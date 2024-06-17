LA Kings Goaltending Trade Targets for 2024 Offseason

The Los Angeles Kings have been heavily rumored to be in the market for a goaltender recently. At the 2024 Trade Deadline, there were reports of Linus Ullmark and Jacob Markstrom trades being in the works, and recently Darcy Kuemper speculation has ramped up. Now with the offseason underway, it may be a good time to organize all goaltending targets and assess the possibility of seeing them suit up for the Kings next season.

Linus Ullmark

As the Kings fought for their playoff chances at the 2024 Trade Deadline, Kevin Weekes on ESPN The Point said that “there was a deal that [Ullmark] essentially nixed, in large part based on geography.” Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney “declined to answer if Linus Ullmark invoked his no-trade protection,” but there is a high likelihood of these reports being true.

Linus Ullmark, Boston Bruins (Photo by Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images)

Now with the offseason underway and the Bruins feeling confident in Jeremy Swayman’s ability to be the starter, the likelihood of Ullmark getting traded has increased. It is hard to predict what the Bruins would want, but assets such as Pierre-Luc Dubois, the 21st pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, and Jordan Spence could be included. With the Kings and Bruins in different conferences, it is relatively realistic to see Ullmark get traded to Los Angeles.

Jacob Markstrom

After the Kings missed out on Ullmark at the trade deadline, Nick Kypreos reported on Kyper’s Korner that a deal was in place to send Jacob Markstrom from the Calgary Flames to the Kings, but he shut it down with his no-trade clause, just like Ullmark. It is unknown why Markstrom struck down a deal but after his disappointing finish to the season, he may be willing to waive it.

Markstrom is not as good as Ullmark and makes $1 million more in salary, but a trade is still possible. It will ultimately come down to if the Flames are willing to take lower than their asking price, and if Markstrom is willing to play in Los Angeles. However, if both go in the Kings’ favor, a trade package starting with a second-round pick and other small assets could come to fruition.

Darcy Kuemper

Jeff Marek recently reported that three conversations regarding Dubois and Kuemper have ramped up. The offseason is only now starting and a lot of conversations are happening, but perhaps this trade makes the most sense of any reported. Both Dubois and Kuemper struggled in the 2023-24 season, and both the Kings and Washington Capitals could be desperate to add talent, so adding these polarizing trade options could make sense for both sides. Dubois and Kuemper both have high upsides, so a swap between the two players makes sense.

Juuse Saros

Juuse Saros has seen his name in the media a lot in recent years, but it is very unrealistic to see him get traded. The Nashville Predators are transitioning to contention and it makes no sense to trade Saros at this time. Of course, if the team decides to move him, the Kings should pursue it, but that is highly unlikely.

Filip Gustavsson

David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period went on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio recently, stating “One of the names [the Minnesota Wild] are exploring is Filip Gustavsson.” Pagnotta believed this is in an attempt to shed cap space, but it could also be because the team has three NHL-caliber goaltenders, and Gustavsson disappointed in the 2023-24 season. Michael Russo could see the Wild trade both Gustavsson and Marco Rossi as they attempt to “add a top-six forward via trade or free agency on a one-year or two-year deal” (from ‘What could Minnesota Wild get for Gustavsson? Will they trade Rossi?,’ The Athletic, April 24, 2024).

Gustavsson is a very fun target to consider because of his high upside. He finished the 2022-23 season with the fifth-highest goals saved above expected (GSAx) per 60 minutes (min. 10 games played), according to Moneypuck. He also finished with the seventh-highest GSAx all season with 24.2. While he struggled a lot at the beginning of the 2023-24 season, he showed great promise after the trade deadline, so adding the 25-year-old goaltender could make a lot of sense for the Kings.

Tristan Jarry

Tristan Jarry is a polarizing trade option because the Pittsburgh Penguins extended him just last offseason. He has four years remaining at a $5.375 million average annual value, and he would not be an ideal target. He finished the 2023-24 season with a 19-25-5 record with a .903 save percentage (SV%), 2.91 goals-against average (GAA), and 2.6 GSAx. A Kings trade for Jarry would stem from desperation and general manager Rob Blake should not succumb to the pressure.

Jordan Binnington

Perhaps the most intriguing trade option would be for the Kings to go after Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues. With the Blues in the midst of a retool, he may be the odd man out, and now is a great time to capitalize on his value. Despite the team’s underwhelming season, he went 28-21-5 with a 2.84 GAA, .913 SV%, and 16.5 GSAx, the fifth-highest in the league. He had a great season and adding him to the Kings goaltending tandem could make a lot of sense.

Binnington is set to make $6 million for the next two seasons, a hefty salary for the Kings to add. Considering the Blues would likely prefer draft capital over current players, adding that $6 million is unfathomable. However, if the Blues were willing to retain salary on Binnington, a trade is possible, potentially including the Kings’ 21st overall selection. However, the Blues have yet to show real interest in moving Binnington, so there is no reason to believe a trade will occur as of now.

As the offseason proceeds, the Kings must be persistent in the goaltending department. They could bring back David Rittich or Cam Talbot, or even call up Ontario Reign goaltender Erik Portillo to be on the NHL roster next season, but there is a clear need for a new face in net. Whether that idea will come to fruition is unknown and there appears to be no rush to answer the concern.