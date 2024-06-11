Avalanche 2024 Draft Target: Prince George Cougars’ Terik Parascak

The 2024 NHL Entry Draft will be held this year at The Sphere in Las Vegas on June 28-29, and the Colorado Avalanche have the 24th overall pick. The draft is full of surprises, and who will be available at that pick is unknown. In last year’s draft, they took Calum Ritchie out of the Oshawa Generals in the OHL (Ontario Hockey League) with the 27th overall pick.

The Avalanches have many holes to fill in their prospect pool. Their draft will be slow, with only one pick before the fourth round. I have already gone through several prospects the Avalanche could take at 24. Still, this piece and more going forward will dive deeper into the player and how he would fit into the system—starting with Terik Parascak, a right winger from Prince George Cougars of the Western Hockey League (WHL).

Diving Deeper in Terik Parascak’s Game

Parascak is an intelligent forward with decent puck skills and an excellent feel for the game. While his skating needs improvement, he has the potential to become a top-six two-way forward. He can predict the puck’s movement. He excels under pressure, with accurate passes and consistent finishing ability, making him one of the most naturally talented prospects in the 2024 Draft class.

He possesses a strong understanding of the weak points in the defense and knows how to position himself in advantageous spots to receive the puck. This is particularly evident in high-danger areas, where he has scored numerous goals this year. He performs well on the top power play and contributes during penalty kill situations, where I’ve noticed he has a positive impact. He adds more two-way value than your average winger.

Terik Parascak, Prince George Cougars (Image: Tri-City Americans)

Although his shot is excellent, there is still room for improvement. Parascak is projected to be a capable goal-scorer at the next level, mainly because he’s a solid finisher rather than a pure sniper. However, he could work on his puck handling, as he can look shaky at times. Although, he typically executes the plays he intends to make. His skating needs significant improvement to make the transition to the NHL. It’s all right but different from what you would expect from a prospect now ranked on some first-round lists.

In his first full season in the WHL, Parascak was outstanding, with 43 goals and 105 points in 68 regular-season games. Additionally, he contributed 14 points in 12 playoff games. He had 64 even-strength points, excluding special teams points, which is just short of one per game. He ranked eighth in the WHL in points, ninth in goals, and tied for 12th in assists.

Interestingly, two of the seven players ahead of him in points were his Prince George teammates, Zac Funk and Riley Heidt. Despite not playing the entire season with these two, he usually shared the line with one of them. However, Parascak did more than just rack up assists thanks to his more experienced teammates. He scored 80 primary points in all game situations. Although he had some help and played with talented players, he fit in well.

Parascak’s Fit With the Team

Parascak joins a relatively thin forward prospect pool that contains recent first-round pick Calum Ritchie, Oskar Olausson, Jean-Luc Foudy, and Ivan Ivan. However, Parascak has all the raw potential and skills to join Ritchie as a cornerstone prospect in the organization.

The team’s 24th overall pick will be its highest since they selected Bowen Byram fourth overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Parascak recently turned 18 and could be put on the same path as Ritchie, spending a year or two in the WHL (the OHL in Ritchie’s case) to grow his game further and refine his talents before he signs his entry-level contract to play with the Colorado Eagles or even make his NHL debut.

Parascak’s style fits well with how the Avalanche wants to play: fast-paced, dangerous on the power play, and quick zone entries that can burn opponents for not being defensively set. His skill set displayed on the power play and his ability to be in the right position are what enable him to excel with his teammates and complement the skills of other prospects.

Parascak possesses solid offensive skills, making him arguably one of the best in his draft class. However, teams tend to prioritize well-rounded players with their early picks. Parascak still needs to work on specific aspects of his game before transitioning to the professional level. He has the potential to reach the NHL; it will just require significant improvements.

For many, Parascak is a late first-round pick that could benefit the Avalanche. His offensive skills are there, and his strengths are among the best in his draft class, but he has clear holes in his game that need improvement, which could make him drop down in the draft.

The Avalanche have the time to allow their players to continue growing and developing their skills. It could be risky for teams with higher picks, especially those with selections in the second and third rounds, to wait and see if players they like will drop, but not for the Avalanche. With one first-round pick before the fourth round, they need to make a confident selection at 24, and then either wait until the fourth round or consider making a trade if they really like another player to secure the pick.