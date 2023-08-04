Flames News & Rumors: Lindholm & Gudas

In this latest edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, prominent NHL insider Elliotte Friedman provided a concerning update on the Elias Lindholm contract talks. In other news, Julian McKenzie and Shayna Goldman of The Athletic discussed six possible landing spots for Lindholm if the Flames were to trade the star center. Meanwhile, hard-nosed defenseman Radko Gudas recently confirmed that the Flames were one of the teams that targeted him in free agency before he joined the Anaheim Ducks. Let’s discuss all of this now in today’s (Aug. 4) Flames News & Rumors column.

Things Between Lindholm & Flames Are “Quiet”

During an appearance on the NHL Network, Friedman was asked about what he’s heard about the Flames and Lindholm’s extension talks. Friedman responded by simply saying that things are “quiet” between both parties. He also noted that if the Flames get their offer in the $8.8 million to $9 million range, it could possibly happen, but he immediately reiterated that things are “quiet at this point in time.”

Elias Lindholm, Calgary Flames (Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images)

This is not ideal news, as Lindholm is entering the final season of his contract, and the regular season is two months away. If Lindholm makes it clear that he does not wish to sign an extension with the Flames, they would be in a position where they would need to consider moving him. However, with talks being quiet right now, it seems things are in a strange purgatory state. Perhaps as we continue to inch closer to the regular season, Lindholm and the Flames will reengage in contract talks.

6 Teams Named as Possible Landing Spots for Lindholm

Until Lindholm is signed to an extension or traded, he will continue to be a major name in the rumor mill. In a recent article for The Athletic, McKenzie and Goldman argued that the Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes, Columbus Blue Jackets, Minnesota Wild, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Vancouver Canucks could be possible landing spots for the star (from ‘Elias Lindholm trade destinations: The Boston Bruins and 5 other possibilities,’ The Athletic, 8/3/2023).

The Bruins have been heavily connected to Lindholm this offseason, and that only increased when Patrice Bergeron retired. The Bruins are in desperate need of a first-line center, and Lindholm could be the perfect replacement for Bergeron. Like Bergeron, he plays an elite two-way game, and that is something Boston values immensely.

Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Hurricanes certainly know Lindholm well, as he began his career there. The Athletic’s Michael Russo reported that they also considered making a push for at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline (from ‘Behind the scenes for the Hurricanes’ trade deadline, and why they’re not worried about the East arms race,’ The Athletic, 3/6/2023). There is no question that the Hurricanes could use a second-line center under Sebastian Aho, and Lindholm would be a great addition for them because of it.

The Blue Jackets have been quite aggressive this summer, adding Ivan Provorov and Damon Severson to their blue line. However, it is clear that the Blue Jackets could use another top-six center, and they have a deep prospect pool, so the Flames could view them as an ideal trading partner.

The Wild have struggled to find a legitimate first-line center for quite some time, and the Zach Parise/Ryan Suter buyout penalties are a big reason behind it. However, there is no question that a player like Lindholm would work beautifully as their 1C and could give them the boost that makes them a stronger playoff threat. McKenzie and Goldman also wrote that young center Marco Rossi could make sense as a prospect heading the other way in a possible trade.

Elias Lindholm, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The Maple Leafs would be an intriguing landing spot for Lindholm. They already have a deep group down the middle, but things could change on that if John Tavares makes a permanent switch to the wing. As a result, McKenzie and Goldman argued that Lindholm could make sense for Toronto in this scenario. It also does not hurt that Lindholm of course has a connection with Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Brad Treliving.

The Canucks is the most controversial pick from McKenzie and Goldman’s list. The Flames and Canucks are division rivals and both had 38 wins on the 2022-23 season. Helping a division rival improve would be quite risky, but if the Canucks sent the Flames a big offer, they would surely need to consider it.

Gudas Rejected Flames’ Offer

In a recent interview, Gudas said that the Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Toronto Maple Leafs all expressed interest in him. Yet, he noted that he did not want to play for any of these three clubs because of the higher media pressure felt while playing for a Canadian team. He also said that he even felt it during his playoff series against the Maple Leafs, even though he was playing for the Florida Panthers.

Radko Gudas, Florida Panthers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Gudas would have been an intriguing addition to the Flames’ roster if signed. He would have provided their defensive group with far more physicality, and he would have been a notable part of their penalty kill. With that, he would given them more experience, as he has 11 years of NHL experience. However, in the end, Gudas decided to go to a far smaller market in Anaheim.