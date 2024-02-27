NHL Rumors: Canucks, Red Wings, Flyers, Bruins, Oilers, Flames

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, how much of a distraction is the Elias Pettersson contract talk becoming in Vancouver? Meanwhile, are the Detroit Red Wings fielding calls on some of their defensemen? Did the Philadelphia Flyers lose Jamie Drysdale for the rest of the season? Finally, is there any news on the status of a contract extension between the Boston Bruins and Jake DeBrusk? Could he be headed to a team out of Alberta?

Pettersson Contract Talk Becoming a Distraction

Canucks insider Rick Dhaliwal is reporting that frustration is starting to mount in Vancouver where a lack of progress on contract negotiations with Elias Pettersson has started to become a distraction. He noted that he was previously confident this deal would eventually get done, but now he’s not so sure. Dhaliwal emphasizes the Canucks need to be prepared for potential trade scenarios, even if a Pettersson trade isn’t likely ahead of the deadline. If he doesn’t sign this summer, the team has to move on and can’t afford to let this situation drag out.

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

This is one of those situations where it’s likely to get uglier before it gets better. There’s been no indication that Pettersson is signing before the end of this season. It’s not critical the Canucks sign him before the end of the season either. But, the hesitation from his side has created concern among the fan base and opened up the door to national media questioning his motives. With those questions out there, the story is starting to blow up which isn’t good.

Red Wings Taking Calls on Their Blueliners

As the NHL trade deadline approaches, the Detroit Red Wings are reportedly exploring the market for potential trades involving their defensemen. ESPN’s Emily Kaplan notes that while specific names are not outlined, certain players might be off the table, such as standout Moritz Seider and Jake Walman, who is having a career year. However, other blueliners, including Shayne Gostisbehere and Justin Holl, could be available for the right deal.

Gostisbehere, with an offensive edge, is on a one-year contract, making him an attractive option for playoff contenders. Justin Holl, who hasn’t met expectations, might seek a change of scenery. The Red Wings, currently in a playoff position, face decisions on their defensive depth, and general manager Steve Yzerman could be open to strategic moves to enhance the team’s flexibility.

Elliotte Friedman noted that the Red Wings might add too. He explained, “I don’t know that Detroit’s interested.. but there are a lot of people who see it as a fit..they have a spot on the left side there, it certainly is a positional fit on the team. It’s not clear if this would just be a rental though as Yzerman likes to avoid long-term deals with veterans who are a little older.

Jamie Drysdale Injured Again

When Jamie Drysdale, defenseman for the Flyers, sustained a left shoulder injury on Sunday, echoing a previous season’s injury to the same shoulder, fears arose about a potential extended absence. However, there seems to be a more optimistic outlook, with Friedman indicating that Drysdale is now labeled as week-to-week.

That said, it is not clear that he will be back before the conclusion of the current season.

Is DeBrusk a Deadline Rental for An Alberta Team?

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now writes that with the NHL Trade Deadline less than two weeks away, many are starting to wonder if Boston Bruins winger Jake DeBrusk is staying or going. If he’s traded, where might he be headed? Citing the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames as options, the link to Edmonton has gone back a long time.

Murphy cites NHL analyst Pierre McGuire who said on a recent Eye Test Podcast who said: