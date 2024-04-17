Canucks Clinch Pacific Division After 4-1 Win Over Flames

With their 4-1 victory over the Calgary Flames, the Vancouver Canucks have clinched the Pacific Division for the first time in their history. The last time they won the division was back in 2012-13 when it was called the Northwest Division. They are also still in the running for the Western Conference title unless the Dallas Stars snag a point in their final game against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday. As it stands right now, they have 50 wins – the first time that has happened since 2011-12 – and 109 points, the third-highest point total in franchise history.

#Canucks clinch the Pacific Division & earn their third 50-win season in franchise history pic.twitter.com/ChPvsw22Dd — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) April 17, 2024

The Canucks have been one of the most surprising teams in the NHL this season. Going in, many people believed they would either be a fringe wild card team or miss the playoffs altogether. Instead, they have won their division and stand as a Stanley Cup contender going into the 2024 Postseason. Led by captain, superstar and Norris Trophy favourite Quinn Hughes and a rebuilt blue line consisting of veterans Filip Hronek, Tyler Myers, Carson Soucy, Ian Cole, and Nikita Zadorov, they have become not only a good offensive team but a solid defensive team, something that has plagued them in recent seasons.

In front of Hughes, there is 103-point man JT Miller, 40-goal scorer Brock Boeser, and the slick Elias Pettersson. They also have depth galore with secondary threats Nils Hoglander (24 goals), Dakota Joshua (18 goals), and Conor Garland (19 goals), amongst others. Not to mention a brick wall and Vezina Trophy-caliber goaltender behind him in Thatcher Demko. In other words, there’s a reason they are Pacific Division champions.

As for who the Canucks will face in the first round of the playoffs, that is still very much up in the air. Depending on the results of the next couple of days, they could meet up with either the Vegas Golden Knights, Los Angeles Kings or Nashville Predators.