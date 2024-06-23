The Hockey Writers’ Final Consensus 2024 Draft Rankings – Top 32

Welcome to The Hockey Writers’ Final 2024 Draft Rankings, a combination of the rankings from our top prospects writers. This is the culmination of a year-plus of scouting and writing, hundreds of hours of work and hockey are combined here. This list is a compilation of Peter Baracchini’s Final Rankings (Top 128), Andrew Forbes’ Final Rankings (Top 100) and my own (Logan Horn’s) Final Rankings (Top 128). I combined each of our final rankings of the top prospects in the class and found the average ranking spot, then organized the top-32 prospects based on their average draft position.

Macklin Celebrini, Ivan Demidov, and Artyom Levshunov (The Hockey Writers)

We don’t all agree on every prospect, though admittedly I’m the biggest contrarian of the group in many instances, with big defenders Carter Yakemchuk and Anton Silayev standing out as the biggest examples. Silayev was ranked from 3rd to 18th, a pretty wide range. Other prospects we were quite divided on were Tij Iginla (6th to 17th), Aron Kiviharju (18th to 42nd), Konsta Helenius (7th to 14th), and Sam Dickinson (3rd to 10th).

Thank you all for reading our draft rankings coverage for the 2024 NHL Draft this year, it means so much to us, and your support and readership is what makes this work possible. Now, take a look at The Hockey Writers’ combined Top-32 ranking for the 2024 Draft class!

1. Macklin Celebrini, C, Boston University (NCAA)

Not much has changed when it comes to Macklin Celebrini landing in the number one spot. He’s pushed himself further ahead of the rest of the group with his play this season and he’s an electric offensive talent that almost suited up for Canada at the World Championship this summer.

He finished with 64 points in 38 games in his freshman year at Boston University — an average of 1.68 points per game, including 21 in his last 10 games. He won the Hobey Baker as the top collegiate player as well as the Tim Taylor Award as the top collegiate rookie. He was Hockey East’s scoring champion along with a number of other individual awards this season.

Offensively, he’s the full package. He’s dynamic and sees the game on another level. He’s made a difference everywhere that he’s played and it’s because he came make plays, open the game up for his teammates and drives the opposition nuts with his ability to move the puck. His shot, it’s lethal. It’s accurate and with his quick release it’s so deceptive. Away from the puck he makes plays that not many offensively-minded prospects make. But he’s as close to being an NHL starter as he can be as his age. – Forbes

2. Ivan Demidov, RW, SKA St. Petersburg (KHL)

Ivan Demidov is an incredibly talented offensive player, with great hands, a zippy shot, and some sneaky-good playmaking instincts. He spent last season in the MHL, Russia’s top junior league, where he was dominant as a 17-year-old rookie, scoring 64 points in 44 games (third most points in the league).

Ivan Demidov, SKA Saint Petersburg (Photo by Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Demidov isn’t quite at the same level as top 2023 Draft prospect Matvei Michkov, but he is a legit top-end talent who has clear top-line potential in the NHL. One thing he and Michkov have in common is a difficulty earning minutes in the KHL as a draft eligible player. Demidov sat out many games to start the year and played full time in the MHL for the rest of the season. He dominated that level this season, but we’ve seen him do that already so it’s no surprise. I’d really love to see him against pros full-time next season, hopefully in the KHL.

There’s no player in the 2024 Draft who can handle the puck quite like Demidov. He absolutely torched the MHL this year (2 points per game) and scored 28 points in 17 playoff games. I’m confident he’ll score a ton of points in the NHL, it’s just a question of how effective of a player he can be at even strength given his smaller frame and wonky skating stride. – Horn

3. Artyom Levshunov, RD, Michigan State University (NCAA)

Let’s be honest, being a right-handed defenceman does play a role in making a player a little more sought after. Add to that the size of Levshunov and his offensive production and why wouldn’t a team take a waiver on him in the top five?

