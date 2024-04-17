Gavin Hodnett — 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Gavin Hodnett

2023-24 Team: Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

Date of Birth: April 9, 2006

Place of Birth: Winnipeg, Manitoba

Height: 5-foot-8, Weight: 159 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Forward

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

As someone who has had the privilege of watching Gavin Hodnett play live with the Edmonton Oil Kings all season, I have to say I am surprised by how far he has fallen in draft rankings this season. Earlier in 2023-24, Hodnett was viewed as someone who could go in the mid-to-late rounds if he had a strong offensive season, but he has slipped quite a bit. None of the three THW draft rankings had Hodnett in their top 100, and neither did any of the major outlets I have referenced in previous profiles. The only place he was ranked was 223rd for North American skaters in NHL Central Scouting’s rankings.

Gavin Hodnett, Edmonton Oil Kings (Photo Credit: Rick Elvin)

Hodnett’s offensive production stands out as his biggest asset. As someone who is rather undersized heading toward the upcoming draft, he had a strong season on a team that struggled to string together wins all season and ultimately missed the playoffs. In his second full season in the WHL with the Oil Kings, Hodnett scored 23 goals and added 47 assists for 70 points through 61 games, which comes out to a 1.15 points-per-game average. On top of his strong offensive production that he should be able to carry to the professional level, he has a strong defensive game as well.

His size may be a worry to some teams, so I would understand him dropping in the rankings because of that. However, his speed and ability to battle without fear should put the worries about his height to bed. He is a strong two-way forward who dominated offensively with the Oil Kings this season, and he seems destined to return next season and have an even stronger season.

If a team takes a chance on him in the later rounds and he cleans up the little things in his game, he could eventually translate his two-way strength to the professional level.

Gavin Hodnett – NHL Draft Projection

The NHL’s scouting lists are usually a pretty good indicator of how the draft will go. Unfortunately for Hodnett, that means he will likely be going in one of the last two rounds if he ends up going at all. Realistically, he could go anywhere from the 190-224 range.

Quotables

“The thing about Gavin Hodnett is, for him to be on his game, he’s got to be moving….I want to see him create that open ice himself more rather than rely on his linemates to help open the ice for him. With the speed Hodnett has, I also want to see him get in on the forecheck and force the defensemen to make quicker decisions.” – Alfonso Acevedo, Recruit Scouting

Strengths

Finishes well in front of the net

Smooth skater

Defensive game

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Consistency

Could use a growth spurt

NHL Potential

If Hodnett does hear a team call his name at the upcoming draft, which he should, he could find a home in the NHL as a bottom-six scoring forward. It will be a long road to the big leagues for him, but he has the skills to do it.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk: 5/5, Reward: 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense: 7.5/10, Defense: 6.25/10

Gavin Hodnett Stats

Awards and Achievements

2021-22: CSSHL U18 most assists (42) & WHL Champion

