Ottawa Senators’ 2024 NHL Mock Draft

The 2024 NHL Entry Draft is about a month away, and with the Ottawa Senators desperately needing to add to their diminished prospect pool, this is the perfect opportunity to do so. The following mock draft is for each one of the Senators’ draft picks as of the end of May. Of course, by the time the draft passes, these eight draft picks are unlikely to be the final numbers as pick swaps are bound to happen, but based on what we know today, here is my full mock draft.

7th Overall – Zayne Parekh, RD, Saginaw Spirit (WHL)

At this point, it feels like every mock draft has Zayne Parekh going to the Senators at seventh, and for good reason. This is a defence-heavy draft, and the Senators could certainly use some help there. Now, is Parekh going to make an impact at the NHL level right away? No, but the potential he has and will bring to the Senators organization over the next two or three years is exciting.

Zayne Parekh and Sacha Boisvert (The Hockey Writers)

Parekh is a phenomenal offensive-minded defenceman, but he doesn’t give up the defensive aspect of the game to record his points. He set franchise records with the Saginaw Spirit this season with 33 goals and 96 points, the most by a defenseman in a Saginaw uniform.

Related: Senators First Round Draft Targets – Zayne Parekh

Where he fits in with the Senators in the future is along the right side of the defence, and if he can line up alongside Jake Sanderson and create one of most talented, balanced duos the Senators have had in ages, it would be a great situation.

25th Overall – Sacha Boisvert, C, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

If the Senators are going for a defenceman with their first pick, and a center like Sacha Boisvert is available later in the first round, they should certainly select him. He has done well in the United States Hockey League (USHL) and hopes to carry it to the University of North Dakota next season. He doesn’t play with the same edge as some others of his size, but he focuses a lot on developing his offence. He has a smart shot, good skating, and has developed a better defensive game as the season has gone on.

Playstyle comparisons for Boisvert have been made to players like Evgeni Malkin and Anze Kopitar. Looking at the skills that he has, those make sense. Now, just because he has some similar skills to them, it doesn’t mean that he will develop into the kind of player he is. A more realistic comparison for a career outlook would be Phillip Danault, but maybe with a bit more offensive upside. This kind of player would be a significant addition to the Senators’ forward group.

39th Overall – Ilya Nabokov, G, Metallurg Magnitogorsk (KHL)

The most intriguing draft pick of this entire mock draft class goes to Ilya Nabokov. Most people have him much lower in their mock drafts, but for the potential that he may have, reaching for him would be well worth the risk. If the Senators don’t take him here, or acquire a later pick in the second round or very early third, he will be gone.

Nabokov is already 21 years old, so some of the developing has already been done, and in his first season in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), Nabokov took home the Rookie of the Year award, and as the starting goaltender, led the Metallurg Magnitogorsk to the league championship, and won the Playoff MVP award.

All of Nabokov’s individual stats show that he has what it takes to be a very good goaltender, and considering the Russian goaltenders that have taken over the NHL, this pick makes a lot of sense.

104th Overall – Jacob Battaglia, RW, Kingston Frontenacs (OHL)

Jacob Battaglia took a big jump in his sophomore season in junior this season. Going from a 27-point campaign to 65, the offensive skills he was projected to have came into the picture. Realistically, a successful career for Battaglia is capping out as a third-line scoring forward who gets some power play time on the second unit.

Related: THW 2024 NHL Draft Guide

He has great playmaking abilities and can read the ice very well. Battaglia finds open seams to make a pass some people aren’t expecting him to make. On top of his playmaking, he also has a strong shot. He has great puck-carrying skills and doesn’t just give up possession when facing pressure, which allows him to be patient and wait for an opportunity.

Watching Battaglia, especially on the power play, he is great at cycling the puck. He isn’t afraid to change his location on the ice to create an opportunity. Players with these tendencies are always riskier, but when they prove to be worth the risk, they make for good players.

112th Overall – Trent Swick, LW, Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

Trent Swick is a massive winger who broke out with nearly a point-per-game total in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) this season. Being 20 years old helps his case with a big improvement, but his game has become much more well-rounded since the 2022-23 season.

Swick is a big body who loves spending time in front of the net. He makes it very hard for the goaltender to see, he makes it hard to move out of the area, and he has a great stick, whether he is targeting a rebound or gathering the rebound. He has a lot more to his game than just that though. He has a strong shot and isn’t afraid to get physical either, which is something you hope for from a 6-foot-7 winger. Like his offence, his defensive game got a lot better, which combined, resulted in a much bigger role this season.

117th Overall – Hugo Lejon, RW, Västerås IK J20 (J20 Nationell)

The Senators taking yet another over-ager in the draft might not be the most appetizing thought, but Hugo Lejon took a big step in his production in the J20 Nationell this season. With some good offensive skills, including his on-ice vision and IQ, he makes the most of his opportunities.

Finishing top five in points in the J20 this season, Lejon’s progression has come a long way since being passed over in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. On top of being top five in points, he finished third in goals with 27. His offensive impacts are pretty well-rounded and should be appreciated. He doesn’t play with much physicality, but given his 6-foot, 176-pound frame, he isn’t afraid to take a hit from bigger players either.

*128th Overall – Noah Steen, LW, Mora IK (J20/HockeyAllsvenskan)

*This pick is subject to change, and could be upgraded to 97th overall if the Florida Panthers win the Stanley Cup*

Noah Steen has a ton of offensive skills, but his patience and perseverance are the two biggest factors when it comes to his success. He will carry the puck as long as he has to for the right play to develop. It doesn’t matter if he is checked, tripped, or cornered, whatever position he is in, he doesn’t panic or give up on the puck.

He has great hands and a good shot, making him a threat every time he has the puck. He spends a lot of time in front of the net and has good deflection skills, too. His skating isn’t a strong suit, but certainly isn’t something that will hold him back.

136th Overall – Parker Alcos, RD, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

Parker Alcos is a defenceman who thrives in a shut-down role. He isn’t one to go end-to-end and make a flashy play, but he is good at puck retrievals and board battles and makes a smart pass out of the defensive zone. He has good skating, which allows him to keep up with an opposing rush coming toward him, and he has a smart stick to break up plays.

He is a prototypical defensive defenceman. His stats will never be his biggest impact, and for a player who plays the game the way he does, there is nothing wrong with that.

Staios’ First Draft Could Be Unique

There are a lot of question marks throughout this draft, as there always are, but for the Senators, the biggest one comes internally. What kind of trends will newly appointed general manager Steve Staios set? What kind of things does he look for? Is there a certain league he likes? Will he draft positionally? Will he take over-agers?

All of these questions are up in the air. One draft doesn’t necessarily answer any of these, but getting to see some of the things he does on draft day will certainly be interesting to keep an eye on.