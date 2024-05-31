Hurricanes’ 2024 Draft Target: Kingston Frontenacs’ Jacob Battaglia

While the 2024 NHL Playoffs are still going on, we are officially one month away from the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. The draft is being held at The Sphere in Las Vegas, NV on June 28-29. For the Carolina Hurricanes, they will be drafting at the 27th overall pick in the first round. There are some questions from the fanbase on who the organization could select at that pick. In the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, they selected Bradly Nadeau from the Penticton Vees of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) with the 30th overall pick.

In the upcoming draft, it might be best for Carolina to look for the next wingers of the future. As a whole, they seem to be short on both sides of the ice as they are loaded with pure centers. Furthermore, they seem to have players who can play both wing and center. Flexibility is a good thing to have, however, it’s also beneficial to have pure wingers as well to fill out a roster. That being said, a true winger could be the way to go in the first round with the 27th pick. There is one player from the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) that Carolina could select to help the team in the future on the right side of the ice.

Let’s Talk Jacob Battaglia

One player the Hurricanes can take a look at with the 27th overall pick is the left-shot right-winger Jacob Battaglia of the Kingston Frontenacs. He is an 18-year-old from Mississauga, ON who played his second professional season with the Frontenacs in 2023-24. During his second season with Kingston, he tallied 31 goals and 65 points in 67 games while getting three goals and four points in five postseason games. It was a big jump in year two compared to year one where he finished with seven goals and 27 points in 66 games. In his two seasons in the OHL, he has 38 goals, 54 assists and 92 points in 133 games with Kingston.

While Battaglia has a combined minus-28 with the Frontenacs, he is someone who can fit in well with the Hurricanes. He had a slow start to the 2023-24 season, however, the 6-foot 203-pound winger saw himself go from bottom-six minutes to being someone the team could trust playing top-line minutes. Furthermore, he became one of the Frontenacs’ strongest powerplay players as the season progressed. He is currently ranked 42nd in the NHL Central Scouting (among North American skaters). However, his relentless work ethic and motor are what have seen him rise up the rankings since his first season in the OHL.

Jacob Battaglia, Kingston Frontenacs (Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

When it comes to where he’s projected in the draft, Battaglia could go somewhere in the second to third round. The Hurricanes do have the 60th overall pick in the second round if he falls that far. If he doesn’t, there is a chance they can move up the draft board in a trade. However, the best possible way to secure him is getting him with the 27th overall pick. It would not be a huge stretch to get Battaglia there, especially if he is someone who can help the team on the powerplay in the future.

Furthermore, what makes Battaglia truly shine is when he has the puck on his stick and can showcase his good to elite puckhandling abilities. That alone allows him to maneuver through the neutral zone and set himself up for success in the offensive zone. He is then able to create plays in the form of getting a shooting chance for himself or a teammate. Offensively for Battaglia, he has the even balance of being a goal-scorer while also showcasing the strong playmaking abilities he has. When it comes to those abilities, he has made himself a clear threat in the offensive zone. The Hurricanes could really benefit from having a player like Battaglia in the future playing somewhere in the top nine or the middle six while seeing time on the powerplay.

While his offensive upside is there, Battaglia does have some things to work on, mainly his skating. When it comes to the defensive zone, it has limited him being able to move around fluidly. He isn’t the most clunky skater, but he does need to improve in that aspect of his game. However, his IQ and work ethic is something that does help him when it comes to his overall skillset. Those aspects can help lessen the “downfall”, if any, to his game with some time and work within the organization. Given time and being around the right people, he can learn how to be a more fluid skater and become an overall solid two-way player that can fit within the Rod Brind’amour system in Carolina.

Overall, Battaglia could be someone the Hurricanes cannot pass up at 27 if they think they cannot get him at the 60th pick. He is someone who has a powerful shot with the physicality to find his way through traffic as well. Furthermore, his strong work ethic, hockey IQ, and offensive play help him be a force on the powerplay and even strength.

2024 NHL Entry Draft

The 2024 NHL Entry Draft will be held on June 28 and 29 at the Sphere in Las Vegas, NV. Carolina has three sixth-round picks (two via Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs) while having one pick each in the other rounds. They have the 60th overall pick in the second round to kick off Day 2 of the draft.