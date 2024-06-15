Oilers Negotiating Huge Contracts for Draisaitl, McDavid, Bouchard

As the Edmonton Oilers try to stay alive in the Stanley Cup Final with a win in an elimination Game 4 on Saturday, some interesting news broke during a conversation between hockey insider Frank Seravalli and Oilers Now host Bob Stauffer. While the current contracts for Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, and Evan Bouchard are all still active and have time remaining on them, the Oilers are reportedly gearing up to secure their top talent with significant long-term contracts. So too, the players reportedly want to sign them.

According to Seravalli, the Oilers are set to sign Draisaitl, McDavid, and Bouchard to separate long-term deals that total a combined annual salary of $40 million. Seravalli shared these insights during a conversation with Stauffer on Friday, much to the surprise of the show’s host color commentator for the team. The first to be eligible is Draisaitl, who can sign on July 1.

Seravalli Suggests All Three Stars Want to Stay

Seravalli and Stauffer got on the conversation of Edmonton’s three big stars sticking around after this season. All are up for contract renewals over the next couple of years and Seravalli suggested the Oilers need to make new deals a priority because all three are only adding up to $25 million. He then confirmed discussions have already begun with Draisaitl’s camp, who is aiming for a long-term contract. Stauffer responded, “I will tell you this: It’s my belief that the Draisaitl camp will want the maximum. They’re not looking for the Auston Matthews four-year deal here. They’re looking at a long-term deal.”

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Stauffer wanted to be clear that Seravalli was actually saying he thought the Oilers would be locking up all three players to long-term deals and Seravalli said yes, adding he thinks the three players will total $40 million when their contracts are finalized. Stauffer asked if Seravalli’s projections are roughly $16 million for McDavid, $14 million for Draisaitl, and $10 million for Bouchard, and Seravalli confirmed.

Noting that the salary cap is expected to increase to $100 million, he suggested getting all three to new deals was essentially a lock. He noted, “This is the only place on planet Earth that both of them can play together. Where else are you going to go to play with Connor McDavid? He’s not going anywhere, I don’t think. They’re best friends. How many times this playoffs alone has he (Draisaitl) said, ‘Connor McDavid does things no one else can do?’ “

McDavid and Draisaitl Have No Desire to Test the Market

Saying that both players were likely already leaning towards staying, the fact Edmonton is in the Stanley Cup Final hammered home how good this team is. Beyond that, both Draisaitl and McDavid know this organization’s ownership is amongst the best in the NHL.

Seravalli talked glowingly about Daryl Katz and how both players appreciate what he’s done for the team and the players. There is literally nothing he doesn’t get for them, if and when they need it. He has completely revitalized the downturn area and turned Edmonton into a destination hockey market. Seravalli likened the Oilers to the Green Bay Packers of the NHL, highlighting their financial strength despite being a small-market team. Katz’s commitment to the team has resonated with the players, with Draisaitl even referring to him as “the best owner in pro sports.” He talked about an emotional hug between Katz and Draisaitl after the Dallas Stars series and said, ‘Huh, that’s interesting.’ You don’t see that that often. There’s real relationship there.”

At the end of the day, Katz will do what he needs to in order to keep these players from leaving and these players understand that the only place they’ll stay together is in Edmonton. Why leave? “These players have everything at their disposal. Facilities, everything else that comes with it,” Seravalli said.

This is Great News for Oilers Fans

Some may argue that $40 million is a lot for three players and questions about locking these guys up to long-term deals into their 30s might be a mistake. At the same time, securing these contracts would eliminate future uncertainties for the Oilers organization and their fan base.

Unlike other cities where star players might be tempted to test free agency, it appears Edmonton’s top three players have no desire to leave. If and when they sign, the Oilers will ensure their competitiveness for years to come.