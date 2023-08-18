Flames News & Rumors: Hanifin, Lindholm, Coronato & Backlund

In this latest edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Noah Hanifin and Elias Lindholm were listed on The Athletic’s most recent trade board. In other news, optimism is high surrounding top prospect Matt Coronato heading into the 2023-24 season. Lastly, one Sportsnet writer feels that the Flames should be in no rush to trade Mikael Backlund. Let’s discuss all of this in today’s (Aug. 18) Flames News & Rumors column.

Hanifin & Lindholm Continue to be Listed as Trade Targets

Throughout this offseason, Hanifin and Lindholm have been discussed quite often in the rumor mill. Thus, it is not surprising to see them listed as among the biggest trade targets of the 2023-24 season in The Athletic’s latest trade board (from ‘NHL’s biggest trade targets for 2023-24: William Nylander, Connor Hellebuyck, more,’ The Athletic, 8/17/2023).

Out of this pair, Hanifin is more likely to be moved at this time. It is highly unlikely that he is going to re-sign with the team, and he is entering the final season of his contract. With that, he is far too good of an asset to lose for nothing in free agency, so the Flames will continue to test his value on the trade market. Teams looking to improve their top four are likely to call Calgary about him during the final portion of this offseason.

Noah Hanifin, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Flames are hoping to sign Lindholm to an extension before they consider trading him. It is entirely understandable, as he is their top forward, and losing him would be quite detrimental because of it. However, if the Flames find themselves out of a playoff spot near the deadline and Lindholm still does not have a contract extension, they certainly will at least need to listen to offers for the 28-year-old.

Related: Flames News & Rumors: Hanifin, Lindholm, Kadri & More

Latest News & Highlights

In 81 games this past season, Hanifin had seven goals, 38 points, and a plus-2 rating. Lindholm, on the other hand, posted 22 goals and 64 points in 80 games played.

Coronato Expected to Make Opening Day Roster

In a recent episode of SN960 The Fan, Pat Steinberg displayed optimism regarding Coronato’s chances of making the Flames’ NHL roster this season. Here is what he said:

“Matt Coronato has a really good opportunity of cracking the roster this year. In fact, I think it would be a bit of a surprise if Matt Coronato is not on the opening day roster.” Pat Steinberg, SN960 The Fan

When looking at the Flames’ current roster, there certainly is reason to believe that Coronato can land himself a spot for the start of the season. The 2021 first-round pick should compete for a middle-six role if he has a strong camp. With that, it would be hard for the Flames not to consider giving him a shot when looking at how well he played for Harvard University this past season. In 34 games, the 20-year-old had 20 goals to go along with 36 points.

We will need to wait and see if the Flames give Coronato a shot with the NHL squad at the start of the season from here.

Flames Need to Practice Patience With Backlund Trade Talks

Although Hanifin and Lindholm have been getting the most attention in the rumor mill, Backlund also has been discussed due to his pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) status. However, in a recent mailbag for Sportsnet, Steinberg said that the Flames need to be most patient with trade talks centering around him. This is because he noted that trade offers for Backlund have been “soft.” He also discussed that Backlund’s trade value will improve near the trade deadline if he has another strong season like last year.

Mikael Backlund, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Steinberg also argued that it would also be okay if the Flames let Backlund finish out his contract with the club if offers do not improve. This is because Backlund has spent the entirety of his 15-year NHL career as a Flame, and he has done more than enough for the organization.

It will be interesting to see what the Flames do with Backlund from here. In 82 games this past campaign with the club, he had 19 goals to go along with 56 points and a plus-24 rating.