Pittsburgh Penguins’ 2024 Mock Draft

With the 2024 NHL Entry Draft under two weeks away (June 28), the Pittsburgh Penguins and general manager Kyle Dubas find themselves in an interesting position. They do not own a first-round pick, thanks to the conditions of the Erik Karlsson trade with the San Jose Sharks. They do have two second-round picks, though. In total, Dubas has six draft picks to work with. While there is a chance he could look to shuffle the deck a bit, for all intended purposes, I used the mock draft tool on Draft Prospects Hockey to put together a full seven-round mock draft for the organization. While some of these picks obviously may not come to fruition, as the draft is always unpredictable, let’s take a look at how the mock draft played out.



Round 2

Pick 44

Available players: Teddy Stiga (LW), Adam Kleber (RHD), Jett Luchanko (C), John Mustard (LW)

The pick: Jett Luchanko, Guelph Storm (Ontario Hockey League)

With the players available at the 44th pick, there were plenty of solid options, but being able to add a player like Jett Luchanko, who has garnered plenty of attention throughout the season, would be an ideal fit for the Penguins. One person who has fully jumped on the “Jett Train” is THW’s own Peter Baracchini.

Luchanko would bring some much-welcomed two-way play for the forward group in the future while being the main focus of the Guelph powerplay this season. It seemed there was never a time when he was not noticeable on the ice, whether on the offensive side of the puck or being a nonstop pest defensively on the back check or breaking up plays. Adding a player of Luchanko’s caliber (who has been predicted by many to be a fringe first-round pick) would be a huge get for Dubas and the Penguins with their first pick of the 2024 Draft.



Pick 46

The pick: John Mustard, Waterloo Blackhawks (United States Hockey League)

After selecting Luchanko, the Penguins could look to add to their defensive pipeline, but with John Mustard available still, adding even more to their forward group is the route I go here. Mustard is a player who has climbed up the NHL Central Scouting rankings throughout the season thanks to his strong all-around game. The USHL Rookie of the Year has shown off a strong all-around offensive game along with a high-level goal-scoring ability and hockey IQ that has helped him become a strong playmaker with the puck on his stick. Offensively, he is an all-around threat with or without the puck on his stick.

Adding one of the youngest players in the draft class (about a month away from being eligible for the 2025 Draft), the Penguins would be able to allow the 17-year-old to develop his game even more at Providence starting in 2025. They could very easily turn into a middle-six forward that can add some big-time offensive production to the lineup.

Round 4

Pick 111

Available players: Alexandre Blais (LW), Carson Wetsch (RW), John Whipple (LHD), Eriks Mateiko (LW), Mitja Jokinen (LHD)

The pick: John Whipple, USNTDP (USHL)

The Penguins finally select a defenseman in the fourth round by taking John Whipple from the US Developmental Program. While the organization could use a defenseman to take the reins eventually from guys like Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson at some point as an offensive defenseman, Whipple plays more of a strong defensive game (which obviously is not a bad thing).

He is not the flashiest player by any means, but he is a strong and reliable player on the back end of the ice. Where he really shines is in transition and on the rush as a defender, being able to use his length and reach to slow opponents down. But that is just the beginning of Whipple’s defensive game, as he has shown a strong willingness to throw his weight around and lay some big hits. While not being the most exciting or offensively backed defenseman, adding a potential lockdown top-two-pairing defenseman would help the Penguins in the long term. There is a chance that with him making the jump to the college ranks next season, heading to Minnesota could help him develop his offensive game even more as well.



Round 6

Pick 175

Available players: Axel Nyman (G), Nolan Roed (C), Mac Swanson (F), Gavin Hodnett (F), Xavier Veilleux (LHD)

The pick: Xavier Veilleux, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

The opposite of Whipple, Xavier Veilleux is more of an offensive defenseman who would balance out with the way Whipple plays. In his rookie season with the Lumberjacks, he led all rookie defensemen in scoring with 32 points and earned All-Rookie First Team for the season. As more of an offensive threat, Veilleux’s offense begins in the defensive zone as he helps lead the rush out of his end of the ice and then finds himself getting involved more times than not in the offensive zone.

Away from the puck, Veilleux can get himself into position to make a play and is somehow “sneaky” enough to do so with ease. If his defensive game continues to develop positively as he continues his junior career and eventually his college hockey at Harvard, it could help make him a bottom-pairing defenseman for the Penguins in the future.

Round 7

Pick 207

Available players: Jesse Heslop (F), Jack Bodin (RHD), Josh Zakreski (F)

The pick: Jack Bodin, Orebo HK J20 (J20 Nationell)

Another defensive defenseman for the Penguins, Jack Bodin, is like Whipple in that he is not afraid to throw his body around in the hitting department. He also has a strong shot from the point but is ultimately going to be viewed as more of a defensive-minded player than he is offensively. He would likely end up being a long-term prospect who will spend more time playing in Sweden before making his way to North America (if he does).

Pick 225

Available players: Matyas Melovksy (C), Ben Robertson (LHD), Dax Williams (LHD), Elliott Groenwold (LHD)

The pick: Ruslan Gazizov, London Knights (OHL)

With the Penguins’ final pick, I went a bit off the board, taking Ruslan Gazizov. After being passed up in the last two drafts, the third-year eligible Russian had a breakout season with the OHL champions, London Knights. After being brought to London in the 2021 Import Draft, he has progressively seen his offensive production increase on a year-to-year basis. He very well may have benefited from a super strong roster he was on this season, but being able to almost double his point total this season (81 points) while becoming a force on the power play could give a team enough of a reason to take a shot at him finally. The Penguins could be that team, and the “violin” celebration could make its way to the pipeline in the near future.

Penguins Have a Chance for a Solid Draft

Mock drafts are exactly what they are meant to be: hypotheticals. Either way, Dubas and the Penguins have a chance to have a solid draft this year and can add some much-needed help to their pipeline in Las Vegas in 13 days.