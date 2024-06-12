Maple Leafs’ Positional Grades: What Do They Need for Next Season?

What the Toronto Maple Leafs know so well is that, once again, their team wasn’t good enough to travel far down a Stanley Cup journey. Yet again, the team lost a heartbreaker; this time to the Boston Bruins during the 2024 Postseason. Close, but nada.

As the team prepares for the 2024-25 regular season, what must they do to create a solid, winning roster? Where does the team stand before the upcoming offseason moves? What moves must the organization’s leadership make to ice a winning team?

Assessing the Current Maple Leafs Roster

Grading the Maple Leafs Forwards

The Maple Leafs’ forward lineup looks solid. The team can ice a mix of elite talent and promising young players. Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and John Tavares provide a strong core of offensive firepower. Up-and-comers like Matthew Knies, Pontus Holmberg, and Bobby McMann complement these players.

Bobby McMann, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

However, the team could benefit from more depth and grit, particularly for the playoffs. Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi are looking in from the outside. Could they re-sign? Players like Calle Jarnkrok, David Kampf, and enforcer Ryan Reaves add some balance. However, consistency and injury resilience remain areas for improvement.

Critical Needs at the Forward Position

The forward position needs depth scoring to support the top lines. It also could use a few versatile, two-way forwards who can contribute defensively. Finally, the forward unit needs more physical presence for playoff intensity.

Grade for Maple Leafs Forwards: B+

Grading the Maple Leafs Defense

The Maple Leafs’ defense is currently their area of concern. Morgan Rielly is the cornerstone, but beyond him, the team lacks reliable top-four defensemen. Jake McCabe is growing into a more serviceable defenseman, and his stock is on the rise. Both Simon Benoit and Conor Timmins are more suited for third-pair roles. That said, both could improve and rise higher on the depth chart.

Including Cade Webber is interesting, and he might become a solid player. Does John Klingberg have a place on the team after July? The jury remains out in both cases. In short, the defense needs significant upgrades.

Critical Needs for the Defense:

To become solid, the Maple Leafs need two more top-four defensemen. Ideally, one would be left-handed and the other right-handed to balance the pairings. The team could also use a couple of depth defensemen to handle injuries and provide stability. Finally, the team could use a solid defense-first mindset to support the goalies by clearing the crease.

Grade for Maple Leafs Defense: C-

Grading the Maple Leafs Goalies

Joseph Woll has shown potential, but relying on him as the primary starter might be premature. Dennis Hildeby is unproven at the NHL level. The team needs a reliable veteran presence in the net to share the workload with Woll or to serve as a dependable backup.

Assessing the Maple Leafs’ Goaltending Needs

The Maple Leafs’ goaltending situation shows promise with Woll, but relying on him as the primary starter might be premature. The team needs a proven veteran presence to mentor Woll and solidify their netminding. Additionally, they require depth at the goaltending position to manage potential injuries and slumps throughout the season. Consistency and reliability in high-pressure situations are crucial as the team looks to stabilize this critical area and enhance their chances of success.

Grade for Maple Leafs Goalies: B-

The Bottom Line Current Assessment of the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have a solid foundation but must address critical gaps to become a well-rounded, championship-contending team.

The forward group is rated a B+. It’s robust and has elite talent but needs additional depth and physicality to ensure playoff success. The defense, graded a C-, is the weakest link and requires significant reinforcements in the top-four positions and better depth. In the goaltending department, which earns a B-, Woll shows promise, but the team needs a reliable veteran to provide stability and mentorship.

With the additional cap space for 2024-25 providing some flexibility, the Maple Leafs must make strategic acquisitions on defense and in net to maximize their potential and ice a winning team. How well can they do that this offseason?

[Note: I want to thank long-time Maple Leafs’ fan Stan Smith for collaborating with me on this post. Stan’s Facebook profile can be found here.]