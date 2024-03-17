Should the Calgary Flames Draft Tij Iginla?

With the NHL Trade Deadline gone and passed, the Calgary Flames look a lot different now compared to last season. Big-name players wanted out for one reason or another, and most got their wishes granted by rookie general manager Craig Conroy. Tyler Toffoli, Nikita Zadorov, Elias Lindholm, Chris Tanev, and most recently, Noah Hanifin were all jettisoned out of town and plenty of assets have been recouped in return. The team now has two first-round picks in the upcoming 2024 NHL Entry Draft; their own and the Vancouver Canucks’, in addition to seven other draft choices in the later rounds. The focus is clearly on the future of the franchise.

While the Canucks’ first will likely be later in the round due to their immense competitiveness this season, the Flames’ pick should land in the mid-to-high region depending on how they finish 2023-24. Most mock drafts, though not the most reliable source, currently have them going around picks 10-13. If this is the case, the team should have the potential to select Tij Iginla, son of the greatest Flame of all time and current assistant to Conroy, Jarome Iginla. The younger Iginla currently stars for the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) Kelowna Rockets, where he has an impressive 46 goals and 81 points in 60 games. Many believe it is a foregone conclusion that he will be a Flame come draft day. His acquisition has been analyzed by Flames fans and media since the beginning of this season, but as the draft approaches it is now time to look deeper. Let’s evaluate both the pros and the cons of the Flames drafting Tij Iginla.

The Benefits of Another “Iggy”

It seems like destiny is speaking to the hockey world; dust off those Iginla jerseys. Iginla Senior still stands as the Flames’ all-time leader in games played, goals, and points, among many other categories. For what it’s worth, he put up 33 goals and 71 points in his draft year in the WHL for the storied Kamloops Blazers franchise. The younger Iginla shattered those numbers a while back, and still has four games to go. We’re not saying son is better than father, but it’s obvious he has learned a thing or two from pops. Tij is noted for his amazing goal-scoring and general offensive capabilities, something the Flames currently struggle with. He is adept at creating his own offence, sitting eighth in the WHL with 0.767 goals per game and fifth in the league with 294 shots on goal. Interestingly, he does most of his damage at even-strength as he has scored just 16 points on the power play. He would immediately become the Flames’ best forward prospect as last year’s first-rounder, Sam Honzek, continues to struggle.

Tij Iginla, Kelowna Rockets (Image: Tri-City Americans)

The other aspect necessary for decision-making stems from a business standpoint. Drafting Iginla will get more people to watch Flames hockey, and more importantly, put butts in seats at the organization’s new arena. The franchise will be in a bit of a hole when the new development comes along, and could use a draw like this. After all, what better way to christen a new era of Flames hockey than to have another generation of Iginla carry the torch? Jarome could announce the pick at the draft himself. Season ticket holders would rejoice. Jersey sales and merchandise would skyrocket, as parents could purchase Iginla junior threads for their kids to pair with their old No. 12 Flames jerseys. After re-stocking the defensive prospect cupboards via trade, the team desperately needs to draft a high-impact forward prospect. Tij would fit the bill and be given the best possible opportunities to succeed with the Flames. If he can become even half of what his father was, his selection would be worthwhile.

A Solid Argument Against

Sometimes the “most logical” or most “comfortable” decisions aren’t the right ones to make. Would the team and fans be as interested if Iginla had a different last name and father? Probably not. It would make for a very feel-good story, that much is true, but ownership and hardcore fans want success and not much else. Is Iginla the best choice available for the on-ice product? Again, probably not. As mentioned, the club is scarce for forward prospects, but they should be after young centremen, specifically. Iginla has dabbled there but is primarily deployed as a winger, which the Flames have an abundance of. What if seemingly NHL-ready centres like Cayden Lindstrom or Berkly Catton are still available with the Flames’ pick? The 2024 Draft also features many outstanding blueliners who may be too talented to pass up despite the recent trade acquisitions. Stud rearguards like Carter Yakemchuk and Zayne Parekh could potentially fall into the Flames’ hands, and management may have their hands tied.

Former Calgary Flames captain Jarome Iginla is the father of Tij. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

Perhaps the better pick is someone lesser known to fans, someone who doesn’t have to live up to even loftier expectations than just being a first-round pick. After all, there is enough pressure with that moniker as is. What if Iginla can’t live up to his own hype, his family name, and being the aforementioned saviour of the Flames franchise? That’s a lot for any soon-to-be 18-year-old to handle. Given his background and the possibilities to boost sales, it is more likely that the Flames would rush Iginla to the NHL rather than give him the proper developmental treatment he requires. How disappointing would it be to be responsible for such a promising young player’s demise? Maybe he’s better suited to go to a completely new franchise to the Iginla name, and blaze his own trail in the NHL.

To end off, we’re certainly not going to tell the Flames how to do their job. Rather, we are here to explore the possibilities and probable hurdles associated with hockey ops decisions. The Flames have a big opportunity on their hands, and need to examine how a world with a new Iginla would look, as well as one without him. On the one hand, he is an amazing offensive talent that would be a huge draw for the organization’s loyal fanbase. On the other, maybe we’re just looking at the name on his jersey and assuming too much.