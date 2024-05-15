Vegas Golden Knights’ 2024 Draft Targets

It’s rare for the Vegas Golden Knights to be focusing on their offseason this early, but after being eliminated by the Dallas Stars in Game 7 of their first round series, it’s time for them to look ahead.

Despite having an eventful trade deadline where the Golden Knights acquired Tomas Hertl, Noah Hanifin and Anthony Mantha, they still managed to retain their first-round pick for 2024. Based on their first round exit, their pick will slot in at 19th overall.

Fortunately for the Golden Knights, the 2024 draft class is filled with top-end defensive talent, which is an asset they definitely don’t need right now. This means that some strong forward prospects will be left deeper in the draft for them to target. Here are a few candidates that could become members of the Golden Knights at the Las Vegas Sphere on June 28.

Terik Parascak – RW, CAN

Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 179 pounds

2023-24 (Prince George Cougars, WHL): 68 Games Played (GP), 43 Goals (G), 62 Assists (A), 105 Points (P)

Terik Parascak is one of the more high-risk prospects in this draft, but the reward if things pan out is undeniably high. He’s built his game on qualities that coaches love, and he has the offensive motor that allowed him to put up over 100 points as a rookie in the Western Hockey League (WHL) this season. Early on, it looked like Parascak was going to be a complementary scorer on a really strong Prince George Cougars team, but he’s shown that he can drive plays on his own.

Terik Parascak, Prince George Cougars (Image: Tri-City Americans)

He has the capability and vision to create more complex rush patterns and isn’t afraid to be the puck carrier out of his own zone. He’s not the best stick handler, but he’s smart enough to time his decisions and work at a high pace. So many of his goals early on came from tap-ins and strong off-puck habits, but he’s developed a powerful and accurate shot as well.

It’s evident that he has high-end skill and the pace of his growth is extremely impressive, but there’s a level of caution that comes with a player who has exceeded all expectations in such a short period of time.

Beckett Sennecke – RW, CAN

Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 177 pounds

2023-24 (Oshawa Generals, OHL): 63 GP, 27 G, 41 A, 68 P

While his point totals don’t jump off the page in the context of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), Beckett Sennecke’s talent level is worthy of being selected in this range.

Sennecke had a huge growth spurt heading into this season, and at 6-foot-3, it was very easy to tell that he was adjusting to his size. However, the advantages that have come from adapting his playmaking ability to a larger frame have made him a great contributor for the Oshawa Generals in the OHL Playoffs, and Sennecke could end up being worth much more than his projection with the right development.

He’s a very good skater for his size, and his stickhandling complements his ability to accelerate through the neutral zone and create transition offense. In the offensive zone, he has great vision and leaves his body open all the time to threaten as a passer or shooter.

With a bit more consistency to his compete level as well as some tweaks to his shooting to make him a better finisher, Sennecke could end up being a steal for any team that selects him in the draft.

Igor Chernyshov – LW, RUS

Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 192 pounds

2023-24 (Dynamo Moskva, KHL): 34 GP, 3 G, 1 A, 4 P

From a physical standpoint, Igor Chernyshov should be considered one of the most NHL-ready prospects. At 6-foot-2, 192 pounds, he has a good power forward frame to build on, and he showed against grown men in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) that he can use his physical skills to his advantage.

Chernyshov is an above-average skater, and it’s best displayed when he works through the neutral zone. While it’s not mechanically pretty, he’s got good acceleration for a player of his size and has the hockey sense to make smart plays at high speeds.

With his high motor, ability to navigate through traffic, and a better-developed playmaking game, there’s clearly another level for Chernyshov to reach. There’s a good foundational offensive game for him to work with, and he’s a smart enough player that his scoring totals will improve with time.

It’s hard to imagine Chernyshov becoming anything less than a reliable and skilled bottom-six forward in the NHL who can play important minutes, with an added compete level that may push him further up in the lineup.

Final Thoughts

The 2024 NHL Entry Draft is going to be a pivotal moment for the Golden Knights, and will start what should be a wild offseason for general manager (GM) Kelly McCrimmon. Seven roster players are becoming unrestricted free agents this summer, headlined by Jonathan Marchessault, who has still not been offered a contract.

While it’s unlikely that any of the players on this list would make an impact on the Golden Knights’ roster in the near future, there’s a good chance they could join their American Hockey League (AHL)-affiliated Henderson Silver Knights next season. They have mortgaged their future for a few years now in favor of keeping their competitive window open as long as possible, and this year there’s a good chance they hold on to their pick in order to bolster their prospect pipeline.