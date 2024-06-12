Insider Told Golden Knights Open to Big Trade Package For Marner

It should come as no surprise to hear that the Vegas Golden Knights might be dipping their toes into the Mitch Marner trade waters. A team that regularly gets in on big deals and is around almost every major player that becomes available on the trade market, the Golden Knights are notorious for swooping in and landing a deal last minute.

Sportsnet and NHL insider Elliotte Friedman is reporting that some of his sources suggest the Golden Knights are at it again, thinking about putting a trade package together and offering it to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Nothing is confirmed and no trade package has been presented, but the lastest reports are that the Maple Leafs will only take something to Marner if another team puts together a proposal worth considering.

The one being rumored by Vegas might qualify. Our own Peter Baracchini took a closer look at these two players in a column at the end of May. He suggested this type of trade more than two weeks ago.

What’s the Rumored Package From the Golden Knights?

Friedman was a guest on Leafs Morning Take and said that “a lot of people suspect Vegas will be around it because Vegas is smart, they’re around any good player.” He adds, “So I got people hypothesizing Shea Theodore, Logan Thompson deals to me.”

One of Vegas’ top defenseman and a star goaltender in return for Marner is a great start and answers some questions for the Maple Leafs.

And, if you consider that most players rank Vegas as one of the top destinations to play in, Marner might not be that resistent to the idea. He gets his money, it’s tax free, he’ll be on a competitive roster, and he’s got star players around him so he won’t be expected to do all the heavy lifting.

What Would Be the Issue With This Trade?

Assuming Marner would consider something like this and the Leafs would be open to a trade centered around Theordore and Thompson, there are a couple of issues. First, both Theodore and Thompson are free agents at the end of next season. Both are pending UFAs and Toronto has no guarantee that either will stick around. It would make sense for the Leafs to want to talk contract with both before giving up their biggest trade asset in years without some sort of guarantee.

Second, is that enough? Will there need to be other additions like a draft pick worked into the trade? The Leafs may also have to take a third contract back in the deal. The combined total of Theodore and Thompson comes up just shy of $6 million, while Marner, even before his extension, is a $10.9 million cap hit.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Vegas would run out of cap room quickly and with reports they’d like to re-sign Jonathan Marchessault, and with plenty of other contracts requiring attention, Vegas would need to move more money.

Finally, Marner’s first priority is to remain with the Leafs. Rumors suggest he might be open to considering his options but he’s not at that stage yet and likely won’t be for some time. How long does an active team like Vegas wait to make a move if they’re typically in on big free agents or like to be active at the NHL Draft? Chances are Marner opens up to the idea of Vegas doesn’t happen before then, if at all.