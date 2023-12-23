2024 World Juniors Rosters by NHL Team

Now that most national teams have submitted their final rosters for the 2024 World Junior Championship, it’s time to take a look at all the prospects competing in this year’s tournament who have been drafted by an NHL team.

2024 World Junior Championship (The Hockey Writers)

The World Juniors are a great time for NHL fans to get acquainted with some of their team’s top prospects likely in attendance. 30 of the NHL’s 32 teams have recently drafted players who will be playing for their national team when the tournament begins on Boxing Day (December 26, 2023).

Only two NHL teams do not have prospects playing in this year’s tournament and they are the Edmonton Oilers and the Colorado Avalanche. Both teams have made plenty of trades in recent years involving draft picks and prospects so it makes sense that they have zero U20 prospects who made the cut this year.

For fans of the remaining 30 teams, this is a great chance to familiarize yourself with some of your team’s future players and to cheer them on as they develop into NHL players. The following is a list of the NHL affiliated prospects organized alphabetically so you can check out which prospects will be representing your favorite NHL team at the 2024 World Junior Championship.

Note: This list includes prospects on teams that haven’t made their final rosters official so this list is subject to minor changes in the coming week or so. (last updated: Dec. 23rd)

Anaheim Ducks (4)

Noah Warren – Canada – 2022 2nd round pick (42nd)

Carey Terrance – USA – 2023 2nd round pick (59th)

Rodwin Dioncio – Switzerland – 2022 5th round pick (129th)

Vojtech Port – Czechia – 2023 6th round pick (161st)

Arizona Coyotes (7)

Conor Geekie – Canada – 2022 1st round pick (11th)

Maveric Lamoureux – Canada – 2022 1st round pick (29th)

Melker Thelin – Sweden – 2023 5th round pick (134th)

Samu Bau – Finland – 2023 6th round pick (162nd)

Julian Lutz – Germany – 2022 2nd round pick (43rd)

Michael Hrabal – Czechia – 2023 2nd round pick (38th)

Adam Zlnka – Slovakia – 2022 7th round pick (204th)

Conor Geekie, Arizona Coyotes (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Boston Bruins (1)

Dans Locmelis – Latvia – 2022 4th round pick (119th)

Buffalo Sabres (6)

Matthew Savoie – Canada – 2022 1st round pick (9th)

Scott Ratzlaf – Canada – 2023 5th round pick (141st)

Noah Ostlund – Sweden – 2022 1st round pick (16th)

Anton Wahlberg – Sweden – 2023 2nd round pick (39th)

Norwin Panocha – Germany – 2023 7th round pick (205th)

Jiri Kulich – Czechia – 2022 1st round pick (28th)

Calgary Flames (1)

Samuel Honzek – Slovakia – 2023 1st round pick (16th)

Carolina Hurricanes (2)

Felix Unger Sörum – Sweden – 2023 2nd round pick (62nd)

Jakub Vondras – Czechia – 2022 6th round pick (171st)

Chicago Blackhawks (6)

Gavin Hayes – USA – 2022 3rd round pick (66th)

Oliver Moore – USA – 2023 1st round pick (19th)

Frank Nazar III – USA – 2022 1st round pick (13th)

Sam Rinzel – USA – 2022 1st round pick (25th)

Adam Gajan – Slovakia – 2023 2nd round pick (35th)

Martin Misiak – Slovakia – 2023 2nd round pick (55th)

Columbus Blue Jackets (4)

Denton Mateychuk – Canada – 2022 1st round pick (12th)

Jordan Dumais – Canada – 2022 3rd round pick (96th)

Gavin Brindley – USA – 2023 2nd round pick (34th)

Oiva Keskinen – Finland – 2023 7th round pick (194th)

Dallas Stars (1)

Aram Minnetian – USA – 2023 4th round pick (125th)

Detroit Red Wings (5)

Nate Danielson – Canada – 2023 1st round pick (9th)

Axel Sandin Pellikka – Sweden – 2023 1st round pick (17th)

Anton Johansson – Sweden – 2022 4th round pick (105th)

Trey Augustine – USA – 2023 2nd round pick (41st)

Kevin Bicker – Germany – 2023 5th round pick (147th)

Axel Sandin Pellikka, Team Sweden (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Florida Panthers (2)

Sandis Vilamins – Latvia – 2022 5th round pick (157th)

Marek Alscher – Czechia – 2022 3rd round pick (93rd)

Los Angeles Kings (1)

Otto Salin – Finland – 2022 5th round pick (148th)

Minnesota Wild (3)

