Cayden Lindstrom: The Power Forward Taking the 2024 NHL Draft by Storm

Coming into the 2024 NHL Draft season, Medicine Hat Tigers forward Cayden Lindstrom was going to be a name to keep an eye on. On the surface, he already had the size and frame that could make him a dominant force at the next level. When you got the chance to watch him play, the potential and skillset was there for him to make an immediate impact at the next level.

It all started with Lindstrom winning gold at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, scoring a goal in their gold medal game against Czechia. His stellar play carried over into his draft season with the Medicine Hat Tigers where he had 27 goals and 46 points in 32 games. Unfortunately, his second half was derailed by a back injury but returned for the playoffs. That hasn’t stopped him from being one of the top names and dominant forces in the Western Hockey League.

Throughout the first half of the season, he put himself on the map as one of the top prospects for the draft.

Draft Year Game Plan

Sumeet Wareh is a skills and development coach for Lab9ine and has been training Lindstrom since September of 2021 when he was coaching the Delta U17-Prep team. Also a scout for the Tigers, he noticed something in Lindstrom’s game that made him such a tremendous talent. Wareh lauded Lindstrom’s speed, skill, strength and athleticism. In his draft year, he wanted to focus on his identity as a power forward that can do it all on both sides of the puck.

“I think he’s brought the mindset of that identity every time he’s on the ice now,” Wareh said. “That’s what we’re constantly trying to build and be consistent with who we are on the ice every time he’s on the ice. My job is to manage the identity piece and analyze the video to make sure we’re working on the necessary individual skills that come with that ‘power forward’ identity.”

Cayden Lindstrom, Medicine Hat Tigers (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/Getty Images)

At the NHL Combine in Buffalo, New York, Lindstrom talked to the media about his game, saying that he wants to be defined as that complete player. He’s constantly getting better as a result and this season really showed the dominant player that he can be at the next level.

“I’m looking to be a whole, complete player and work on every skill and get my skills better,” Lindstrom said. “I recently got a skating coach and just work on my overall game. I want to also be a more 200-foot centreman, kind of work on the d-zone, whether it’s just watching video one-on-one with a player development coach.”

There were questions about his back injury that he sustained during the season, but it’s not a major concern for Lindstrom. The skill is evident when you watch him play. He powers through opponents with ease, he has strong puck protection skills and can easily win battles, plus, he’s extremely mobile and very skilled with the puck. Even his Tigers teammate Andrew Basha took note of his play and how driven he can be.

“He’s a beast,” Basha said of Lindstrom. “He’s definitely very focussed and a driven person and I admire that so much.”

“Definitely, you’d rather him on your side.”

Developing Playmaking and Defensive Game

There isn’t any doubt that Lindstrom’s offensive qualities have been at the forefront this season and for teams looking to add that kind of power up front. But there’s a lot to like more in Lindstrom’s game than just rushes, drives to the net and physicality that’s evident in his game.

His play away from the puck has been noticeable this season, hunting down pucks, creating separation and getting into lanes to break up plays. That added aspect is definitely going to bode well with teams as it shows the commitment to playing a complete game.

“He also exhibits an outstanding defensive skillset in his own end as a forward,” Wareh said. “His body checks are clean and well-timed, which create turnovers and quick transition play for his team. He’s capable of winning battles along the boards and in front of the net.”

That combination along with his drive and skill has made Lindstrom a force when driving to the middle of the ice. Though his strengths work to his advantage without the puck as he can clog up the middle of the ice and take time and space away to give opponents nothing to work with. In addition, his playmaking has become an underrated aspect to his game. Known as a shooter, he possesses great instincts when making plays, making him a dual threat offensively.

“I think I’m a great playmaker,” Lindstrom said at the Combine. “I think that’s a little under-looked with my game. I’m really confident with the puck and I think I can make plays.”

Lindstrom Can Impact Team’s Future

Projected to go as a top-10, even as a top-four or five pick depending on a team’s needs like the Columbus Blue Jackets or Montreal Canadiens, Lindstrom is going to provide an immediate boost and impact to that franchise’s future. His style of play during the playoffs can help change the tide of a game and shift the momentum. Wareh explains that kind of play is crucial, as it’s what we’re seeing right now in the playoffs.

“He can impact the game in so many different ways,” Wareh said. “In today’s game, especially in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, you need players like Cayden who can adjust their game to what the opponent gives them. That is an extremely huge asset in Cayden’s game.

“I think Cayden has the ability to make the jump to pro quicker than most players because of his ability to adjust his game to whatever role he’s given and will do whatever it takes to win.”

Lindstrom is the prototypical power forward that can thrive in today’s game. No matter where he goes, he’s definitely going to make a team very happy. He has the size and offensive skills to make his mark sooner than later to be a game-changing prospect.

