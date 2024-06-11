Craig Berube Could Be Maple Leafs’ Missing Piece

In today’s post, Kristen Shilton, ESPN NHL reporter, argued that next season would be pivotal for the Toronto Maple Leafs. While she covered several key points, one small but intriguing highlight was Brad Treliving’s admiration for Craig Berube as a coach. Noted for his thorough research, Treliving indicated that Berube’s former players appeared ready to run through a wall for him.

I have to admit my cynicism about NHL coaching changes. From the outside looking in, it seems that coaches are on a bit of a Ferris Wheel. They get hired, come in and motivate their groups, and then fall victim to underwhelming play and get fired – only to show up again in another venue. Perhaps this coaching cycle is the way of the NHL world, but it seems illogical.

Related: Today in Hockey History: June 11

I believe there are good coaches and poor coaches. There’s a lot to learn behind the bench, and some coaches master it. I also believe that coaches in a second venue will likely be able to avoid some of the errors they made during their first tenures with a team. That’s why I think former Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe will be better in his new job with the New Jersey Devils.

Sheldon Keefe, New Jersey Devils (Josh Reinitz / The Hockey Writers)

But I must admit that I am intrigued by Berube’s apparent power to motivate. As I consider what he might bring to his time with the team, I’m starting to think that external motivation might be a key factor. This ability might set the stage for the intense journey awaiting the Maple Leafs as, given what Shilton noted in her post today, they embark on a season where success is paramount. The team has elite players who are still relatively young in their careers.

Why Berube Could Be a Godsend for the Maple Leafs’ Elite Young Talent

From what we know of his coaching past, Berube will bring several things to the team that could help elite young—yet underperforming—talent. Although the jury remains out on how successful these will be – and we won’t know until this time next year because, in Toronto, it’s all about the postseason – there is some potential for success.

Related: 3 Key Moves for Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving This Offseason

Berube Promises to Bring Accountability and Structure

Berube’s straightforward and no-nonsense coaching approach emphasizes accountability and structure. These are crucial for harnessing the potential of elite young talent. In a team with highly skilled players, it’s easy for individual skills to overshadow team cohesion. Berube’s process ensures that every player understands their role and adheres to the team’s system regardless of their talent level. This accountability helps young stars develop disciplined habits early on, fostering a strong team ethos. It also allows them to play instead of “think, decide, and play,” which adds another level of complexity.

Berube Will Attempt to Maximize Potential Through Hard Work

While the Maple Leafs possess elite young talent, raw skill alone isn’t enough to achieve playoff success. Berube’s focus on outworking opponents and winning battles instills a hard-nosed mentality. This approach builds stability and teaches young players the importance of effort and grit in achieving success. There’s something “old school” about the demand for hard work. It makes it a simple choice for players to engage or not to engage. It isn’t nuanced. By demanding that his players never get outworked, Berube ensures that young stars like Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and Mitch Marner complement their skill with a relentless work ethic. That can’t but help.

St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube and his son Jake carry the Stanley Cup during a visit to his hometown of Calahoo, Alta. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)

Berube Will Install Clear Roles and Responsibilities

Berube’s predictable and structured style of play means that each player knows exactly what is expected of them. For young talents, this clarity can be incredibly beneficial. It reduces confusion, allows them to focus on their strengths within the team framework, and accelerates their adaptation to the NHL’s demands. Even if they possess elite talent, young players could thrive when they have clear guidance and can see how their efforts contribute to the team’s overall success.

Berube Will Work to Develop a Winning Culture

Berube’s resume includes leading the St. Louis Blues to a Stanley Cup victory. That fact has grown to mean something very special in Toronto. Berube can leverage that experience with the Maple Leafs’ young players. They desire it, and they are being led by a coach who has been there and done that. It matters. Building that into the team’s culture can prioritize winning and doing the right thing to achieve success. Berube’s experience guiding the Blues to the championship could help instill a winning mindset and teach the young Leafs what it takes to succeed.

Related: Maple Leafs Should Re-Sign Jones & Murray as Woll’s Backups Next Season

Berube Can Bring a Balanced Focus on Defense

Over the past few years, Keefe attempted to change his initial goals. When he replaced Mike Babcock, his goal was to not be Babcock. The team had quit playing for the taskmaster that Babcock had become and were constrained by his heavy-handed approach. Instead, Keefe allowed the elite offensive talent to be just that – elite offensive talents. The team’s talented forwards focused predominantly on puck-possession offense, sometimes neglecting their defensive responsibilities. That worked well in the regular season but not in the postseason. While Keefe tried to morph that team philosophy, it only worked to a point. The loss to the Bruins became his Waterloo.

Berube emphasizes sound defense from the get-go. There will be no change in those expectations. He’ll add the defensive layer to the flashy offense and work to ensure his players develop a well-rounded game. Teaching young stars to prioritize defense creates a more balanced team and helps prevent costly mistakes when offensive players neglect their defensive duties.

Berube Will Work to Enhance Team Chemistry

Berube’s leadership style promotes team unity and cohesion. He fosters a supportive environment where players can thrive because they feel important and necessary to the team’s success. His ability to get players to “go through a wall” for him suggests a high level of respect and buy-in from the team, which should be crucial for developing strong chemistry and a positive locker room atmosphere.

Can Berube Be a Perfect Match for This Maple Leafs Team?

As I noted, the jury remains out until June 2025. Can Berube’s direct, structured, and accountability-focused coaching style be precisely what the Maple Leafs’ elite young talent needs? His emphasis on hard work, clear roles, and defensive responsibility could work to complement their offensive skills. But does this match potentially turn Toronto into a more balanced and formidable team?

Related: Maple Leafs Have Tactical Plan for Offseason Marner Negotiations

By ensuring every player contributes to the team’s success, Berube could help the Maple Leafs’ young stars reach their full potential and achieve sustained success. But, as Maple Leafs’ fans know too well, all that matters is the postseason.