He’s a high-risk, high-reward defender. However, this season at Michigan State he sured up his defensive numbers while still tallying nearly a point per game with nine goals and 35 points in 38 games. A B1G champion and rookie of the year, Levshunov could draw the ire of a number of teams looking to add to their defensive prospects. That said, his high-risk plays could influence teams who might end up having more questions about his game and could push him down the ladder a bit. Regardless, he’s a first-round pick and if he can fill the gaps in his game, he should be a top-five pick. – Forbes

4. Berkly Catton, C, Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

Catton displayed the smarts, skill and competitive nature to be a star all year long. The way that he processes the game at a high level is very impressive. He’s always two steps ahead of his opponents as they’re always left in the dust. He’s a deceptive playmaker and deceiving with his puck skills and handling. He can be a threat in all situations as he’s constantly putting himself in a position to be dangerous and succeed with his awareness and skill alone. He is quick with his hands and feet in small spaces on the ice and his energy and work ethic is always on display. He’s always a driving force on the attack, being in the middle of it all. – Baracchini

5. Sam Dickinson, LD, London Knights (OHL)

Sam Dickinson is a big two-way defender with a tool kit that NHL General Managers dream of. He’s a 6-foot-3 defender who defends well, has shown flashes of great puck skills, and competes incredibly hard. Dickinson skates well for his size which bodes well for his NHL projection, though he will need to put in some work for his offensive game to be worthy of power play minutes in the NHL someday.

Dickinson’s defensive game has shone in an increased role this year and his offense has improved as well, nearly tripling his previous career high for points. There’s a ton of two-way, top-four defender potential in his game, and room for something more if his offensive numbers from this year are to be believed.

He’s not the most gifted playmaker out of this year’s defensive group, but there isn’t another defender in the 2024 Draft who I can see earning an NHL spot sooner than him. Dickinson has grown on me a lot this year as his offensive game has improved. I went from seeing a second/third pairing shutdown defender to a complete defender with a great chance to be a top-pairing minute muncher with enough offensive skill to earn some power play time. He won’t be on the board long on draft day. – Horn

6. Zeev Buium, LD, University of Denver (NCAA)

Buium’s skating is his best asset, being able to control the play and change the pace at any moment. He’s quick when walking the line and can turn on a dime when dealing with pressure. He serves as a catalyst on both sides of the puck, being well composed with his decisions, making the right play at exactly the right time. He’s a great facilitator with the puck always making something out of nothing and connecting with his teammates with ease. – Baracchini

7. Cayden Lindstrom, C, Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

One player whose injury shouldn’t hurt him this season is Lindstrom. He has all the assets of a strong middle man. He’s big, fast and has the skill set to drive the play down the middle of the ice. He moves well for his size and uses that to protect the puck and fight off defenders. He drives the net and that creates opportunities for both Lindstrom as well as his teammates who are looking for the loose puck to bounce out to them. He’s the perfect prototype for an NHL centre. Teams will be salivating at the thought of him. – Forbes

8. Cole Eiserman, LW, USA U18 (NTDP)

Cole Eiserman is the 2024 Draft’s premier goal scoring prospect, and he’s by far the most polarizing player in this year’s group. Eiserman was dominant for the NTDP’s U17 team last season, earning himself a late-season call-up to the U18 level where he scored 16 goals and 20 points in just 12 games on the second line. His late August birthday makes him one of the youngest players in the draft class, just 17 days away from being eligible for the 2025 Draft.

Cole Eiserman, USNTDP (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

Eiserman has committed to Boston University for the 2024-25 season and is expected to be a strong goal scorer at that level. He can play physically at times, but can sometimes get caught chasing hits and losing track of defensive coverage.

The reason people are so high on Eiserman, is that he has scored 72 goals in 69 games this season for the NTDP. Those are some absolutely absurd numbers. While he may not be the most reliable player when it comes to play driving or defensive results, he is the most reliable goal scorer in the draft and projects to be a near 40-goal scorer in the NHL someday. Pair him with your best playmaking center and watch him do the hardest thing there is in hockey, score goals. – Horn

9. Konsta Helenius, C/RW, Jukurit (Liiga)

Helenius is 5-foot-11, 181 pounds, but he plays like he’s 6-foot-2, 200 pounds given the puck protection skills, edgework to evade pressure and be elusive in the small areas on the ice. He continues to be a work horse and very deceptive playmaker as that determination and energy seems to take over on a consistent basis. He’s very tenacious when hunting down loose pucks, battling along the boards and his combination with his patience to strike quickly makes him very dangerous when the play is down low. – Baracchini

10. Zayne Parekh, RD, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

He was a top-10 scorer in the OHL this season and the top defenceman when it came to points with 96 in just 66 games played for the Saginaw Spirit. He finished with the most points of any Spirit defenceman in franchise history and led the team to a big playoff run — stopped only by the torrid run of the London Knights. His awareness on both sides of the puck makes him a dangerous player in every facet of the game.

