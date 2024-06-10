NHL Rumors: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Senators, Bruins, Capitals

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers might get Vincent Desharnais into the lineup for Game 2 versus the Florida Panthers. Meanwhile, Max Domi is in talks with the Toronto Maple Leafs about an extension. The Ottawa Senators have held trade talks with the Boston Bruins and Calgary Flames. Finally, the Washington Capitals have purchased a popular salary cap website with speculation they will be shutting it down.

Is Vincent Desharnais in for Game 2?

As per TSN’s Darren Dreger, “I believe there’s a strong chance we see Desharnais in game 2. Will the Oilers dress 7 D? Game day decisions are interesting this time of year.” The defenseman has been sitting the last few games as Philip Broberg has come and played extremely well for the Edmonton Oilers.

If Desharnais comes in, Broberg won’t come out. Instead, either Cody Ceci will be sitting or the Oilers will drop a forward and go with seven defensemen? Desharnais was taking reps with Darnell Nurse at the morning skate on Monday.

Max Domi Talking With Maple Leafs?

Max Domi is reportedly in talks with the Toronto Maple Leafs but wants to leave negotiations to his agent. Despite that, he has already expressed high praise for the new head coach, Craig Berube. Domi confirmed in an interview with Postmedia’s Lance Hornby on Sunday that his agent (Judd Muldaver) has already begun discussions with GM Brad Treliving.

Max Domi, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Domi said:

“I know my agent has been talking to (Treliving), though I have to keep that discussion in-hous.” He added, “Whatever happens will happen, but I’ve still enjoyed every second as a Leaf. I’d love to come back, it’s a special organization, a special group of guys.” source – ‘Max Domi talks with Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube, would love a chance to play for him’ – Lance Hornby – Toronto Sun – 06/09/2024

Domi becomes an unrestricted free agent on July 1. After signing a one-year, $3 million contract with the Maple Leafs, the 29-year-old scored nine goals and 38 assists in 80 games last season.

Maple Leafs Linked to Laurent Brossoit?

According to The Athletic’s James Mirtle, the Maple Leafs are actively looking for a goaltender and while the team has been mentioned in connection to a trade involving someone like Jacob Markstrom, they are also looking at netminder Laurent Brossoit. Mirtle suggests there will be mutual interest in a deal should Brossoit reach unrestricted free agency on July 1.

He writes:

There’s not a bona fide No. 1 available in free agency, and I expect it’ll be extremely difficult for Treliving to pry either Jacob Markstrom or Linus Ullmark out of Calgary and Boston — especially when teams like the Devils can dangle a top-10 pick in return. That leaves someone like Laurent Brossoit as a tandem option to split starts with Woll, who, it should be said, Leafs management remains very, very high on. source – ‘How should the Maple Leafs spend $20 million in salary-cap space this summer?’ – James Mirtle – The Athletic – 6/10/2024

Brossoit, 31, is looking for a bigger role after playing backup to Connor Hellebuyck.

Senators Have Had Talks With Bruins and Flames

As per Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun, the Ottawa Senators are active in trying to make trades and they’ve been in talks with the Boston Bruins about one of their goaltenders.

Garrioch writes:

League sources told Postmedia Sunday that the Ottawa Senators’ president of hockey operations and general manager has been working the phones to try to make upgrades and has been in heavy pursuit of a goalie. We’re led to believe that not only has Staios held talks with the Boston Bruins about Linus Ullmark, a league executive told this newspaper the Senators have been “one of the most aggressive teams” chasing Calgary Flames’ netminder Jacob Markstrom. source – ‘The Ottawa Senators have studied Jacob Markstrom as an option for troubled goaltending’ – Bruce Garrioch – Ottawa Sun – 06/09/2024

Capitals Purchase CapFriendly

As per Elliotte Friedman, CapFriendly is shutting down after being purchased by the Washington Capitals. Friedman notes in a recent article that the same sources that have informed him the site is being purchased also “stressed that both the Capitals and CapFriendly wanted the site to be publicly available and independently operated through the 2024 NHL Draft and the start of free agency, so it is not expected the sale will be official until at least July 5.”

The suggestion here is that after July 5 the site will go dark.