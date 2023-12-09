Maple Leafs Lost Two Greats in Hyman and Moore

Over the six seasons I’ve covered the Toronto Maple Leafs, the team allowed many players to leave. However, two stand out because they’ve gone on to success with other teams. One player was traded away – Trevor Moore. Another player simply saw a better opportunity in another city – Zach Hyman.

In this post, I’ll share how these players are doing – both very well by the way – and spend a few moments wondering how their growth has impacted their new teams since they left Toronto.

By the way, just to be clear, I’m rooting for both former Maple Leafs players to succeed with their new teams. Given the nature of the professional sport, there’s no regret that Hyman and Moore are doing well not wearing the iconic blue and white uniforms of the Maple Leafs. Their play has been marked by significant success; and, good for them.

Zach Hyman’s Evolution with the Edmonton Oilers

Zach Hyman was drafted in the fifth round of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft (123rd overall) by the Florida Panthers. However, his journey took a turn north when he was traded from the Panthers to the Maple Leafs on June 19, 2015. In the trade, Hyman and a conditional pick in the 2017 Draft went to the Maple Leafs, while Greg McKegg moved to the Panthers.

The trade created a significant change in Hyman’s destiny. As a hometown Toronto player who had spent four seasons finishing university at the University of Michigan, he began to establish himself as a notable forward with the Maple Leafs. He quickly progressed through the American Hockey League (AHL) Toronto Marlies to the NHL.

With the Maple Leafs, he became renowned as a hard-working player who complemented those with more elite skills. That trait gave him a chance to line up on the team’s top-six units, and there he flourished. Over the seasons, his consistent point production increased so much that he played himself out of a job with the Maple Leafs.

Then Toronto Maple Leafs left-winger Zach Hyman.

(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)

Given the team’s salary-cap structure, Maple Leafs management felt it couldn’t afford to pay him what his market value had become. [Or, perhaps he just wanted to leave.] As a result, a contract could not be agreed upon. However, the Edmonton Oilers saw in Hyman a good fit with their top line, centred by the best player in the world – Connor McDavid.

That set the stage for Hyman’s move to the Oilers in the 2021-22 season. The transition proved transformative. Hyman not only continued his reliable on-ice contributions but his scoring – for him, exploded. He reached new heights in his career.

During the 2022-23 season, Hyman achieved career-best numbers by collecting an impressive 83 points. This included 36 goals and 47 assists. Currently, this season Hyman remains a significant offensive force for the Oilers, putting up 27 points in 23 games. His remarkable performance includes the third hat trick of his career. He also plays regularly on the power play.

Still possessing the same drive and determination, Hyman’s consistent offensive skills have been a key factor in the Oilers’ recent success. While the team started the season off in a huge funk, they’ve now won six straight games and are only one short of being a .500 team.

Through all this transition, Hyman has become a key part of the Oilers. He contributes goals and assists but also motivates teammates with his energy. In short, he has become an indispensable piece of the Oilers’ ongoing success.

Zach Hyman, Edmonton Oilers

Despite facing a brief setback with illness this season, Hyman has further solidified his position as a key contributor. Primarily playing on the Oilers’ top line, he continues to show a balanced skill set that goes beyond scoring.

As the season unfolds, Maple Leafs’ fans who (like me) still watch to see how Hyman is doing further west, will likely continue to see a player who succeeds using his persistence first and his talent second. For Hyman, that’s a perfect recipe for success.

Trevor Moore’s Breakout with the Los Angeles Kings

Like Hyman, Moore began his professional career with the AHL Toronto Marlies. He made his NHL debut with the Maple Leafs during the 2018-19 season.

The truth is that Moore’s early stats with the Maple Leafs during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 NHL seasons would have never suggested his rise to stardom. In the 2018-19 season, he played 25 games, scoring two goals and adding only six assists for a total of eight points. The following season (2019-20), he played 27 games, scoring only three goals and contributing a meagre two assists for a total of five points.

At that point, Moore’s statistics indicated he would at best become a depth forward who would make a few offensive contributions. But, nothing suggested he could turn into the standout performer he’s become with the Los Angeles Kings.

As a result, Moore was traded on Feb. 5, 2020, from the Maple Leafs to the Kings with a third-round pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft (that became Alex Laferriere), and a conditional third-round pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft (that became Cameron Whynot). In return, the Maple Leafs acquired goalie Jack Campbell and Kyle Clifford.

Trevor Moore, then with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Hockey is dynamic, and player development can be influenced by various factors. This trade landed Moore with the Kings, where he experienced significant growth in his game. Over the seasons, he’s become a key player for that team.

Moore never experienced a significant breakout season, yet his scoring and play improved each season. Before 2023-24, in his best season, he scored 17 goals. This season, in only 23 games, he now has 13 goals and is trending to score more than 40 goals. As a result, he’s earning a more prominent role on his team. His growth and performance over the seasons in Los Angeles certainly have exceeded early expectations, leading to his emergence as a star player for the Kings.

Over the seasons, Moore has grown into a reliable and impactful forward for the Kings. His ability to find the back of the net has been a defining feature of his game, and he’s now only four goals away from matching his career-high from the 2021-22 season. He’s scoring on the power play and collecting game-winners and shorthanded goals. He’s become effective in all areas of the game.

Starting slowly in his career, Moore has now become a linchpin in the Kings’ offence. His current season highlights his continuing progression compared to his previous seasons. As a result, who knows where his growth as an offensive player will end?

The Bottom Line for the Maple Leafs, Hyman & Moore

As I noted, good on both Hyman and Moore. Although differently gifted, both players have moved on from Toronto to become key players for their new teams. Each player deserves credit for their tenacity and perseverance.

Trevor Moore, Los Angeles Kings

What attracts me to both players is that they are hard workers. Neither player began as a star; and, nothing was promised to them. They played their way to success. Now established as key contributors on their new teams, they continue to thrive in different jerseys.

Their growth and impact reflect part of the dynamic nature of player careers in the NHL. How fun to witness.