5 Penguins’ Second Round Targets in 2024 NHL Entry Draft

With the Pittsburgh Penguins finding themselves with two second-round picks thanks to the Jake Guentzel trade with the Carolina Hurricanes, they should have a solid chance to pick two players (if general manager Kyle Dubas keeps both picks) that could end up making an impact in the NHL lineup in the coming years. So, who would make the most sense and be the most realistic to be around at pick 44 and 46 for the Penguins?

LW Nikita Artamonov, Nizhny Novgorod (KHL)

The 19th-ranked European skater in NHL Central Scouting’s final rankings, Nikita Artamonov has seen himself slide down the rankings a bit but is still a player that teams will keep an eye on heading into the draft. He would likely be a longer-term prospect as he is still under contract with his Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) team, Nizhny Novgorod. But he is a player who could very easily end up being worth the wait, as he is considered one of the most complete forwards in this year’s draft class.

While being one of the younger players in the KHL, he showed he is more than capable of hanging with the “big boys” in the league but will need to continue to develop his offensive game. Some have him as a first-round pick in June, while others have him sliding down to the mid-second round. With the upside and all-around game that he has showcased, Artamonov should be a player that the Penguins target if available in the middle of the second round.

D Cole Hutson, USNTDP (USHL)

With the aging core that the Penguins currently have in their defensive grouping (Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson), targeting a defenseman who can eventually end up as an offensive defenseman in the NHL would not be the worst thing to do. Cole Hutson has been one of the Developmental Program’s most consistent defensemen when it comes to being involved offensively, averaging a point-per-game this season. Where his game has lacked though comes in his defensive play, which he seemingly has been working on this season.

The future Boston Terrier should be able to continue to develop his defensive skillset at one of the country’s premier college hockey programs. The offensive game that he possesses along with his strong hockey IQ and work ethic could lead to him being taken by the time the Penguins are on the clock, but if he is available at either pick, he could be a player that Dubas targets.

C Luke Misa, Mississauga Steelheads (OHL)

Luke Misa is an interesting prospect in this year’s draft. Depending on who you talk to, some people have him as a first-round talent while others have him in the middle to late second round. But what cannot be debated is the fact that he has some high-level playmaking abilities, along with a strong two-way game. A player like Misa would clearly be a welcomed addition to the Penguins pipeline.

Luke Misa, Mississauga Steelheads (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

One major aspect of Misa’s game that has him in a peculiar position is that his consistency does lack from time to time while his shot is not necessarily the strongest. But the overall skillset that he has been able to show and his willingness to continue working on his craft should make him a target for Dubas and the Penguins if he is available when they are on the clock in the second round.

C/RW Sam O’Reilly, London Knights (OHL)

On a London Knights team that is loaded with NHL prospects, including Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan, Sam O’Reilly has kind of flown under the radar this season. Not only has he played a strong rookie season offensively, but he has shown the willingness to play a full and strong two-way game. While he does possess the same kind of two-way game that Misa does, O’Reilly has shown a bit more touch with the puck on his stick in the offensive zone. With just now being in his first year of junior hockey, the shortcomings he does have to his game (his skating abilities lack a bit), he has plenty of time to develop and improve his entire game.

O’Reilly has the potential to end up becoming a strong middle-six player for an NHL team along with being a strong penalty killer as well. If he is available when the Penguins have a chance to pick, he would be a player that can make a lot of sense for the organization to take a shot on and let him develop for a few more seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

RW Terik Parascak, Prince George Cougars (WHL)

In his first full season in the Western Hockey League (WHL), Terik Parascak put the league on notice. Not only did he show he was one of the league’s best rookies, but one of the best goal-scoring threats in the entire league. His shot and offensive IQ would be a huge get for the Penguins to add to their prospect pipeline. As much of an offensive threat as he is, what has stopped many from making Parascak a first-round pick is the fact his defensive game lacks a bit along with his skating being behind the rest of his fellow draft classmates.

If available and the Penguins organization feels that the upside outweighs the downside of Parascak’s game, along with feeling he can improve and develop further, he could end up being a steal in the second round once he makes his way to the NHL level.

Plenty of Choices and Opportunities

While they do not own (currently) a first-round pick, the Penguins and Dubas do find themselves in a good position with two second-round picks that could have the opportunity to become prospects who can add value and promise to the future of the organization.