Obviously, he’s offensively skilled and sees the game well with the puck. He lets the puck go quick when it hits his stick and when a shot isn’t available he can cycle the puck well. Defensively he’s still developing into a top-end defender, but his size and strength fills the gaps in his defensive game for the time being. – Forbes

11. Anton Silayev, LD, Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod (KHL)

Anton Silayev was the story of the year early on this season, going from an unknown defender in Russia’s junior system last year to a potentially elite prospect who was tearing up the KHL. He’s a difficult player to rank because the sample size of his great play is still relatively small, but his potential is as high as any defense prospect we’ve seen in the past few years so I couldn’t justify putting him any lower than this.

Silayev is 6-foot-7, but he moves like he’s 6-foot-2, and he has shown great two-way play so far in the KHL. He scored six points in his first six games, but has since slowed down significantly, sitting at 11 points after 63 regular season games. There’s a very real chance that he ends up as the top defender in this class given the massive potential his frame and agility provide.

I see a lot of Simon Edvinsson in Silayev’s game. In their draft year’s both were super-sized defenders who showed excellent skating and two-way potential, though Silayev has already shown more defensive potential and skill with the puck than Edvinsson did at the same age. There’s a lot of projection going on here so there’s a chance he under or over shoots expectations significantly. He’s a unicorn, and one who I expect will be a big difference maker in the NHL someday. – Horn

12. Carter Yakemchuk, RD, Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

At 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, Yakemchuk’s dynamic, offensive play makes him stand out. He ranks fifth in scoring among WHL defensemen with 60 points, but leads in goals with 26 and chasing history. He plays at a great level of pace as a modern-day puck-moving defenseman, but it’s his decision-making with the puck and thinking at a quick rate that stands out. He can easily take control of a shift and attack with such force. Whether it’s in transition or jumping into the cycle in the offensive zone, he’s always finding a way to be involved with his awareness and speed is always a difference maker. Defensively, he can improve with his decision-making and reads but his offense is undeniable. – Baracchini

13. Tij Iginla, C, Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

It’s been an outstanding climb through the ranks by Iginla who still might end up higher on my final rankings. That said, he’s a top-20 pick without any doubt and could be a top-15 player based on the needs of the teams picking in that order. It’s no surprise that he’s tough to play against and gives 100 percent effort on every shift. He has quick release which makes him lethal offensively, but an added facet to his game is his ability to see the ice and make plays on top of his goal scoring. – Forbes

14. Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, RW, Mora IK (HockeyAllsvenskan)



Michael Brandsegg-Nygård is a Norwegian winger who was excellent in the top Swedish junior league last year, scoring 38 points in 35 games and earning a try-out in the second-tier Swedish pro league HockeyAllsvenskan. He isn’t going to produce a ton of highlight reel plays with his skill, but he’s got enough skill with the puck to compete in the NHL, and he works hard all over the ice.

Brandsegg-Nygård’s best attribute is his shot, which is quite heavy. He’s scored eight goals and 18 points this year as a first time pro and should score quite a few more if he stays in Sweden next year, especially if he earns some time on the power play where he excels from the bumper spot as a one-timer option. He has spent a small part of the season in Sweden’s J20 league where he has been clearly ahead of his peers.

Few prospects are as NHL ready in their draft year as Brandsegg-Nygård is, with a compete level that could make him a contender for an NHL bottom six as soon as next Fall. I’m not saying that’s necessarily what’s best for his development, but I do think he has the strength and work ethic to compete for an NHL lineup sooner rather than later.

15. Beckett Sennecke, RW, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

One of many standouts at the top prospects game, Sennecke continues to be a constant offensive force for the Generals as his power forward-like game continues to stand out. His skillset and ability to push his way through opponents is what makes him a special talent, utilizing that added size to his advantage. That can be inconsistent at times, but it’s a strong point to his game that can make him successful. He has great hands in tight spaces, especially in front of the net and can disrupt plays effectively on the defensive side. He definitely has the size and puck skills to be a factor and once he adds more speed, he could be more valuable. – Baracchini

16. Adam Jiricek, RD, HC Plzen (Czechia)

Wait, another defenceman? Another right-handed defenceman? Yes, Jiricek adds to the already impressive defensive class. Another guy who’s injury woes may play into where he lands in the draft, Jiricek has top-10 potential, but will likely fall just short. He’s a good skater and that allows him to push the play in transition.

He’s strong on both sides of the puck and his size makes him an interesting selection for teams — a player who can hold his own without the puck as well. Could he be a first-round nugget? Maybe. – Forbes

17. Liam Greentree, RW, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

Liam Greentree is a big winger who looks like he could be a great all-round player in the NHL someday if he can make some improvements to his acceleration. Greentree was excellent in the OHL this season for a rebuilding Windsor Spitfires team. He finished the season in the top 20 for goals and points in the OHL which is really impressive for a draft eligible player on a weaker team.

