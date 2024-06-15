NHL Rumors: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Senators

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers are reportedly already negotiating a contract extension with Leon Draisaitl, and deals with Connor McDavid and Evan Bouchard are set to follow. Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs aren’t sure they even want to trade Mitch Marner. Finally, the Ottawa Senators are listening to offers for the No. 7 pick in this year’s draft.

Oilers To Spend $40 Million to Lock Up Three Big Stars Early?

According to NHL insider Frank Seravalli, the Edmonton Oilers are prepared to sign Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, and Evan Bouchard to separate long-term deals that total a combined annual salary of $40 million. Seravalli talked extensions for all three players during a conversation with Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer on Friday, essentially hinting that all three are prepared to commit to the Oilers long-term, starting with Draisaitl, who can sign on July 1.

Stauffer said during the conversation, “I will tell you this: It’s my belief that the Draisaitl camp will want the maximum. They’re not looking for the Auston Matthews four-year deal here. They’re looking at a long-term deal.” Seravalli noted that talks have already begun with Draisaitl and the hockey insider believes McDavid will follow and sign, as will Bouchard. Seravalli’s projections have McDavid at around $16 million, $14 million for Draisaitl, and $10 million for Bouchard.

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Outside of the Oilers being one of the best teams in the league, Seravalli talked about how much Draisaitl and the others love owner Daryll Katz and what he’s done for them. He then noted, “This is the only place on planet Earth that both of them can play together. Where else are you going to go to play with Connor McDavid? He’s not going anywhere, I don’t think. They’re best friends.”

Maple Leafs Not 100 Percent Committed to Trading Mitch Marner

Despite all the talk and speculation, according to TSN hockey insider Chris Johnston, the Maple Leafs haven’t made up their mind one way or another on Mitch Marner. Not totally convinced yet a trade is the right move to make, Johnston notes, “The Leafs are not leaning on Mitch Marner right now. They have not decided 100 percent they have to trade him and or that they’re going to make life uncomfortable and they’re getting the list of names. None of that’s what’s going on,” Johnston said during his podcast on Friday.

The Leafs are trying to scale back all the talk about Marner. He noted:

“I think there’s some frustration just about all the public discourse about it. And look, that’s the nature of the beast when you’re that player. And when the possibilities are on the table that we’re talking about. But at this point in time, I don’t think the Leafs have a deal for them. And I don’t think they’ve gone to them and asked them for a list or anything like that. I think they have to, it does not make any sense for the Leafs to go to war with this player, to make this any more public than it already is.”

Senators Fielding Offers on the No. 7 Pick

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen writes, “All options are on the table for the Ottawa Senators.” In a recent column, he noted that Senators GM Steve Staios is listening on their 2024 first-round pick, seventh overall. He quotes, Senators’ senior vice-president Dave Poulin:

“We had interest in the (No. 7) pick. Teams will call you and say, ‘Are you interested in moving the pick?’ and you don’t know what that’s going to look like because you don’t know what’s going to be available there. You have to stay very flexible.” source – ‘TAKING CARE OF BUSINESS: Ottawa Senators trying to make changes, are listening on No. 7 pick’- Bruce Garricoh – Ottawa Citizen – 06/12/2024

The Senators have two first-round picks, including the No. 25 pick that originally belonged to the Boston Bruins. The Sens are being quite active in trying to make moves to improve the team and the Senators are expected to be a busy franchise as the draft and free agency approach.