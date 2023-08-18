Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Nylander, Bertuzzi, Domi & Matthews 

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll first take a look at William Nylander’s dilemma with the team. He’s a consistent scorer who hit 40 goals last season. Is the team undervaluing his contributions? Second, the issue of Tyler Bertuzzi is an interesting one. Does his contract and injury history point to a situation where, regardless of what happens, he’s looking at the possibility of a one-and-done season with the team? Third, in some better potential news, given that Max Domi is reported to be excited to be part of the team’s roster, does that mean he’d be willing to sign a team-friendly longer-term contract?

Fourth, and finally, the unseen drama that could be simmering behind the scenes with the potential contract extension for both Auston Matthews and William Nylander. The lack of a solution for either of these contract extensions is causing a ripple effect on the entire team. Does all this point to a situation of leadership, maturity, and – eventually – on-the-ice performance?

Item One: Is William Nylander Being Undervalued?

There always seems to be talk about trading away Nylander. Yet, when you look at what he’s accomplished, he’s a player who should have already earned his place on the Maple Leafs. He’s strung together a number of consistent performances, including one 40-goal season. In addition, he shows well when measured by advanced statistics.

What more can Nylander do to establish himself as a dependable asset? Yet, the organizational focus seems not to appreciate his value. Given his comparable, they seem to be at least $1 million light on his contract offer. He sort of seems to sit second-fiddle to Matthews in priority. Yes, Matthews is THE star of this team. However, that doesn’t mean that Nylander is not equally as important to re-sign.

Nylander remains, surprisingly, on a “sweetheart deal” negotiated in his last contract. In addition, his contributions during the playoffs, advanced metrics, and overall consistency suggest that he has the potential for even greater seasons. For the team to short-change him in terms of financial recognition now seems to ignore those contributions.

Item Two: Is Tyler Bertuzzi’s Time with the Maple Leafs a One-and-Done?

If Bertuzzi can play an entire season, given his gritty style of play, he could really help this team. He’s been known for his combination of both scoring and bringing a physical presence to his on-ice play. No one can ignore those on-ice contributions – when he stays healthy. However, shades of goalie Matt Murray, will his injuries become a concern this season?

It just seems to be in his nature to play the kind of game that brings on injuries. He might not be injury-prone personally, but the nature of his game makes him prone to injuries. As he faces the season, there’s a question about whether his performance can be maintained over the long term. If he can stay healthy, he’s likely on his way to a healthy next contract – wherever he might choose to sign it.

For Bertuzzi, it’s a bit of an odd situation. His one-year contract suggests that if he stays healthy and scores as he seems able to score, he might price himself out of a contract with the team. If he can’t stay healthy, will the Maple Leafs want to sign him to a contract extension? Either way, Bertuzzi’s status suggests that he might not have a long future with this Blue and White team.

Item Three: Is a Team-Friendly Deal Next for Max Domi?

I’m more anxious than ever to see how Domi plays this season. Given what we’ve all heard about him, he seems more than excited to be part of the Maple Leafs’ roster. Does that mean he’ll become a player who will wish to stay with the team long-term? And, that begs the second question, will he sign a long-term commitment at a team-friendly rate?

One would have to believe that Domi would lean toward being willing to re-sign a team-friendly deal. In a positive way, that suggests a chance for a long-term mutual commitment between Domi and the Maple Leafs. If he can adapt to the pressures of playing in Toronto and contribute both on and off the ice, he’s potentially a player who could positively impact the team’s future.

Item Four: What’s the Hold Up with Auston Matthews’ Contract?

The whole situation of team dynamics seems to be playing out in an interesting web of unsigned contracts, player power, and unmet expectations. No one seems more in the middle of the drama than Matthews.

You get the sense that, as soon as Matthews signs, the domino will have fallen toward Nylander who will reveal his true intentions. Right now, one can only guess the sorts of backstories and issues behind these contract negotiations. Someone has to blink first.

All these unseen issues seem to underscore the interconnectedness of the team’s roster and salary cap dynamics. The spotlight on Matthews’ contract extension significantly influences the trajectory of Nylander’s negotiations. This then impacts all the other negotiations.

Suddenly, the team faces an environment where each player’s contract has a ripple effect on the other, which then spills over onto the entire team. Yikes! For those who know Shakespeare’s Hamlet, it sounds so similar, doesn’t it? Let’s hope it doesn’t end with the same disastrous outcomes.

To Maple Leafs’ fans looking on from the outside, this juggling of contractual considerations raises questions about leadership, maturity, and the team’s overall performance.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

I can only hope the on-ice version of the team is not nearly as unworkable as it’s seemed this summer. I’ve been covering the Maple Leafs now for six seasons. Perhaps I’ve missed it, but this is the first offseason that I wonder if anyone has a sense of how to run a business.

It would show leadership if Matthews signed his contract extension soon. His percentage of the team’s salary cap will be crucial in convincing other elite Maple Leafs players to also remain at a similar percentage. That is less true for Nylander, who was playing on what turned out to be a team-friendly contract. However, it would surely be true about Mitch Marner.

We’ll see how this resolves itself, if it does.