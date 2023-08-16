Rangers News & Rumors: Lafrenière, Kane & Chytil

In this latest edition of New York Rangers News & Rumors, Alexis Lafrenière provided an update regarding his contract talks with the Rangers. In other news, after joining the Rangers as a rental this past season, Patrick Kane may be open to the prospect of rejoining the Blueshirts for the 2023-24 season. Lastly, after a strong breakout season, should Filip Chytil receive more consideration for the second-line center role? Let’s discuss all of this and more in today’s (Aug. 16) Rangers News & Rumors column.

Alexis Lafrenière is one of the most notable restricted free agents (RFA) who has yet to sign a new contract in mid-August. Although this may cause concern for some fans, Lafrenière recently commented on the matter and provided a positive update. While speaking with Simon-Olivier Lorange of La Presse, he noted that discussions between him and the Rangers are ongoing and that he’s hoping that a new deal will come to fruition within the next few weeks (from ‘«Il faut être patient », affirme Alexis Lafrenière,’ La Presse, 8/13/2023).

Alexis Lafreniere, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

With this news, it is clear that Lafrenière’s new contract is on the way. The 21-year-old is likely to settle for a bridge deal, as he has yet to hit his full potential in his young career. However, the 2020 first-overall pick showed noticeable improvement this past season, posting 16 goals and a career-high 39 points in 81 games this past season. Now, it will be fun to see what he can do for an encore in 2023-24. I’m expecting a big breakout campaign from the promising youngster.

Could Kane Return to the Rangers?

It has already been established that Kane is going to wait until after the season starts before signing with a team. This is understandable, as the future Hall of Famer is recovering from offseason hip surgery. Speculation has been rampant over where he may end up, and it appears that the Rangers have a good shot of signing him if they wish to. Per Arthur Staple of The Athletic, he heard that Kane “really enjoyed his brief Rangers stint and would love a shot to show what he can do there when healthy, which he definitely was not in the spring” (from ‘A Patrick Kane return, where Adam Fox ranks all-time and power play changes: Rangers mailbag, part 3,’ The Athletic, 8/10/2023).

Patrick Kane, New York Rangers (Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images)

It is believable that Kane would be open to returning to the Rangers if given the opportunity to. Keep in mind, he forced a move to the Rangers before the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline passed last season by using his full no-movement clause (NMC). Furthermore, the Rangers are one of the top clubs in the Eastern Conference and are expected to compete for the Stanley Cup during the 2023-24 season because of it.

On an affordable one-year deal, perhaps it would make sense for the Rangers and Kane to reunite. He is a clear bounce-back candidate heading into the new season, as he will be healthy. With that, he posted 92 points in 78 games with the Chicago Blackhawks just back in 2021-22.

Chytil Could See 2C Time

Heading into the 2023-24 season, one player who Ranger fans are going to keep a very close eye on is Filip Chytil. The 2017 first-round pick is coming off of a breakout season with the Rangers, posting new career highs in goals (22), assists (23), and points (45). It was a major step in the right direction for the 23-year-old center, and one has to wonder if it could lead to him seeing more time as the club’s second-line center in 2023-24.

Filip Chytil, New York Rangers (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Rangers have a good problem, as they have two quality forwards in Chytil and Vincent Trocheck who are worthy of consideration for the 2C role. However, if they want the former to take that next step in his development, perhaps now is the time to give him more chances in a bigger role. If they do not, it is not the end of the world, as he will continue to be one of the game’s top third-line centers.

In either scenario, it is going to be quite intriguing to see what Chytil can do for the Rangers this upcoming season. There should be plenty of optimism surrounding him, as his 2022-23 season was quite promising.