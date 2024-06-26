Kings Should Trade for Rangers’ Kaapo Kakko

The Los Angeles Kings and New York Rangers simultaneously entered rebuilds around 2018, bringing in many prospects and early draft selections. As a result, the two teams scouted similar players and selected from similar positions in the NHL Draft. Although the Rangers have come close to the Stanley Cup Final and the Kings haven’t advanced beyond the first round, both teams need to revamp their rosters. Kaapo Kakko stands out as a likely casualty in this potential overhaul.

Why the Rangers Should Trade Kakko

Kakko was originally selected by the Rangers second overall in the 2019 NHL Draft but has not lived up to the hype. Now 23 years old, he has 300 career NHL regular season games under his belt, with just 57 goals and 117 points. He has failed to find a consistent role in the Rangers lineup, rarely seeing time in the top six or powerplay. While he is well-disciplined and a strong defender, his inability to contribute offensively has gotten Rangers’ management frustrated. As a result, he was scratched for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Florida Panthers, and he played just over 12 minutes per game in the 2024 Playoffs.

While keeping Kakko for his defensive presence and upside in the bottom six would make sense for the Rangers, it may be in their best interest to cut ties with the former top prospect and bring in a new face to the bottom six. With Kakko recently signing for just $2.4 million on a one-year contract, the Rangers could better use the money to find a replacement with offensive production that Kakko has not provided.

Why the Kings Should Trade for Kakko

With all of that said, why would the Kings want to trade for Kakko? The Kings have not been great with developing young forwards, as evident in Arthur Kaliyev, Alex Turcotte, and Akil Thomas’ struggles to find consistent playing time in the NHL. The team is also trying to contend now, so taking on seemingly a reclamation project does not make much sense for a roster with so many uncertainties. While that all may be true, the Kings do not have many realistic paths to add upside to their roster.

While the Pierre-Luc Dubois for Darcy Kuemper trade freed up a few million dollars in salary, the Kings still have minimal cap space to work with this offseason. Even if Matt Roy walks, the team must address multiple restricted free agents and solidify their core. Adding Kakko, who is making just $2.4 million next season, would add a 23-year-old with top-six upside at a great price.

Kaapo Kakko, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Kakko may not have impressive point production, but the talent is there. He scored 18 goals in the 2022-23 season and he had 22 goals in 45 games during the 2018-19 season with TPS in the Liiga. In New York, he never got the opportunity to settle into a top-six role, but the Kings would be able to provide that.

Kakko is a right-handed shot, a necessity for the Kings to add. He is also great defensively and is physical on the forecheck. General manager Rob Blake stated at head coach Jim Hiller’s introductory press conference that the team needed more offense without sacrificing the defense. His rant also included how he believed the team needed to be more physical in the offensive zone. He stated how it is easy to get within five feet of the crease, but getting to two or three feet is incredibly difficult. Kakko would fill this criteria, and it would be at an affordable price.

Blueprinting a Kakko Trade

Not only is Kakko’s salary affordable, but he is obtainable in a trade. Just like the Kings, the Rangers will not have a lot of cap space to work with this offseason, so every dollar counts. They have already shed Barclay Goodrow’s $3,641,667 million cap hit and will need to make more moves if they hope to bring in Tampa Bay Lightning forward Steven Stamkos, as recent reports have suggested.

The Rangers lack draft capital, owning just five picks in the first four rounds of the next three drafts. The Kings do not have all of their draft capital, but enough to get a deal done. They could send a second-round pick in the 2025, 2026, or 2027 Drafts, alongside other mid-round picks. It is hard to gauge exactly what a deal would look like, but a second and fourth-round pick should be a fair approximation for both sides. These draft picks are not going to be monumental in the Rangers’ success, but they could be used in future trades that help the Rangers land a highly coveted player in a trade.

According to a report from Larry Brooks of the New York Post, the Rangers are looking to move Kakko alongside the 30th pick to move up in the first round (from ‘How Rangers are approaching critical Jacob Trouba decision after playoff struggles,’ New York Post, 6/24/24). With the Kings owning the 21st pick, they could be a trade partner. A trade with this framework could see the Kings send the 21st pick and a future fourth or fifth-round pick to the Rangers for Kakko and the 30th pick. This deal would favor the Kings, but the Rangers may jump to make the deal if there is a prospect they fear will not be available when their name is called.

The NHL Draft is this Friday (June 28) and will be the 62nd Entry Draft in league history, the first taking place in Las Vegas, and the first with the Utah Hockey Club. The offseason has already seen multiple major trades, and draft night is likely to be no different. With both the Kings and Rangers in need of change, it is hard to imagine the night will not see at least one of the clubs making a trade.