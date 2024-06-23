Predators’ Biggest 2024 Draft Needs & 1st-Round Targets

Looking at the Nashville Predators’ draft needs and strategy, there are clearly some significant deficiencies in their pipeline at certain positions. According to the New York Times prospect pipeline rankings, the Predators have just one full-time center and one defenseman in their top ten prospects rankings (Wheeler, The Athletic/New York Times). Six of the players in the top ten are listed as wingers, and forward Matthew Wood (their second-ranked prospect) might be moving to wing full-time this season at Minnesota. The Predators have obvious needs at both the center position and defense, and I expect them to target these positions in the early rounds of the draft.

General manager Barry Trotz has been much more tight-lipped than last season about his draft strategy, but we can look back to get a hint on what it might be this season and what he could be targeting with his first-round pick. In an interview last season, Trotz said he wanted his scouts to “Take some swings, take some high-end swings on some guys… I can find you third line, fourth line guys, no problem. Go get me some guys that get people out of their seats.”

It is evident that the Predators want to stock their pipeline with players who can develop into showstoppers and players who excite the fans. With these needs and some insight, let’s break down the five most likely options for the Predators at pick No. 22.

Adam Jiříček

Adam Jiříček is a highly versatile and competitive defenseman with no real holes in his game. Despite being 17 years old and having room to add strength, he already utilizes his size effectively on the defensive end. His strong skating and offensive game make him a solid future NHL defender. Jiříček’s vision allows him to identify the right play at pace and often deceive opponents from the blue line to create openings. His passing is impeccable, and he can easily feather pucks through traffic.

Related: THW’s 2024 NHL Draft Guide

When healthy, Jiříček has demonstrated good mobility and mature puck-moving capabilities. He plays the game confidently and intentionally, showcasing real ambition against his much older peers. His four-way mobility, balanced shooting mechanics, and eye for spacing make him a valuable asset on both sides of the puck. Jiříček has real skill with the puck and is efficient in his puck-moving abilities. While he is still developing physically, his offensive skills are expected to mature. He excels in the defensive zone as an effective checker and will likely be an all-situations player.

Sacha Boisvert

Center

6-foot-2

179 pounds

Ranked #25 by TSN/CRAIG BUTTON

Ranked #21 by ELITEPROSPECTS.COM

Ranked #20 by Peter Baracchini

Sacha Boisvert is one of the top pure goalscorers in this year’s draft. He possesses a deceptive wrister and a powerful one-timer and is always a threat from a distance. His net-front skills and off-puck timing enhance his in-tight finishing. He also excels at playmaking, easily navigating layers of sticks with slip and saucer passes, even off the backhand. His passing skills shine mainly off the rush, finding cross-ice targets for high-value entries and faking shots to create cross-slot lanes. Boisvert is tall and lean, with room and potential to add more weight and strength. His skating has improved significantly over the last season, making him a more consistent threat off the rush. He has good length and uses it well in defensive responsibilities. While his puck skills may not be the flashiest, he handles them effectively, making plays in small areas and slipping off checks.

His competitive nature and intangibles, such as dropping the gloves when necessary, add to his appeal as a complete forward. Boisvert’s height, reach, NHL-level skill, and competitiveness make him a promising prospect as he projects to be a second-line NHL forward. Though there are moments where he leaves you wanting more, his potential to be a difference-maker offensively is undeniable. With further growth and development, Boisvert is poised to become a significant offensive contributor at the NHL level.

Michael Hage

Center

6-foot-1

190 pounds

Ranked #21 by TSN/CRAIG BUTTON

Ranked #24 by ELITEPROSPECTS.COM

Ranked #14 by Peter Baracchini

Michael Hage is a dynamic attacker who can beat you with his inside drives, flashy dekes, and give-and-go playmaking. His crossover burst gets defenders’ feet moving, allowing him to find and exploit vulnerabilities. His vision in the offensive zone is elite, making him a natural center with pro size, skating, and dual-threat skill as a shooter and passer. He is naturally talented as a handler, capable of creating for himself or elevating a line. Hage is a significant threat off the rush in transition, using his quick catch-and-release and right-shot to generate scoring chances. His ability to float soft saucer passes to the slot or fire crisp passes to the back door showcases his fantastic vision with the puck on his stick. Though his shot isn’t an elite weapon, he locates it well and doesn’t hesitate to get in front of the net. Hage’s offensive element is his clear-cut strength, which has made him a massive threat to score goals and create offense on the power play. However, he needs to improve his defensive detail and effort to round out his game, particularly off the puck.

