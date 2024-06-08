2024 NHL Combine Heights & Weights

The 2024 NHL Combine at Harborcenter in Buffalo has come and gone. The official countdown to the NHL Draft at the Sphere in Las Vegas is underway.

Our annual piece documenting the heights and weights of the prospects who did the fitness testing on Saturday is here. Prospects are weighed and measured without shoes on.

As always, feel free to use this resource for your benefit. If you do, please include credit to the Hockey Writers and a link to this piece. Heights and weights were manually taken at the time the prospect weighed in at the start of their fitness testing. We will indicate if a prospect did not complete the testing. These are in order of the time a prospect started their testing.

2024 NHL Combine is now completed. (Photo credit: Mark Scheig, the Hockey Writers)

You May Also Like

7:30 AM

Jack Berglund: 6-foot-3.5, 210 pounds.

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard: 6-foot-0.75, 207 pounds.

Gabriel Eliasson: 6-foot-6.75, 206 pounds.

Linus Eriksson: 6-foot, 189 pounds.

Melvin Fernstrom: 6-foot-0.75, 188 pounds.

Leon Muggli: 6-foot-0.5, 177 pounds.

Lucas Pettersson: 5-foot-11.5, 173 pounds.

Leo Sahlin Wallenius: 6-foot, 180 pounds.

8:00 AM

Charlie Elick: 6-foot-3.25, 202 pounds.

Spencer Gill: 6-foot-3.75, 186 pounds.

Tanner Henricks: 6-foot-3.75, 206 pounds.

Christian Humphreys: 5-foot-11, 164 pounds.

Ondrej Kos: 6-foot-2.5, 176 pounds.

Eriks Mateiko: 6-foot-5, 216 pounds.

Teddy Stiga: 5-foot-10, 178 pounds.

Herman Traff: 6-foot-2.75, 216 pounds.

8:30 AM

Andrew Basha: 5-foot-11.25, 187 pounds.

Berkly Catton: 5-foot-10.25, 175 pounds.

Macklin Celebrini: 5-foot-11.75, 197 pounds.

Michael Hage: 6-foot-0.75, 188 pounds.

Tanner Howe: 5-foot-10, 184 pounds.

Tomas Lavoie: 6-foot-4, 225 pounds (note: unconfirmed, did not see his name on the board.)

Miguel Marques: 5-foot-10.25, 187 pounds.

Maxim Masse: 6-foot-2.25, 190 pounds.

Macklin Celebrini measured just under 6-feet at the NHL Combine. (Photo by Richard T Gagnon/Getty Images)

9:00 AM

Alexis Bernier: 6-foot-1.25, 197 pounds.

Raoul Boilard: 6-foot-1, 189 pounds.

Henry Mews: 6-foot-0.25, 189 pounds.

Colton Roberts: 6-foot-3.75, 204 pounds.

Anthony Romani: 6-foot-0.25, 184 pounds.

Tarin Smith: 6-foot-1.25, 187 pounds.

Carson Wetsch: 6-foot-0.5, 203 pounds.

Carter Yakemchuk: 6-foot-3, 202 pounds.

9:30 AM

Sam Dickinson: 6-foot-2.75, 203 pounds.

Carter George: 6-foot-1, 194 pounds.

Liam Greentree: 6-foot-2.5, 215 pounds.

Tij Iginla: 6-foot, 191 pounds.

Oliver Josephson: 6-foot-0.25, 190 pounds.

Dean Letourneau: 6-foot-6.5, 214 pounds.

Jack Pridham: 6-foot-1, 177 pounds.

Jared Woolley: 6-foot-4.5, 207 pounds.

10:00 AM

Dominik Badinka: 6-foot-2.75, 185 pounds.

Ondrej Becher: 6-foot-1.25, 187 pounds.

Cole Eiserman: 5-foot-11.75, 197 pounds.

Alfons Freij: 6-foot-0.5, 197 pounds.

Adam Jecho: 6-foot-5, 201 pounds.

Adam Jiricek: did not test

Anthony AJ Spellacy: 6-foot-2.5, 200 pounds.

Simon Zether: 6-foot-3, 176 pounds.

10:30 AM

Kamil Bednarik: 6-foot-0.25, 187 pounds.

Maxmilian Curran: 6-foot-3, 185 pounds.

Eric EJ Emery: 6-foot-3.25, 183 pounds.

Tomas Galvas: 5-foot-10.25, 153 pounds.

Matvei Gridin: 6-foot-1.5, 189 pounds.

Cole Hutson: did not test

Lucas Van Vliet: 6-foot-1.75, 178 pounds.

Mikhail Yegorov: 6-foot-5, 188 pounds.

11:00 AM

Konsta Helenius: 5-foot-11, 189 pounds.

Emil Hemming, 6-foot-1.25, 205 pounds.

Aron Kiviharju: 5-foot-9.5, 184 pounds.

Aatos Koivu: 6-foot-0.5, 170 pounds.

Artyom Levshunov: 6-foot-1.75, 205 pounds.

Zayne Parekh: 6-foot-0.25, 178 pounds.

Sebastian Soini: 6-foot-2.5, 187 pounds.

Veeti Vaisanen: 6-foot-0.5, 188 pounds.

Artyom Levshunov had one dinner with a team this week, the Chicago Blackhawks. (MSU Athletic Communications)

11:30 AM

Lukas Fischer: 6-foot-3, 182 pounds.

Kevin He: 5-foot-11.25, 181 pounds.

Julius Miettinen: 6-foot-3, 201 pounds.

Kasper Pikkarainen: 6-foot-3, 197 pounds.

Max Plante: 5-foot-11, 177 pounds.

Jesse Pulkkinen: 6-foot-6, 219 pounds.

Stian Solberg: 6-foot-1.5, 205 pounds.

Nathan Villeneuve: 5-foot-11, 193 pounds.

12:30 PM

Jacob Battaglia: 6-foot-0.5, 202 pounds.

Cole Beaudoin: 6-foot-2, 210 pounds.

Harrison Brunicke: 5-foot-10.5, 196 pounds.

Cayden Lindstrom: 6-foot-3, 213 pounds.

Jett Luchanko: 5-foot-11, 187 pounds.

Riley Patterson: 6-foot-0.25, 193 pounds.

Ethan Procyszyn: 6-foot-2.25, 190 pounds.

1:00 PM

Sacha Boisvert: 6-foot-2, 183 pounds.

Zeev Buium: 6-foot, 186 pounds.

Ben Danford: 6-foot-1.5, 191 pounds.

Luca Marrelli: 6-foot-1.5, 185 pounds.

John Mustard: 6-foot-1, 186 pounds.

Sam O’Reilly: 6-foot-1.25, 184 pounds.

Terik Parascak: 5-foot-11.75, 179 pounds.

Ryder Ritchie: 6-foot-0.25, 177 pounds.

Zeev Buium is officially 6-foot and 186 pounds. #NHLCombine — Mark Scheig (@mark_scheig) June 8, 2024

1:30 PM