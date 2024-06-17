Ducks 2024 NHL Draft Targets: Cayden Lindstrom

The 2024 NHL Entry Draft is less than two weeks away. The Anaheim Ducks have the third pick in this year’s draft, where they will have a choice between a few high-end prospects. Despite the high pick, it’s difficult to gauge who will be available — the San Jose Sharks will presumably select Macklin Celebrini with the first-overall pick, but the Chicago Blackhawks will be on the clock next with the draft’s first real decision.

In the final weeks leading up to the draft, we’ll explore players who could be available to Anaheim at third overall. Previously, we’ve looked at Anton Silayev and Ivan Demidov. Today we’ll review our first North American prospect, Cayden Lindstrom, a center for the Medicine Hat Tigers of the Western Hockey League (WHL). Lindstrom, a towering power forward, is a unique commodity at the top of this year’s draft class. Paired with the fact that he seems to fit the mold of what general manager Pat Verbeek is building, it’s believable that Lindstrom will be wearing orange and black on draft night.

Lindstrom Fits Verbeek’s Type

Lindstrom is a dominating presence on the ice. At 6-foot-3 and 213 pounds, he’s an NHL-sized power forward imposing his will in the WHL. He uses his size well, including a long reach and a willingness to battle along the boards. He’s a strong skater, which also helps his 200-foot game. He has a high motor and is engaged at both ends of the ice. Lindstrom took his offensive game to new levels to start the 2023-24 season with the Tigers, as he recorded 46 points (26 goals, 20 assists) in 32 games before being shut down with a back injury. He returned in time for the postseason but was still dealing with his back issues. He only registered two points in four games in the playoffs.

Cayden Lindstrom, Medicine Hat Tigers (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/Getty Images)

Like any prospect, Lindstrom isn’t exactly a slam-dunk pick. His breakout season was cut short due to a herniated disc in his back. While back issues can sometimes be alarming, he was able to test at the NHL Draft Combine earlier in June. Even with the back injury behind him, his jump up the draft boards is based on a 32-game sample. This is also before mentioning any concerns about a power forward’s ability to translate their play from going against teenagers in major junior to grown adults in the NHL.

Looking at some of Verbeek’s personnel decisions since taking over as general manager in 2022, selecting Lindstrom could be viewed as par for the course. Lindstrom profiles pretty similarly to Leo Carlsson, Anaheim’s second-overall pick from 2023. Both are power forwards, and Carlsson was chosen over Adam Fantilli due to Carlsson’s higher motor and hockey IQ. Verbeek traded for Cutter Gauthier, another 200-foot power forward and a sniper on the offensive end. With other playmakers in the top-six like Trevor Zegras, Mason McTavish and Troy Terry, the Ducks lack a significant net-front presence. Lindstrom could be that net-front player racking up points from deflections and rebounds. If he pivots to the wing, he could be one-third of a potentially dominating top line including himself, Carlsson, and Gauthier.

While Lindstrom seems like a great fit with the Ducks, there are bound to be several great choices available to them at third overall. With the draft less than two weeks away, we’ll continue to profile some of these potential choices, including Carter Yakemchuk, who can fill the right-handed defenseman gap left by Jamie Drysdale. We’ll also do a three-round mock draft with all seven of Anaheim’s selections.