Rangers Targeting Steven Stamkos Makes Perfect Sense

The New York Rangers had a strong 2023-24 campaign and will be focused on building on it as they head toward the 2024-25 season. With some tough decisions to make this off-season, the Rangers will be trying to make themselves more competitive as they try to make a run for their first Stanley Cup since 1994. This postseason, they were able to get to the Eastern Conference Final, where they lost to the Florida Panthers and had a good run, taking out both the Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes. While one of the Rangers’ main focuses will be re-signing star goaltender Igor Shesterkin to an extension, they will still have to spend some time trying to bolster their game at both ends of the ice. Whether that involves trading away some pieces to change up their team or being aggressive in free agency, the Rangers will need to make some changes if they want to be a championship contender next season.

The Rangers have already begun making changes to their lineup, placing forward Barclay Goodrow on waivers where he ended up being claimed by the San Jose Sharks, which freed up over $3.5 million in cap space for the Blueshirts. With a team that’s close to being considered a favorite to win the Stanley Cup next season, there is one name the Rangers could target to make them the consensus pick to win it all next season, and it’s superstar forward Steven Stamkos. His offensive ability, on top of his proven track record of being a winner with the Tampa Bay Lightning, could make him an enticing target for the Rangers, but he will come at a hefty price.

Related: Rangers’ Shesterkin Asking Price For Next Contract Revealed, Claims Reputable Pundit

Stamkos is a legend of the game and has the records and awards to prove it. He is a two-time Maurice Richard Trophy winner, a seven-time NHL All-Star, a two-time Stanley Cup Champion, and even won the World Cup of Hockey tournament representing Canada in 2016. At 34 years old, Stamkos continued to prove he was able to provide an elite style of play despite some people expecting him to slow down with age. This season, Stamkos played 79 games, scoring 40 goals and adding 41 assists for 81 points, which comes out to just over a point-per-game. Throughout his impressive career, he has scored 555 goals and added 582 assists for 1,137 points through 1,082 games. Adding to his impressive career stats, Stamkos also has 101 points through 128 playoff games.

Stamkos’ Next Contract Could Surprise Fans

Stamkos is coming off of a massive eight-year contract with the Lightning worth $8.5 million annually and had a full no-movement clause. While he would likely take a pay cut to remain with the Lightning, it’s fair to assume they could be headed toward a retooling if they aren’t able to bring him back, and they could opt to let him walk to free agency in hopes of pursuing other options. As a veteran player with lots of skill left in the tank, Stamkos’ next contract could surprise some fans as it could be much higher than what some predict. While he may not get another eight-year deal, he could still fetch up to five years on his next deal, and he could still make nearly as much as the $8.5 million per season he was making previously.

There are plenty of teams that could be interested in Stamkos’ services this offseason should he not be able to come to a new agreement with the Lightning. The Toronto Maple Leafs seem like a safe bet to connect to Stamkos, considering he’s from Markham, Ontario, and could have interest in playing close to home. Some contending teams like the Edmonton Oilers, Boston Bruins, and Carolina Hurricanes could also make sense, as do the Utah Hockey Club and the Chicago Blackhawks looking to speed up their rebuild processes. At the end of the day, the Rangers should be doing all they can to try and bring him in.

Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay Lightning (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Rangers are likely losing Alex Wennberg, Jack Roslovic, and Blake Wheeler to free agency this offseason, which doesn’t seem like much, but it leaves a small hole in their forward group. At the same time, it means the Rangers don’t have to focus too much on re-signing their forwards that are leaving. Stamkos could be brought in as a complimentary piece to the Rangers’ top-six forward group, and even after the inevitable Shesterkin extension, they have a chance to be able to bring him in.

A Stamkos addition may still require the Rangers to trade away some money if Shesterkin’s contract comes in north of $10 million per season, but I don’t think it would be too hard to make something work. Jacob Trouba at $8 million, Mika Zibanejad at $8.5 million, and Vincent Trocheck at $5.63 million could all be trade candidates if Stamkos coming to the Rangers becomes more than just a theory. It will be tough to pull off for sure, but if he wants to play there, they should be willing to make it work.

The Rangers didn’t have any major issues that caused their elimination from the postseason. While they would have liked to have gotten more offensive production from their depth, they still performed well enough defensively to compensate for their offensive performances. Next season, bringing in Stamkos would be an elite move, and it would likely push the Rangers over their hill and give them another shot at winning a championship, as Stamkos could be the missing piece to the puzzle.