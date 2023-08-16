Flames News & Rumors: Hanifin, Lindholm, Kadri & More

In this latest edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Noah Hanifin may be a bigger trade target than ever before now with Erik Karlsson off of the board. In other news, Elias Lindholm is continuing to be connected to the Boston Bruins. Meanwhile, Nazem Kadri recently spoke with the media about the positivity heading into the new season. Lastly, THW’s Rob Couch discussed some Flames wild cards heading into the new season. Let’s talk about all of this and more in today’s (Aug. 16) Flames News & Rumors column.

In a recent article for The Athletic, Julian McKenzie wrote the Karlsson blockbuster trade could open the window for a potential Hanifin trade coming to fruition (for ‘With Erik Karlsson off the market, can Flames capitalize on Noah Hanifin’s value?’ The Athletic, 8/8/2023). This is an understandable thought, as Hanifin is one of the top defensemen in the rumor mill.

The Flames are in a position where they may need to trade Hanifin, too. The Massachusetts native is not expected to sign an extension with the team, and he is simply too important of an asset to lose for nothing through free agency next summer (from ‘LeBrun: Erik Karlsson ‘open-minded’ on trade destinations, plus latest rumblings on Meier, Barbashev, Hellebuyck, more,’ The Athletic, 6/16/2023). Top-four defensemen are heavily valued in the NHL, and the Flames would surely get a solid return for him if they begin to seriously shop him.

Hanifin appeared in 81 games this past season with the Flames, posting seven goals, 38 points, and a plus-2 rating.

Lindholm Continuing to Be Connected to Bruins

The Bruins suffered another big loss this week, as veteran center David Krejci announced his retirement. Although this was heavily expected, it still leaves the Bruins in a very tough spot down the middle for the start of the season. Due to losing Patrice Bergeron and now Krejci, NBC Sports’ Nick Goss wrote that Lindholm stands out as a prime trade target for the Bruins.

This is not the first time where Lindholm has been connected to the Bruins, and it will likely not be the last. On paper, he seems like a good fit for the Bruins, as he is an elite two-way center and would be a nice replacement for Bergeron. However, the Flames are not actively shopping him, and their primary goal is to sign him to a long-term extension. However, if things do not improve on that front during the season and the Flames struggle again, perhaps these two teams could discuss a Lindholm trade.

While speaking with Mike Zeisberberger of NHL.com, Kadri discussed both the team and his struggles during the 2022-23 season. Yet, the most notable quote from the interview came when he said this:

“For whatever reason, we got a little restricted last year, so I’m just looking forward to a clean slate and starting the year off strong” Kadri to NHL.com

Kadri did not specify what he was referring to when he said ‘restricted’ but it very well could be toward former head coach Darryl Sutter. Yet, no matter the case, Kadri and his teammates will be looking to bounce back from what was a truly disappointing 2022-23 season.

In 82 games last season, Kadri posted 24 goals to go along with 56 points. This came after he had an 87-point campaign in 71 games played for the Colorado Avalanche in 2021-22.

Flames’ Wild Cards Heading Into 2023-24

As noted above, THW’s Couch recently wrote about three Flames wild cards who might make or break the club’s season. Couch’s trio consists of Jonathan Huberdeau, Jacob Markstrom, and Andrew Mangiapane.

Huberdeau’s selection is quite easy to understand. After hitting 115 points in 80 games with the Florida Panthers in 2021-22, Huberdeau struggled immensely during his first year as a Flame, posting just 15 goals and 55 points in 79 games. He was far from the star fans know he is capable of, and he will be aiming to turn things back around in 2023-24.

If the Flames hope to make the playoffs in 2024, they will need Jacob Markstrom to turn things back around. The 33-year-old netminder was far too inconsistent this past season, as he had a 23-21-12 record, a 2.92 goals-against average (GAA), and a disastrous .892 save percentage (SV%).

After scoring 35 goals and recording 55 points in 82 games in 2021-22, Mangiapane took a step back this past year, posting 17 goals and 43 points in 82 games. He previously displayed that he can be a strong top-six scoring winger, and the Flames will be hoping he can return to that form this upcoming campaign.