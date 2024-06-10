Buffalo Sabres’ 2024 NHL Draft Target: Cole Eiserman

Scoring goals in the NHL is a tough thing to do. For that reason, a premium is put on players who can do it with regularity. For the Buffalo Sabres, scoring goals felt like an uphill battle in virtually every game during the 2023-24 season.

For that reason, they should be at least taking a long look at Cole Eiserman with the 11th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. He is one of the most divisive prospects in the draft.

Assessing Eiserman’s Strengths

There was once a time when Eiserman was considered the clear number two behind Macklin Celebrini. This past year, however, his draft stock has taken a hit and some feel he may fall out of the top 10 entirely.

The single thing that leaps out about Eiserman is his shot. He is one of the most prolific scorers in the history of the US National Development Program and has consistently proven that he has arguably the most dangerous shot of any prospect in this year’s draft class.

Despite being relatively average in size – 6-feet, 190 pounds – he’s not afraid to mix it up along the boards. His compete level and willingness to get dirty is something the Sabres could use a whole lot more of.

What Can Eiserman Work On?

The knocks on Eiserman’s game are definitely there, however. For starters, he isn’t a fantastic skater in any sense of the word. He’s fine in almost every sense but doesn’t have the kind of speed that can push the play and make him dangerous when in transition.

Cole Eiserman, USNTDP (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

His playmaking could also be much better. He’s excellent at putting pressure on the goaltender by shooting from any and all angles, but he needs to make better use of his teammates. Even great goal scorers know that their teammates have to pose a threat if they are going to get the room that they need.

Finally, his hockey IQ leaves a lot to desire. That can improve with age and experience, but the best younger players seemingly think a step or two ahead of the competition. The good news is that almost all of these things can be worked out with time and development.

Where Does Eiserman Fit?

Eiserman needs time to develop and that may be a good thing for both the team and player. He has potentially elite goal scoring ability, but the rest of his game requires work. Finding consistency as a playmaker and getting more explosive as a skater is a must.

If he pans out, Eiserman could develop into a top-line player with 40-goal potential. He’s got enough muck that he could make the Sabres tougher to play against, which is on the wishlist of things that need to be addressed this summer.

Natural goal scorers don’t grow on trees. Eiserman knows that he can score from anywhere at any time. His skill is of a high enough level that he could slot in as a top-six forward and provide great production as a sniper.

Projecting Eiserman’s Career in Buffalo

The Sabres are in a unique position where they truly can take the best player available. Whether that be Eiserman, Berkly Catton, Carter Yakemchuk, or someone else remains to be seen. Getting a prospect at that level would certainly be a nice feather in the cap for an already stacked prospect pool.

Cole Eiserman, USNTDP (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

With a glut of forward prospects in the system, one would think that a trade has to be coming. Isak Rosen, Jiri Kulich, and Matt Savoie are already knocking on the door of being ready for everyday play.

If things shake out properly with his development, it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility to see Eiserman on the top line with Alex Tuch and Tage Thompson. Playing with guys like that who can get him the puck, Eiserman could definitely hit the 40-goal potential that everyone knows he has.

In the long run, he may be something of a one-dimensional player who has a high ceiling as a scorer. He needs to work on seeing the ice and making better use of his linemates in his short-term development.