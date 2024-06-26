Filip Sitar – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

2023-24 Team: Malmo Redhawks J20 (J20 Nationell)

Date of Birth: April 9, 2005

Place of Birth: Vasteras, Sweden

Ht: 5-Foot-11 Wt: 183 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: Center

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 second-year eligible

Rankings

NHL Central Scouting: 65th (among EU skaters)

McKeen’s Hockey: 195th

Filip Sitar is a player with a very high hockey IQ and great vision. Unfortunately, for the most part, his physical skill doesn’t quite match his mental abilities. He played both on the penalty kill and the power play this season with the Malmo Redhawks J20 team in the J20 Nationell, but he doesn’t have any skills that truly make him a standout player. He brings a great work ethic, but there are certainly concerns as to whether or not he’ll be able to ever reach the NHL. Neither his offensive nor his defensive abilities show enough upside for him to be seen as a legitimate NHL prospect at this point. He was eligible to be drafted during the 2023 NHL Draft but was not selected. As a result, he’s re-entering the draft as an overager.

The Hockey Writers 2024 NHL Entry Draft Guide (The Hockey Writers)

Sitar is also making the jump to North America next season, as he is committed to Northern Michigan University in the NCAA for the 2024-25 season. With Northern Michigan, he will be joining a few other NHL prospects, namely Stiven Sararyan, Vladislav Lukashevich, and Rasmus Larsson.

Other THW Draft Profiles

Filip Sitar – NHL Draft Projection

If Sitar is drafted this summer, he’ll likely be taken toward the tail end of the draft. He has some upside, but he’s a massive project for whichever team decides to take a chance on him. He needs to improve considerably both offensively and defensively to even get close to the NHL at this point. I would expect him to be picked in either the sixth or seventh round if he gets selected at all. There is a legitimate chance that teams may pass on him once again.

Quotables

“Sitar is a center with great vision and an ability to create chances when entering the offensive zone. He shows great awareness of his surroundings all over the ice and takes action with control. He makes difficult things look rather easy and solves tight and tough situations with his playmaking skills due to quick-thinking actions.” – Fredrik Haak, FC Hockey

“Sitar is a smart, hard-working right-shot center and an overager for this year’s draft after being passed over in 2023. He was used on both the penalty kill and on the power play, where he was used as a triggerman at the left circle. One of the first things I noticed is how aware he is of his surroundings.” – Erik Sjolund, FC Hockey

“Sitar is a smart cookie. Most of his production can be attributed to his awareness and positional play without the puck. He completes his off-puck routes and pops in the slot just in time to finish passing plays or to whack at rebounds. Rather responsible defensively as well, consistent scanning habits, smart positioning and diligent defensive stick.” – Elite Prospects

Strengths

Playmaking ability

Vision

Work ethic

Defensive responsibility

Performs well in high-pressure situations

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Long term project in all areas

Not a major standout in any area

Below-average skating ability

No physicality

NHL Potential

Sitar is the type of player who could ultimately find a home as a bottom-six center at the NHL level if everything goes perfectly for his development moving forward. Overall though, it’s unlikely and he likely will cap out at the American Hockey League level. With the right training, and if he can develop more physically, then he may be able to overcome the odds. Regardless, he’ll be a very long-term project for whichever team takes a chance on him.

Risk- Reward Analysis

Risk – 5/5, Reward – 1/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense- 2/5, Defense – 2/5

Filip Sitar Statistics