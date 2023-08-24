Rangers News & Rumors: Lafrenière, Chytil, Prospects & Kane

In this latest edition of New York Rangers News & Rumors, Alexis Lafrenière and the Rangers have agreed on a new contract. Meanwhile, one analyst believes that Filip Chytil could have a big year in 2023-24. In other news, the Rangers’ prospect pool has been ranked. Lastly, a list of potential suitors for Patrick Kane was recently discussed, and the Rangers were not among them. Let’s discuss all of this in today’s (Aug. 24) Rangers News & Rumors column.

Rangers Re-Sign Lafrenière

The Rangers have signed Lafrenière to a two-year, $4.65 million contract ($2.325 million AAV). Without much surprise, the 2020 first-overall pick and Rangers have agreed on a bridge deal.

Alexis Lafreniere, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Lafrenière, 21, will be looking to take a major step forward in his development during the duration of this new contract. There is no question that he has the potential to become a top-six forward, hence his first-overall status, but he has yet to become one during his three-year NHL career. This past season was a notable step in the right direction, however, as he posted 16 goals and a career-high 39 points in 81 games played. Heading into the 2023-24 campaign, he is the Rangers’ top breakout candidate because of it.

Overall, this is a deal that benefits both the player and the team. Lafrenière has earned a nice raise and will have the chance to earn a better contract in only two years, depending on his play. Meanwhile, the Rangers have saved money by inking him to this affordable bridge deal in the present.

Analyst Believes Chytil Could Be in for Big Season

While on the NHL Network, former NHL player and current analyst Mike Rupp said that he believes Chytil could hit the 60-point mark this season. He also thinks that the 2017 first-round pick has the potential to become a top-six forward this season and that Vincent Trocheck could be most dangerous as the club’s 3C.

Chytil took a major step forward in his development this past season for the Rangers, posting 22 goals to go along with 45 points in 74 games played. This was strong production from the 23-year-old center, and one has to wonder if he would produce more regularly in a 2C role. It will be interesting to see what his role with the club will be this season and what he does as an encore in 2023-24.

Rangers’ Prospect Pool Ranked Middle of the Pack

The Athletic’s Corey Pronman recently ranked each NHL team’s pipeline, and the Rangers were listed at the No. 15 spot (from ‘New York Rangers rank No. 15 in NHL Pipeline Rankings for 2023,’ The Athletic, 8/23/23). With this, the Rangers’ prospect pool is viewed as being in the middle of the pack of the NHL.

Pronman’s list is highlighted by Lafrenière and Kaapo Kakko at the one and two spots. From there, 2023 first-round pick Gabriel Perreault is at the third spot and Pronman listed him in the “Bubble top and middle of the lineup player” tier. Perreault spent this past season with the U.S. National Development Team, posting 19 goals to go along with 45 points.

Kaapo Kakko, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Other Rangers players on Pronman’s list include Braden Schneider, Brennan Othmann, Will Cuylle, Jaroslav Chmelar, and Matthew Robertson.

Rangers Not Named Among Kane’s List of Possible Suitors

Although some have wondered about Kane potentially returning to the Rangers, it appears that other teams have had him on their radar this offseason. During an appearance on the NHL Network, David Pagnotta said that the Colorado Avalanche, Dallas Stars, and New York Islanders have expressed interest in Kane this summer. With that, he noted that the Boston Bruins also had an interest in Kane but to a lesser extent.

Patrick Kane, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Kane is not in any rush to make a decision about where he will play next season, as he is focusing on his recovery from offseason surgery. However, it seems likely that he has the Rangers on his wish list. Per Arthur Staple of The Athletic, Kane “really enjoyed his brief Rangers stint and would love a shot to show what he can do there when healthy” (from ‘A Patrick Kane return, where Adam Fox ranks all-time and power play changes: Rangers mailbag, part 3,’ The Athletic, 8/10/23). However, as it seems right now, the Rangers do not appear to be in the mix for his services.