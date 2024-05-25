Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Marner, Hyman & Tavares

One of the most significant questions facing the Toronto Maple Leafs is what to do with Mitch Marner. Despite the rampant speculation about trading him, such a move seems unlikely given Marner’s no-movement clause and the team’s investment in him. Marner staying put makes the most logical sense, but his future with the team remains to be determined.

Related: Craig Berube Impresses at Maple Leafs’ Press Conference

If Marner wishes to continue with the Maple Leafs, all the noise about trading him might influence the tone of his contract negotiations. If he genuinely wants to play in Toronto, as he said he did, the team might hope he will soften his salary demands and adopt a more flexible stance. But much remains in the air. Resolving Marner’s situation is crucial for the Maple Leafs’ plans, especially as they aim for a successful season. The fact is he’s a good player, with two pieces of unchecked baggage – his contentious salary negotiations and his failure to lift his production and carry the team during the postseason.

Should Marner decide to walk to free agency, the Maple Leafs could lose a valuable player without receiving any trade return. However, as many writers seem to spin, this scenario is not entirely the end of the world. His moving on would free up significant salary-cap space, allowing the team to address other needs. Marner’s gone, but the salary he would have made is now on the books, ready to be spent wisely.

Mitch Marner, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Balancing Marner’s desire to stay with the team’s financial and strategic goals will be vital in shaping the franchise’s future. This question will be discussed ad nauseam over the next few months.

Item 1: Why Mitch Marner Is Unlikely to Be Traded

One significant reason the Maple Leafs are unlikely to trade Marner is his no-movement clause (NMC), which means he controls his fate and must agree to any trade. The Maple Leafs organization has yet to indicate that they wish to move Marner (and likely won’t do so publicly, even if that’s what they want to do – which I doubt). He’s under contract for one more season with a $10.9 million salary cap hit.

Related: Maple Leafs Need to Channel Their Inner Doug Gilmour Moving Forward

Even if the Maple Leafs were to consider trading Marner, they would need to convince him to waive that NMC. While Marner has expressed his love for playing in Toronto, there might be other teams he wouldn’t mind playing for. However, any trade would likely be complicated by the structure of his contract. Marner is due a $7.25 million signing bonus on July 1st, which most teams would choose not to pay. After this bonus, his base salary drops to $775,000, making him an attractive option for teams with internal budgets who still want to maximize their salary cap space.

Given these complexities, the Maple Leafs’ best hope might be that Marner sees the potential writing on the wall. If he believes the team would be anxious to trade him and wishes to stay, would he adjust his salary demands and soften his tough-minded negotiations? No one who watched his agent, Darren Ferris, squeeze the organization the last time the salary-negotiation dance was engaged can imagine that scenario changing.

Toronto Maple Leafs Mitch Marner (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Derik Hamilton)

Instead, from a dollars and cents point of view, the Marner team might prefer a move to secure a higher contract for the player (and a better percentage for Ferris) if he walked into free agency. Ultimately, it depends upon Marner’s bottom-line wish to stay or try his luck in another city. If he wishes to stay, he might shift towards negotiating a more team-friendly extension. That would keep him in Toronto while helping to address the team’s broader salary cap challenges.

Item 2: Will Marner, Like Hyman, Walk to Free Agency?

As the Maple Leafs navigate their future, there’s growing speculation about a potential Marner departure that echoes the past scenario with Zach Hyman. The team risks losing Marner to free agency without receiving any trade value in return. Marner holds the power to dictate only his immediate future in Toronto. If Marner chooses to exercise his NMC and play this season in Toronto, the organization could face the same fate they did with Hyman—watching a star player walk away for nothing.

Related: Toronto Maple Leafs Lost Two Greats in Hyman and Moore

While the Maple Leafs lose a key offensive talent without immediate compensation, Marner’s departure could allow the team financial flexibility, which might be crucial for them as they build a team capable of making deeper playoff runs. However, the team must weigh the loss of Marner’s production against the potential benefits of spending his salary elsewhere.

Item 3: Tavares and Team Canada Secure Semifinal Spot at World Hockey Championship

John Tavares and Team Canada have clinched a place in the semifinals of the Men’s World Hockey Championship after a commanding 6-3 victory over Slovakia in their quarterfinal matchup. Tavares, who now has totaled nine points in seven games (one goal and eight assists), trails only Dylan Cozens (eight goals and two assists) in points for Team Canada. Canada ranks second in scoring efficiency at the World’s, with their power play converting 22.22% of opportunities (six successes in 27 tries).

However, Canada’s penalty kill remains a concern. They rank 11th out of 16 teams, having allowed six goals on 27 penalties, a success rate of 77.78%. Their Semi-Finals game on Saturday will decide if they move on.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Brad Treliving has a busy summer ahead. With Craig Berube’s installation as the new head coach, Treliving’s next step is to hire the team’s group of associate coaches, likely soon. After that, his focus shifts to upgrading the roster for the upcoming season.

Related: What Happened to Roman Cechmanek?

Now, the waiting game begins to see how Treliving will navigate the team’s new direction. It’s a delicate balance between making the required improvements and maintaining the elements that have kept the team competitive. Fans have to hope Treliving finds the right mix without completely overhauling a roster that has the potential to succeed under the right guidance.