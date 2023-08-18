Rangers News & Rumors: Zuccarello, Free-Agent Targets & Quick

In this latest edition of New York Rangers News & Rumors, could the Rangers consider a reunion with former fan favorite Mats Zuccarello? Meanwhile, several unsigned college players have hit the free agency market, and the Rangers have some possible options to pick from. Lastly, can Jonathan Quick prove to be a reliable backup for the Rangers? Let’s discuss all of this in today’s (Aug. 18) Rangers News & Rumors column.

Zuccarello Could Be Possible Trade Target for Rangers

In a recent article for The Hockey News, Matthew Mugno brought up the possibility of the Rangers making a push for Zuccarello this season. The veteran winger is entering the final season of his contract, and he would be a clear rental candidate if the Minnesota Wild are out of the playoff race nearing the deadline. Thus, Mugno wonders if the Rangers could look to bring him back.

Mats Zuccarello, Minnesota Wild (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Although it is far too early to tell what the Rangers will be looking for at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline, it is clear that they could use another high-impact winger right now. They lost Vladimir Tarasenko through free agency, and Patrick Kane is no longer on their roster. Thus, if players like Kaapo Kakko and Alexis Lafreniere do not take that next step in their offensive games this season, there would be a reason to bring in Zuccarello if made available.

Zuccarello, 35, played in 78 games this past season for the Wild, where he posted 22 goals to go along with 67 points. It is apparent that he is still an impactful NHL player at this juncture of his career, so let’s see if the Blueshirts try to add him later this year. It would make for quite the reunion.

Rangers Have College Free Agents Worth Considering

The free-agent market got bigger earlier this week, as several unsigned college players are now available for the taking. The Rangers have never been shy about bringing in college kids, and this is something that they could consider doing yet again this year. If this is a route they would like to go down, some players who are worth considering include Robert Mastrosimone, Jay O’Brien, and Kevin Wall.

Mastrosimone, 22, is exactly the kind of prospect who the Rangers need to take a look at. The New York native took a major step forward during his senior season with Arizona State University, posting 11 goals and 42 points in 38 games played. The winger also has been praised for his strong skillset, and he would be a nice player to have around, especially when noting the Rangers’ offseason departures. The one catch? He grew up as an Islanders fan, so convincing him to join the Rangers may take some effort.

O’Brien, 23, is another college free agent who the Rangers should consider taking a chance on. He is a former top prospect, as he was selected by the Philadelphia Flyers as the 19th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft. Although the Flyers opted not to send him an entry-level contract (ELC), he showed last season that he still has decent potential. In 39 games with Boston University, he had eight goals to go along with 32 points.

Jay O’Brien, Philadelphia Flyers, 2018 NHL Draft (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Wall, 23, is another New York kid who the Rangers should consider taking a flyer on. The right winger just completed a four-year stint with Penn State University and is ready to get his professional career started. He is coming off the best season of his collegiate career, posting 17 goals and 31 points in 39 games. He is another skilled forward who the Rangers would benefit from adding to their depth.

Quick Looking to Bounce Back With Rangers

After parting ways with Jaroslav Halak, the Rangers brought in another veteran netminder, signing Quick to a one-year, $825,000 contract. This is a nice move for the 37-year-old, as he grew up as a Rangers fan, and he will now have the chance to play what could be his final NHL season with his childhood team. Yet, can Quick prove to be a reliable backup for the Rangers this season? This is a storyline to watch.

Jonathan Quick, Vegas Golden Knights (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

When looking at Quick’s numbers in 2022-23, it is fair to say that he had his fair share of struggles. In 41 games split between the Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights, he had a 16-15-6 record, a 3.41 goals-against average (GAA), and a .882 save percentage (SV%). Yet, after his move to the Golden Knights, he showed signs of clear improvement, posting a .901 SV% in 10 appearances. He will be aiming to build off this for the Rangers once the season starts.

In the end, bringing in Quick on a cheap one-year deal offers very little risk. Igor Shesterkin will get the majority of starts this season, and Quick should help when called upon. He also will give the Rangers more leadership and more importantly, a three-time Stanley Cup champion as they try to win one of their own in 2023-24.