Related: Predators’ High-Profile Trade Targets

Hage plays with a physical edge and has shown the ability to take over games late in the season. He processes the game mentally fast, making high-level plays and challenging defenders with quickness and hand skills. While his play can sometimes be inconsistent, he projects as a middle-six forward with a chance to be more. With added development, Hage has the potential to become an excellent two-way center capable of playing on both the penalty kill and power play.

Cole Hutson

Defenseman

5-foot-10

159 pounds

Ranked #26 by TSN/CRAIG BUTTON

Ranked #47 by ELITEPROSPECTS.COM

Ranked #48 by Peter Baracchini

Cole Hutson is one of the top offensive defensemen in the draft and epitomizes the type of exciting player Trotz desires. He has elite creativity, deception, and puck-handling skills and excels in one-on-one situations at the point. His agility, hesitation moves, and ability to get past the first layer of defense allow him to drive down the faceoff circle, fake shots, and deliver perfect cross-ice passes to open forwards. Hutson possesses remarkable playmaking capabilities and has also shown a refined goal-scoring touch this season. He aggressively gets into plays, demonstrating a physical element to his game by delivering hits and battling along the wall. While his defensive game needs improvement to avoid being a liability at the NHL level, he has the will to defend and is responsible in his own zone. Hutson’s strength lies in skating into the offensive zone, assessing options, making quick passes, or finding open lanes to create dangerous scoring opportunities.

Cole Hutson joins the rush and snaps one home to double the American lead to 3-1



Shane Vansaghi the assist on the play



(🎥: @TSN_Sports) pic.twitter.com/rsqFhBshcl — EP Rinkside (@EPRinkside) May 5, 2024

He is an electric player with the potential to be a powerplay quarterback at the NHL level, serving as an offensive catalyst from the back end. If he can round out his defensive game, Hutson projects to be an exciting offensive defenseman in the NHL. His skating, playmaking, edgework, and shot make him an elite offensive threat at five-on-five and on the power play.

Cole Beaudoin

Center

6-foot-2

210 pounds

Ranked #28 by TSN/CRAIG BUTTON

Ranked #29 by ELITEPROSPECTS.COM

Ranked #34 by Peter Baracchini

Cole Beaudoin is a sturdy forward with a relentless compete level and tremendous hockey IQ. He grinds along the boards, spins off opponents, drags the puck out of traffic, and isn’t afraid to drive to the net. His ability to win puck battles, tip shots, and get open for tap-ins makes him a formidable presence in front of the net. Beaudoin’s skating needs improvement, but it isn’t a lost cause. Once he gets into his stride, he becomes a strong and sturdy skater, excelling in forechecking and backchecking. His impact is felt in all three zones, where his heavy skating is always heard as he often crushes opponents on the boards, lifts their sticks, and regains possession.

Cole Beaudoin, Barrie Colts (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

Beaudoin is a well-conditioned athlete with a strong left-handed shot and a skillset that can be used in various roles. He can rip pucks from the weak side flank or set up net front, looking for tips and rebounds. His offensive game might not be particularly flashy, but he plays a brand of hockey that helps teams win games. Beaudoin’s playstyle likely projects as a middle-six forward in the NHL who adds depth to scoring and playmaking. His shot is one of his biggest strengths, enabling him to carve out a role on the power play and penalty kill. His relentless puck pursuit, high-end motor, and ability to apply constant pressure make him a valuable asset.

Looking Ahead

As the Predators prepare for the upcoming draft, it’s clear they need to address significant gaps in their prospect pipeline, particularly at center and defense. Trotz’s focus on drafting exciting, high-potential players suggests a strategy aimed at acquiring prospects who can eventually become top-tier contributors, even if their development takes time. If the Predators can acquire any of these five players in the first round, it would fill a significant need and match what they are looking for in a prospect.