Windsor Spitfires’ captain Liam Greentree (David Jewell / The Hockey Writers)

Greentree does most things well, fighting hard in puck battles, making smart passes, and handling defensive responsibilities well. His greatest strength is his shot which looks like a quality NHL tool though his skill with the puck is noteworthy as well. The biggest barrier in the way of NHL success for Greentree at the moment is his skating. He’s got decent speed once he gets going, but his first few steps are sluggish and he could use some explosiveness to help him accelerate more quickly. – Horn

18. Michael Hage, C, Chicago Steel (USHL)

While Hage didn’t have the best start to his draft year, he’s definitely made some ground with his production and play overall. He’s now fifth in USHL scoring with 55 points in 43 games, a 1.28 point per game rate. He brings an incredible amount of skill and pace to his game, displaying a great amount of creativity in the process. He displays soft hands in tight spaces and his speed pushes defenders back, giving ample time and space to work with. He shows great poise with his skating and edgework to easily evade pressure in the process. After suffering a major shoulder injury, Hage is definitely back on track. – Baracchini

19. Igor Chernyshov, LW, MHK Dynamo Moskva (MHL)

A guy that could fall a bit in the final rankings, Chernyshov isn’t the most naturally skilled player in this group. That said, his hard work, tenacity and overall awareness make him a strong candidate to be a top-15 pick in this draft. He sees the ice well and that allows him to create space in the offensive zone. Even if he’s not a walking highlight reel, his skating makes him a difference maker for any team. – Forbes

20. Sacha Boisvert, C, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

Sacha Boisvert is another in a growing line of Canadian prospects who opted for the USHL/NCAA route rather than playing in the CHL. The 12th overall pick in the 2022 QMJHL Draft was excellent in the USHL last year as a rookie with 45 points in 57 games, and he looks poised to improve on those numbers significantly this season. Boisvert is a big center (6-foot-2) with tons of skill with the puck and above average skating. He looks like a pro and has a ton of qualities, including a really dangerous shot, that make me confident he’ll find a role in the middle-six forward group of an NHL team someday. – Horn

21. Ryder Ritchie, C, Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

Ritchie missed a good amount of time since December with a lower body injury, but his quick and agile play as a threat on the wing remains. What makes him successful is that he uses his skating and puck control to his advantage. When you give him the space to work with, he will make you pay for it. From shifting the angle of his body to the positioning of his feet efficiently when he has control is impressive. He can change the pace of play very effectively slowing it down and then turning on the jets to get to an open area and attack. – Baracchini

22. Andrew Basha, LW/RW, Medicine Hat Tigers

Hard-nosed and determined, Basha is a no-doubt first-round pick in the upcoming NHL Draft. He’s quick and agile and attacks the puck with purpose. His ability to turn the puck back up ice quickly can create chances as he keeps defenders guessing, but he’s a player that takes pride in being in position and playing an honest game. – Forbes

23. Emil Hemming, RW, TPS (Liiga)

Emil Hemming is a confident puck carrier who is thinking “shoot the puck!” pretty much all the time. Good thing too, since his wrist shot and one-time are both serious weapons. He absolutely dominated the Finnish U20 league to start the year and earned a callup to the Liiga where he has already scored a handful of pro goals. Hemming is great at skating through contact and protecting the puck, and his shot is clearly NHL caliber. If he can find his defensive game and/or playmaking in the Liiga over the next year or two, he will be well on his way to being a middle-six winger in the NHL. – Horn

24. Trevor Connelly, LW, Tri-City Storm (USHL)

There isn’t any question about Connelly’s skill. He’s extremely confident when attacking defenders head on and powering through them with his skating and puck skills. He can pull off moves quickly and his playmaking is some of the best in the class. However, concerns over his character remains a factor stemming from an offensive social media post. He has made a commitment to better himself as a person off the ice and he has shown growth as a result to learn from this situation. But teams may think otherwise. – Baracchini

25. Jett Luchanko, C, Guelph Storm (OHL)

The Guelph Storm centreman has quickly become one of my favourite players in this draft as he continues to raise his stock as the season progresses. He currently leads the team in scoring with 63 points and plays a strong two-way game. Much like Easton Cowan moving into the first-round last year, Luchanko plays at a fast pace, with great speed and agility being a factor on both sides of the puck. He displays strong IQ with and without the puck as well as a highly competitive nature, not shying away from tough battles in the dirty areas. He’s quick on his feet with strong edges and cuts to the open ice. – Baracchini