Liam Ohgren – Sweden – 2022 1st round pick (19th)

Rasmus Kumpulainen – Finland – 2023 2nd round pick (53rd)

Servác Petrovsky – Slovakia – 2022 6th round (185th)

Montreal Canadiens (4)

Lane Hutson – USA – 2022 2nd round pick (62nd)

Owen Beck – Canada – 2022 2nd round pick (33rd)

Jacob Fowler – USA – 2023 3rd round pick (69th)

Filip Mesar – Slovakia – 2022 1st round pick (26th)

Nashville Predators (2)

Matthew Wood – Canada – 2023 1st round pick (15th)

Kasper Kulonummi – Finland – 2022 3rd round pick (84th)

New Jersey Devils (2)

Seamus Casey – USA – 2022 2nd round pick (46th)

Lenni Hämeenaho – Finland – 2023 2nd round pick (58th)

New York Islanders (2)

Quinn Finley – USA – 2022 3rd round pick (78th)

Danny Nelson – USA – 2023 2nd round pick (49th)

New York Rangers (3)

Gabe Perreault – USA – 2023 1st round pick (23rd)

Drew Fortescue – USA – 2023 3rd round pick (90th)

Adam Sykora – Slovakia – 2022 2nd round pick (63rd)

Ottawa Senators (4)

Kevin Riedler – Sweden – 2022 5th round pick (151st)

Oskar Pettersson – Sweden – 2022 3rd round pick (72nd)

Jorian Donovan – Canada – 2022 5th round pick (136th)

Tomas Hamara – Czechia – 2022 3rd round pick (87th)

Philadelphia Flyers (3)

Cutter Gauthier – USA – 2022 1st round pick (5th)

Oliver Bonk – Canada – 2023 1st round pick (22nd)

Alex Ciernik – Slovakia – 2023 4th round pick (120th)

Pittsburgh Penguins (3)

Brayden Yager – Canada – 2023 1st round pick (14th)

Emil Pieniniemi – Finland – 2023 3rd round pick (91st)

Kalle Kangas – Finland – 2023 7th round pick (223rd)

San Jose Sharks (6)

Will Smith – USA – 2023 1st round pick (4th)

Eric Pohlkamp – USA – 2023 5th round pick (132nd)

Filip Bystedt – Sweden – 2022 1st round pick (27th)

Mattias Hävelid – Sweden – 2022 2nd round pick (45th)

Jake Furlong – Canada – 2022 5th round pick (140th)

Kasper Halttunen – Finland – 2023 2nd round pick (36th)

Seattle Kraken (6)

Niklas Kokko – Finland – 2022 2nd round pick (58th)

Jani Nyman – Finland – 2022 2nd round pick (49th)

Ty Nelson – Canada – 2022 3rd round pick (68th)

Carson Rehkopf – Canada – 2023 1st round pick (50th)

Zeb Forsfjäll – Sweden – 2023 6th round pick (180th)

Eduard Sale – Czechia – 2023 1st round pick (20th)

St. Louis Blues (6)

Jimmy Snuggerud – USA – 2022 1st round pick (23nd)

Otto Stenberg – Sweden – 2023 1st round pick (25th)

Theo Lindstein – Sweden – 2023 1st round pick (29th)

Aleksanteri Kaskimäki – Finland – 2022 3rd round pick (73rd)

Jakub Stancl – Czechia – 2023 4th round pick (106th)

Dalibor Dvorsky – Slovakia – 2023 1st round pick (10th)

Juraj Pekarcik – Slovakia – 2023 3rd round pick (76th)

Dalibor Dvorsky, Team Slovakia (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Lightning (1)

Isaac Howard – USA – 2022 1st round pick (31st)

Toronto Maple Leafs (2)

Fraser Minten – Canada – 2022 2nd round pick (38th)

Easton Cowan – Canada – 2023 1st round pick (28th)

Vancouver Canucks (3)

Jonathan Lekkerimaki – Sweden – 2022 1st round pick (15th)

Elias Pettersson – Sweden – 2022 3rd round pick (80th)

Tom Willander – Sweden – 2023 1st round pick (11th)

Vegas Golden Knights (3)

David Edstrom – Sweden – 2023 1st round pick (32nd)

Arttu Kärki – Finland – 2023 3rd round pick (96th)

Matyas Sapovaliv – Czechia – 2022 2nd round pick (48th)

Washington Capitals (2)

Ryan Leonard – USA – 2023 1st round pick (8th)

Ryan Chesley – USA – 2022 2nd round pick (37th)

Winnipeg Jets (3)