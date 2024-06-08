Washington Capitals 2024 Draft Target: Beckett Sennecke

A couple of the forward possibilities for the Washington Capitals in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft are Berkly Catton of the Spokane Chiefs in the Western Hockey League and Michael Hage of the Chicago Steel in the United States Hockey League. Another potential forward that could be available when the Caps pick 17th overall is Beckett Sennecke, who plays for the Oshawa Generals in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). It will be interesting to see where he goes in the draft.

As Matthew Zator noted in Sennecke’s Draft Profile, “Beckett Sennecke has seen his draft stock rise in recent months due to his performance with the Oshawa Generals down the stretch and into the playoffs.” There is a chance that Sennecke could be gone before the Caps pick, but if he falls to them, he could be a solid pickup for them.

Sennecke’s Junior League Career

Sennecke was born on January 28, 2006, in Toronto, Ontario. Before joining the Generals in the OHL, he spent time in the Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL) with the Toronto Marlboros. He played for their U16 squad in 2021-22. During that season, he scored 35 goals and provided 45 assists for 80 points in 45 games. Following that, he played in his first OHL season in Oshawa in 2022-23. He suited up for 61 games, tallying 55 points in that span (20 goals and 35 assists). He was ranked tied for fourth in points with his Generals teammate Cameron Butler. Ryan Gagnier (69), Stuart Rolofs (61), and Calum Ritchie (59) had more points.

Beckett Sennecke, Oshawa Generals (Photo by Terry Wilson / OHL Images)

Sennecke had a nice point increase in his second campaign with the Generals. He had 27 goals and 41 assists for 68 points in 63 games. He was third on the roster in scoring, only behind Ritchie (80 points) and Dylan Roobroeck (72). On top of that, Sennecke was pivotal for Oshawa in the 2024 postseason. In 16 playoff games, Sennecke had 10 goals and 12 assists for 22 points. Ritchie and Roobroeck were the only ones with more points on that playoff run.

Strengths to Sennecke’s Game

With time to still develop more parts of his game, Sennecke already has special components that NHL scouts appreciate. Joely Stockl of The Hockey News mentions skating as something that sticks out for the future draft pick. Stockl wrote, “Sennecke’s combination of height and his long stride make him a unique prospect. A lot of players can be described as explosive skaters or have really high acceleration, but Sennecke gains space on opponents with his long stride and his size. He has the edge work to slice into tight areas of the ice, and he has strong agility to change direction quickly.”

Another significant contribution for Sennecke is his spatial awareness; as Stockl wrote, “Lastly, two elements of Sennecke’s game that can tend to be overlooked. Sure, he’s 6-foot-2, he’s a great skater, and he has good hands, but he has the brain to allow him to be so effective offensively. On the rush especially, Sennecke’s spatial awareness and vision for skating lanes is advanced. He always seems to be able to draw defenders down low and cut back up high to find open space.” (From ‘Beckett Sennecke: 2024 NHL Draft Scouting Report,’ The Hockey News, March 10, 2024).

Fit on the Capitals

As mentioned before, the Alex Ovechkin Era is almost at its conclusion. Once Ovechkin surpasses Wayne Gretzky’s NHL goal record, there is a chance that he hangs up the skates and call it a career. While there is still some time left before that happens, Caps general manager Brian MacLellan also needs to prep for the club’s next hockey era. The future offense may already get carried by certain talents like Hendrix Lapierre and 2023 NHL Draft choice Ryan Leonard (currently attending Boston College) among others.

They may need another forward to help carry the future offensive load. There could be a few names in the 2024 Draft who fit what MacLellan is looking for, and Sennecke is up there right with other picks like Catton, Hage, and others. The Caps could use the talents that Sennecke brings to the table. His vision and skating are just two of the abilities that can make him a significant weapon for Washington or any team that selects him. Whether it is Sennecke who the Caps pick, the hockey world will see come the day of the first round on Friday, June 28. Wherever he goes, Sennecke will be a potentially big contributor in the NHL when he finally makes a roster.