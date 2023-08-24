Canucks Elias Pettersson In No Hurry to Sign Extension (Video)

Recently, Elliotte Friedman sat down with Vancouver Canucks’ superstar Elias Pettersson during a boat ride in Stockholm, Sweden. As Canucks fans can see and hear, the conversation covered different aspects of Pettersson’s life in Sweden.

Pettersson Is Embracing Life in Stockholm

When asked about his favorite part of living in Stockholm, Pettersson noted that he simply loved his big cities. Although Stockholm with around a million people is not as bustling as Metro Vancouver, which has an estimated population of about 2.5 million, it still gives Pettersson two things that he appreciates. First is a sense of privacy. Second is a lot of opportunities.

Specifically, Pettersson notes that the city has a lot of different golf courses. He also can maintain his training regimen with his personal trainer as well as being surrounded by his hockey pals. Interestingly, Pettersson agreed with Friedman that his time in Vancouver had helped turn him into a “big city guy.”

Why Pettersson Is Taking His Time to Sign

However, perhaps most important to Canucks fans, the most important question Friedman asked was about his contract extension. Pettersson’s response was that he was in no hurry to sign an extension.

While Pettersson is eligible to sign an extension, he’s in no hurry to do so. Why is he being so patient? Pettersson offered a straightforward explanation. He noted that he has one more year left on his current contract, and he doesn’t want to rush into anything.

Listening to Pettersson, you get the feeling that he’s circumspect. He wants to be cautious in his decisions. Perhaps I’m reading more into the conversation than is there, but I wondered if he might be considering leaving the NHL and perhaps playing in Sweden. Whatever the case, he comes across as thoughtful about the subject.

On the other hand, it might be that Pettersson is simply being prudent. He knows that signing his next contract will be a big moment in his career. It’s likely to be the most significant contract of his career; and, he simply might want to approach it carefully and with all due consideration.

Both the length and the financial aspects of the contract are significant factors, and Pettersson is taking his time to determine whether it will be a short-term or long-term commitment. And, of course, for what salary.

Right Now, Pettersson Is More Worried About a Strong Canucks Start

Pettersson’s main focus at the moment is to help his team start the 2023-24 season on the right foot. In that, he’s probably like his teammates Quinn Hughes and Brock Boeser. Pettersson learned that you have to be hungry to compete each season.

Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Because he wants to ensure he’s in the best possible shape to contribute, Pettersson has been training hard the entire summer. That means both intense cardio training, but also building muscle and preparing mentally for the challenges of the season that lie ahead.