26. Teddy Stiga, LW, USA U18 (NTDP)

Teddy Stiga is an undersized winger who will be held back in the draft due to his 5-foot-10 stature. I believe his skating and fiery competitiveness would make him a great choice in the early second round, though there’s a chance he’s available well past that point. He’s got good skill with the puck and can confidently carry the puck through the neutral zone. In a perfect world, he becomes a Conor Garland type who can drive play with his tenacity and playmaking. – Horn

27. Terik Parascak, RW, Prince George Cougars (WHL)

Terik Parascak was one of the most pleasant surprises in the CHL this season, bursting out of the gates with 15 goals and 25 points in his first 12 games. He spent the 2022-23 season in Canada’s high school prep circuit before playing four games with the Prince George Cougars to end the year, going pointless. – Horn

Terik Parascak, Prince George Cougars (Image: Tri-City Americans)

Nobody expected Parascak to keep it up for long but did just that, finishing the season in the top-10 for goals and points in the WHL. He’s not the best skater and his puck skills aren’t exceptional, but his finishing touch and his sense of timing offensively have been excellent this season. It’s worth mentioning that he spent the entire season in the stacked top-six forward group that the Cougars had, which likely inflated his numbers a bit. – Horn

28. Lucas Pettersson, C, MoDo Hockey J20 (J20 Nationell)

A play-maker that can score goals. Pettersson is also a goal scorer that can make plays. He’s dangerous every time he touches the puck because you never know what he’s going to do with it — pass or shoot. He opens lanes and makes plays that make those around him better and he’s not afraid to attack the middle of the ice and earn his spot on the ice. – Forbes

29. Aron Kiviharju, LD, HIFK (Liiga)

I’m still extremely high on Kiviharju who kicked off the 2023-24 season with an injury. He’s smaller and only played in seven games for HIFK this season, but he has the potential of a first-round pick. The issue being that most didn’t get to see much of his this past season. For me, he could be a steal in the first round. At this point he’s a high-risk, high-reward prospect. As for what he brings, he strong on his skates and tough to battle off the puck. His ability to break out and transition the game out of his own end is impressive and he can be a difference maker in setting the pace of the game. Time will tell if a team is willing to take the first-round risk on Kiviharju. – Forbes

30. Charlie Elick, RD, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

Charlie Elick is a bit of a project still, as a big (6-foot-3), right-handed defender who defends well but hasn’t shown a ton when it comes to moving the puck himself. He plays physically, and uses his frame well when defending (which isn’t always the case for young players), not to mention his great skating.

Elick is one of the best skaters in the draft class for my money, and a 6-foot-3, right-shot defenseman who skates like he can will always have a place in the NHL. He will need to take several steps forward offensively if he wants to provide two-way impact as a pro, but I think his defensive game and size/skating combo will lead to him being drafted early and earn him a chance to prove he can succeed as a pro. – Horn

31. Cole Beaudoin, C, Barrie Colts (OHL)

Cole Beaudoin is a strong two-way center who has shown good offense at the junior level but has some questions about his future offense as a pro given his sluggish skating stride. Beaudoin accelerates quite slowly, but once he’s in motion he is an impressive player on both sides of the puck. A great showing at the U18s for Canada has launched Beaudoin up tons of draft boards and he looks like the type of center prospect who could be selected a handful of spots earlier than this.

His hockey sense and stick checking often make up for his lack of footspeed in forechecking and backchecking situations, but he will need to get quicker to be as successful in the NHL someday. He’s got the size, athleticism, and two-way commitment to be a good pro and I think he could be a good fit as a third-line center in the NHL if his skating can catch up a bit. – Horn

32. EJ Emery, RD, USA U18 (NTDP)

EJ Emery is a big, right-shot defender who moves well which means that he has a near perfect physical toolkit as most NHL teams are concerned. He’s difficult to play against mostly because of his mobility and large frame rather than because of his smarts, though he has shown some promise on breakout passes after separating an attacking forward from the puck.

Emery’s offensive game remains his biggest area for growth, with quite a few chances dying on his stick in the neutral zone. He has developed a bit this year as a puck carrier, but he’ll need a lot more growth there if he wants to be a true two-way defender in the NHL someday. Few prospects stood out at the NHL Draft Combine like Emery did, placing very highly in many of the physical tests. – Horn