, Dickinson could be a potential top-pairing option alongside Dahlin. At the very worst, he should become a dependable option on the second pairing, someone who can kill penalties and even spend time on the power play.

Projecting Dickinson’s Career in Buffalo

The Sabres have the luxury of patience when it comes to whoever they take with the 11th overall pick. While it is always nice to find an early difference-maker, there are a litany of prospects ready to hit the NHL level and not everyone can make it at once.

A trade would be ideal to bring in a difference-maker for this year’s roster while also clearing space for prospects like Dickinson. Given his higher floor and potential ceiling, it wouldn’t be a shock if he usurps a spot from Samuelsson or Johnson within the next three years.

From there, Dickinson can potentially be a solid anchor of the Sabres’ defense. Every good defensive core needs one of those guys and Dickinson has the potential to be a fixture on the Buffalo defense for years to come.