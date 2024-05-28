Flames’ Draft Options if Tij Iginla Is Gone

As May is nearing its end, all of the NHL’s non-playoff teams are gearing up for the NHL Entry Draft. The official dates for the event are June 28 and 29 and they will be held at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Calgary Flames hold the ninth and 28th overall draft selections, among many others in the adjacent rounds. The 2024 Draft class is headlined by projected first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini and features a solid amount of quality young defencemen. The Flames, with their ninth pick, have been tied to Kelowna Rockets forward Tij Iginla since the beginning of the 2023-24 season. Iginla is of course the son of the greatest Flame in history, Jarome Iginla. The 17-year-old had 47 goals and 84 points in 64 games in his draft year.

While getting another generation of Iginla in a Flames sweater would create positive feelings for Flames fans, it would be obtuse to assume that the other NHL franchises aren’t interested in his services as well. There are eight selections before Flames general manager Craig Conroy gets to make his way to the stage. Iginla’s solid play in the second half of the season has rocketed (pun intended) him to a top-five pre-draft ranking. Picks one to three-ish are arguably locked in but after that, it will be difficult to predict which teams pick who. The Flames need to prepare for a draft where their top choice is gone. Here are some options.

Berkly Catton, Centre, Spokane Chiefs

If Iginla is selected in the top eight it would more than likely mean young centreman Berkly Catton will be left available. The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native has been plying his trade for the Western Hockey League’s (WHL) Spokane Chiefs. After a 55-point rookie season in 2022-23, the 18-year-old more than doubled that total this past season with a whopping 116 points in 68 games. His point total was good for fourth in the WHL, and his 54 goals were third league-wide. Catton’s numbers somehow make Iginla’s look less impressive, which is a tough thing to do. Iginla does beat Catton in the size department; he stands at 6-foot and 185 pounds, whereas Catton is listed at 5-foot-11 and 163 pounds.

Catton is a true centre, whereas Iginla spends a lot of time on the wing. The Flames lack quality centres in their prospect pipeline; Connor Zary has seemingly graduated full-time to the NHL, meaning the franchise really only has 2023 first-rounder Sam Honzek left in development. Catton is more than talented enough to crack the Flames’ roster out of camp and would have every opportunity to flourish with the Flames. He is one of the few 2024 prospects with legitimate top-line centre potential. Catton is also Canadian, which could help with apparent player retention issues. The Flames recently watched American draft picks Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk both take less money and term to leave the team for American NHL franchises. It would be nice to see homegrown talent stay and succeed with the franchise for a change.

Sam Dickinson, Left Defence, London Knights

Next up is young defender Sam Dickinson, who skates for the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). He is one of the aforementioned many talented rearguards up for grabs. If it weren’t for some of the others, he would most definitely be the best available blueliner and possesses the rare ability to be NHL-ready as soon as next season. At just 17, he already has big-league size with a 6-foot-3, 194-pound frame. He is less flashy offensively than OHL counterpart Zayne Parekh, but is no slouch with 18 goals and 70 points in 68 games. As a left-shot, he is a tad less desirable due to age-old biases for right-shot defenders which may help the Flames’ opportunity to add him to their pool.

Dickinson is an excellent two-way defender who is very responsible in his own end. He has an uncanny ability to read and break up plays, is rarely caught out of position, and uses his size to win battles in the corners or in front of his net. His play has been instrumental to the Knights’ success this season, which includes the OHL championship and a crack at the 2024 Memorial Cup. The Flames have some quality defensive prospects including Jeremie Poirier and the recently acquired Hunter Brzustewicz and Artem Grushnikov. However, if Dickinson is not a top-eight pick, Conroy may have no choice but to take him at nine. He is simply too talented and ready to make an impact to slide any further.

Carter Yakemchuk, Right Defence, Calgary Hitmen

Finally, should Iginla not be available, the next best story would be if the Flames could snag defenceman Carter Yakemchuk in the draft. Yakemchuk is a local; he was born in Fort McMurray but raised in Calgary where he played for the Flames U15 & U18 AAA teams, and now the WHL’s Hitmen. How fitting would it be if the next jersey he donned was the storied Flaming ‘C’? The previously discussed player retention issue could likely be tossed out of the proverbial window with Yakemchuk, who would most relish the opportunity to suit up for his childhood team. Like Dickinson, Yakemchuk has NHL-ready size at 6-foot-3 and 194 pounds but is the much-coveted right-shooting blueliner. He is also one of the oldest first-year eligible players, missing out on the 2023 Draft by just a few days.

Yakemchuk showed that he is ready to make the next step this season, as made evident by his 2023-24 stats. He put up a whopping 30 goals and 71 points in 66 games for the Hitmen, good for first and fifth among all WHL defenders. Thirty or more goals as a defenceman in the WHL is a rare feat, having been accomplished only once since the 2016-17 season (Anaheim Ducks prospect Olen Zellweger had 32 in 2022-23). He actually finished just five goals short of the WHL record for defenders under 19. Yakemchuk is also a lot more gritty than some of his counterparts, as he put up 120 penalty minutes last season (fifth in the WHL). His point shot is heavy and accurate, and he is an excellent rush defender. The Hitmen lacked offensive punch this season, leaving Yakemchuk to take the puck in alone and slice through opposing teams on many occasions. Due to his position, skill, size, and upbringing, he would be a super valuable addition to the Flames.

Whatever decision the Flames make, it will be difficult for them to select a bad player. The 2024 Draft has an abundance of quality talent available in the top ten. Here’s to hoping “Iggy Jr.” is available, but fans can rest easy knowing that their team will be welcoming a new prodigy regardless. Iginla is more than likely the franchise’s penciled-in first choice, but Catton, Dickinson, and Yakemchuk are more than acceptable consolation prizes.