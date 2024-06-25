Capitals Should Consider Eeli Tolvanen in Free Agency

The Washington Capitals started the offseason with a big trade, sending goalie Darcy Kuemper to the Los Angeles Kings and receiving forward Pierre-Luc Dubois in return. As a team that did not produce enough offense last season, Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan and his staff are looking for ways to ramp up more goal-scoring. One player they could look into during the 2024 free agency period is winger Eeli Tolvanen, who spent the 2023-24 season with the Seattle Kraken.

In 81 games last season with the Kraken, Tolvanen finished with 16 goals and 25 assists for 41 points. That was good enough to be fifth on Seattle’s point totals for the campaign. Only Jared McCann (62 points), Oliver Bjorkstrand (59), Vince Dunn (46), and Jordan Eberle (44) had more points. There are a few reasons why the Capitals should consider bringing him in. When connecting multiple factors, it seems like a signing that would check some important boxes.

Tolvanen’s Versatility at Wing

Tolvanen can play both sides of the wing. If Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery needs him to play left wing, he is comfortable being on that side. If Carbery prefers him on the right wing, he can play over on the right side as well. Having that flexibility to move him to either side is beneficial if someone gets hurt or he becomes a player used on the power play or penalty kill. The Capitals have quite a few players already on the roster who can be moved into different positions. Aliaksei Protas, for example, can play both sides of wing or center. Sonny Milano, like Tolvanen, can play either wing as well. Having players who can be moved around like that is valuable. He would be another player who Carbery can shuffle around and see what linemates can fit with him and bring the most out of his game.

Tolvanen’s Contract Might Not Be Expensive

Tolvanen is coming off of a contract worth $1.45 million a season. The Capitals might be able to give him a contract worth about $2.5-$3 million per season. If he wants more, MacLellan and his team can work with him and his agent to possibly make that happen. $3 million a season is something I would consider offering him.

As for term, maybe Washington could offer him a four or five-year deal. This would benefit Tolvanen because if he becomes a future star in his prime, he can ask for more money on his next contract. It is another incentive for him to consider signing. Of course, speaking of incentives, there are probably some financial ones that MacLellan could also throw in there to further persuade Tolvanen. I truly think that if the Capitals really want Tolvanen, they may not have trouble landing him. The biggest issue may be how many other teams want to bid for his services.

Tolvanen Produces Solid Numbers

Finishing up his sixth NHL campaign, Tolvanen currently has suited up in 264 games between the Kraken and the Nashville Predators. The Predators selected Tolvanen with the 30th pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. He debuted in the NHL with Nashville for three games in 2017-18, going pointless in that span. After spending a few seasons in the Predators system which saw him playing for Nashville as well as their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Milwaukee Admirals, Tolvanen was put on waivers during the 2022-23 season.

Eeli Tolvanen, Seattle Kraken (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Kraken claimed him and he played the rest of the campaign with Seattle. His offensive production got better with the change of scenery. He finished the 2022-23 campaign accruing 16 goals and 11 assists for 27 points in 48 games. He had another solid campaign with the Kraken in 2023-24 as well, finishing with the 41 points previously mentioned. I think if he came to the Capitals, he might be able to post even more numbers as an offensive threat for them. Being able to play with teammates like Alex Ovechkin, Dubois, John Carlson, Dylan Strome, and Milano among others could work wonders for his point totals.

Tolvanen has put up the following numbers during his time in the NHL:

2017-18 (Predators): Zero points in three games

2018-19 (Predators): One goal and one assist for two points in four games

2020-21 (Predators): 11 goals and 11 assists for 22 points in 40 games

2021-22 (Predators): 11 goals and 12 assists for 23 points in 75 games

2022-23 (Predators): Two goals and two assists for four points in 13 games

2022-23 (Kraken): 16 goals and 11 assists for 27 points in 48 games

2023-24 (Kraken): 16 goals and 25 assists for 41 points in 81 games

Additionally, Tolvanen has also played in three postseasons. He suited up for Nashville during their 2021 and 2022 Playoff runs, while playing for Seattle on their 2023 run. In those runs, he put up the following stats:

2021 Playoffs (Predators): Zero points in four games

2022 Playoffs (Predators): One goal in three games

2023 Playoffs (Kraken): Three goals and five assists for eight points in 14 games

Tolvanen can be a significant playoff producer, as he showed during the 2023 run with Seattle. He just needs to have the right fit, and the Capitals could potentially be that team.

Looking at where Tolvanen would slot statistically on this season’s Capitals team in the regular season, his 41 points would have him ranked fourth. Strome led in points with 67, followed by Ovechkin with 65, and Carlson with 52. Tolvanen would be next with 41, and then behind him in the rankings at fifth would be Wilson with 35. Tolvanen would be a nice option for the Capitals to get as an offensive weapon and not have to break the bank.

Many Years to Come

Tolvanen just turned 25 years old back on April 22. He has many seasons to play in the NHL and potentially has not even hit his best seasons yet of his young career. Being able to get a talented younger player who can post some nice offensive numbers would be a big win by MacLellan and the Caps because he can be given a large contract and become a core member of the franchise’s next era. As things stand right now, players who are inked long-term to the organization are Rasmus Sandin, Tom Wilson, and Dubois. If Washington wants to have Tolvanen be another future piece to the post-Ovechkin era, they can make that happen. He should be in the conversation for MacLellan and his managerial group once free agency begins on July 1.