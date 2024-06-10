Maple Leafs Meet With Jack Pridham, Son of Cap King

For NHL Draft prospect Jack Pridham, the combine in Buffalo this past weekend was a chance to show off his abilities in the physical testing, but it also gave him an opportunity to catch up with some familiar faces, including those within the organization that currently employs his father — Brandon Pridham, the salary cap king.

2024 NHL Combine (Photo credit: Mark Scheig, the Hockey Writers)

The elder Pridham has been the go-to for the Toronto Maple Leafs over the past number of seasons when it comes to navigating their difficult cap situations. While questions of his future with the organization came up when Kyle Dubas left for Pittsburgh, Pridham stuck with the Maple Leafs and has been their go-to for re-signing their core four.

So, when the combine kicked off this past week for draft-eligible prospects, it was no surprise that the younger Pridham would connect with some familiar faces, however, it wasn’t Dubas and the Penguins that brought him in for an interview. Instead, it was the same team that relies on his dad to set them up with a compliant salary cap — the Maple Leafs.

Pridham’s Combine Included Familiar Faces, Advice From Dad

Pridham laughed when discussing his interview with the Maple Leafs, noting that his dad wasn’t a part of the interview as he doesn’t have anything to do with amateur scouting. However, he did note that he got some advice from the old man along the way.

Jack Pridham, son of #Leafs cap God Brandon Pridham, did have a meeting with the Leafs this week.



And, no, Dad was not in the meeting.@TheHockeyWriter #THW #NHLCombine @StixInThe6ixPod — Andrew Forbes (@AndrewGForbes) June 8, 2024

“The biggest thing was competing,” said Pridham. “Whatever you do you want to try and be the best and hard work, at the end of the day, is going to help you get there. So just keep working.”

Pridham did not that there was some video-related discussion in his interview with the Maple Leafs, asking situational questions if he were to find himself in those particular areas on the ice and what he would do. While he didn’t mention whether or not he would be meeting with the Maple Leafs post-combine, it was made public that the team was hosting a number of players in Toronto following the combine for follow-up interviews.

Pridham did note, too, that he while he didn’t interview with he Penguins, he did catch up with Dubas and Jason Spezza during the week — having known them during their time with the organization.

Regardless of where he goes, Pridham’s path won’t start at the professional ranks until after he’s attended college for at least a season — an experience he’s looking forward to as he readies himself for Boston University.

Pridham Taking College Route to NHL Hopeful

In choosing Boston University, Pridham noted that not only was education important to him en route to the NHL, but that having visited the campus and seeing the history that the program has, it was hard not to choose the Terriers as his next home.

“College allows me to have a longer runway and academics has kind of been a huge part in this journey as well,” he said of his choice to take the college route. “I take pride in school, so I think getting a degree as well as playing college hockey is the way I wanted to go.”

There has been some speculation that projected number one pick, Macklin Celebrini, could return to the Terriers for the 2024-25 season and if that is the case it’ll be a great opportunity for Pridham to boost his stock playing alongside a player of that caliber.

As for the 18-year-old Pridham, he’s a quick, deceptive player with the puck and should help the Terriers following a disappointing end to their season in 2023-24. After 49 points in 54 games with the BCHL’s West Kelowna Warriors this season, expect him to carry that into his college career and play a big role at Boston University next season.

While the Maple Leafs won’t likely use their first-round pick on Pridham, they might have to move up the draft board to land him somewhere between the second and third round if they want to reunite Pridham with his dad in blue and white.