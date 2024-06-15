Blue Jackets News & Rumors: Laine, Waddell, NHL Draft & More

Welcome back to Columbus Blue Jackets News & Rumors. We are now less than two weeks from the start of the 2024 NHL Draft at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

News is starting to pick up around the Blue Jackets. News is going to start to explode league-wide as we get closer to the NHL Draft. This is the time of year where we start hearing more about what could potentially happen.

We start this week’s News & Rumors addressing the status of one of the Blue Jackets’ highest paid players.

Laine Wants Fresh Start

As first reported by Pierre LeBrun on TSN Insider Trading, Patrik Laine wants a fresh start and is seeking a trade from the Blue Jackets. On Thursday, Brian Hedger of the Columbus Dispatch suggested the request may have come before Don Waddell came on board with the team (From: Report: Columbus Blue Jackets, Patrik Laine have mutual interest in seeking trade, Brian Hedger, The Columbus Dispatch, 6/13/2024.)

Whatever the case may be, it does appear Laine wants out of Columbus. He has two seasons left on his current contract at $8.7 million against the salary cap.

The question, and we might not get an answer for some time, is what was the determining factor for Laine to want out? When he first joined the Blue Jackets, he said he hoped to finish his career there. He’s done work in the Columbus community especially in the area of Men’s Mental Health initiatives.

Make no mistake the 2023-24 season was tough on Laine. He was limited to 18 games thanks to injury. He entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program as well. His last game with the Blue Jackets was on Dec 14 in Toronto where he scored a goal but was limited to just over seven minutes before he had to leave the game.

Patrik Laine hasn’t played in a game since Dec 14 in Toronto. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Laine was also a healthy scratch in Philadelphia, which was the first time in his NHL career he’s had to deal with that. He promised he would return to hockey being able to enjoy the game again. His return to the game could be in a different jersey.

Per Hedger’s report, Waddell had yet to speak to Laine or his representatives. Barring a sudden change of heart, a trade is the most likely outcome. Waddell wants players who want to be with the Blue Jackets.

As for what happens with Laine, his contract is tradable despite the high cap hit. There’s just two years left on it. There’s also a variety of outcomes that could play out. A team such as Utah or Chicago could absorb the full cap hit if they want to take their chances. Other teams that don’t have the cap room can still make it happen if the Blue Jackets retain salary. The contract isn’t as hard to move as it first appears.

As for what the Blue Jackets could get in return, it’s reasonable to think they’d want NHL roster help now as opposed to futures. They likely won’t get a top-line player. But they could get help in other spots. It could be a pure hockey deal with players of similar cap situations. Or it could be another young player who needs a change of scenery. It will be up to Waddell to find the best possible return on Laine in which his value is not at its highest point.

This trade will be one of Waddell’s first major tests as President and GM of the Blue Jackets. Given his willingness to trade when necessary and trade big if needed, the team could still get something good back especially if they retain salary. Two years of dead cap isn’t the worst outcome in the world given the state of the team.

More Waddell

Waddell was spotted going to R Bar on Wednesday night. He talked with several fans and showed a willingness to answer their questions. It’s safe to say he can see the passion of the Blue Jackets’ fan.

Waddell’s focus now will be to get ready for the upcoming NHL Draft and free agency. Plus he has to make decisions on the current roster and if Pascal Vincent will start the season as head coach. The list of to-do’s is quite long.

Don Waddell has a lot of work ahead of him in the near future. (Photo by Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images)

Waddell has said that he’s a sponge right now, just trying to learn about the team and those currently on it. As he starts to get more information, that’s when we’ll start to see things happen.

Waddell has also said as many as six roster guys could be changed going into next season. That opens the possibility for several big moves. Given the assets available and the cap space open to them, the Blue Jackets have a chance to make significant changes this summer. We’ll start to see the puzzle come together in the coming weeks.

Draft Uncertainty

The 2023 NHL Draft had little drama at the top. Connor Bedard, Leo Carlsson, Adam Fantilli and Will Smith were going to go 1-4 in some order. The 2024 NHL Draft does not have that kind of certainty going into it.

The first pick is settled. The San Jose Sharks will pick Macklin Celebrini. But starting second with the Chicago Blackhawks, your guess is as good as mine.

Although many think it will be Artyom Levshunov going to the Blackhawks, it’s not a slam dunk. The Blue Jackets picking fourth have their choice of great player assuming they still have the pick and it’s not traded.

I shared this theory on Union Junction and I’m sticking to it until proven wrong. Being at the NHL Combine showed me one thing about the Blue Jackets. I think they’re looking for size in this draft.

Whether it’s Cayden Lindstrom, Anton Silayev or even someone shooting up draft boards like Beckett Sennecke, size is the one desperate area of need for these Blue Jackets.

Assuming Levshunov goes to the Blackhawks second, the Blue Jackets are guaranteed one of Lindstrom, Silayev, Sennecke or Ivan Demidov. Demidov is widely considered one of the most dynamic players available in this draft.

It would surprise me if they went in a different direction from one of these players. The Blue Jackets need both a big center and a shutdown defender. Lindstrom and Silayev fit those needs. Sennecke’s growth spurt and performance have caught the attention of several teams and could go in the top-10. Demidov’s situation is a bit more complicated but the talent may be too good to pass up.

While there is a lot of talent on the blueline in this draft, the Blue Jackets have David Jiricek and Denton Mateychuk that can already do what most of the available defenders can do. Drafting a 6-foot-3 center or a 6-foot-7 shutdown defender just makes too much sense. No matter what the team decides to do, they will have their choice of top talent with the fourth pick. There’s just not a sense of a favorite at this time.