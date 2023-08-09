Rangers News & Rumors: Lindgren, Lafrenière & PTO Targets

In this latest edition of New York Rangers News & Rumors, reports have surfaced that the Rangers are likely looking to sign defenseman Ryan Lindgren to a long-term contract extension. In other news, things between the Rangers and Alexis Lafrenière are quiet, but there is no reason for concern, yet. Lastly, who could the Rangers consider signing to a professional tryout contract (PTO)? Let’s discuss all of this and more in today’s (Aug. 9) Rangers News & Rumors column.

Rangers Looking to Sign Lindgren to Long-Term Extension

In a recent mailbag for The Athletic, Arthur Staple wrote that the Rangers would likely prefer to sign Lindgren to a seven- or eight-year contract extension in the upper $3 or lower $4 million range. Staple also wrote that the Rangers could look to trade him if they are not close to an extension. (from ‘Filip Chytil’s future, Jacob Trouba buyout, and Ryan Lindgren contract possibilities: Rangers mailbag, Part 2,’ The Athletic, 8/8/2023).

Ryan Lindgren, New York Rangers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Lindgren has become a major part of the Rangers’ roster over the last few seasons. His stellar defensive play has made him the perfect partner for superstar defenseman Adam Fox, so it is entirely understandable that the Rangers would want to lock him up for a very long time. However, the question remains if the 25-year-old is willing to take a bit of a discount to stay with the Blueshirts long term.

Lindgren appeared in 63 games this past season with the Rangers, where he posted one goal, 17 assists, 68 hits, and a plus-29 rating.

Things Still Quiet Between Rangers & Lafrenière

The Rangers currently have only one notable restricted free agent (RFA) left, and that is Alexis Lafrenière. As we inch closer to mid-August, the 2020 first-overall pick and the Rangers have not come to terms on a deal. Although we are getting deeper into the offseason, now is not the time for concern regarding this situation.

Alexis Lafreniere, New York Rangers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In another mailbag for The Athletic, Staple wrote that it is entirely normal for RFAs to wait to get deals done. He also brought up that fellow Ranger Kaapo Kakko did not sign his deal last year until July 28 and noted that Trevor Zegras (Anaheim Ducks) and Evan Bouchard (Edmonton Oilers) are also unsigned. Thus, this is a pretty common occurrence. (from ‘Alexis Lafrenière’s contract, will the players respond to Peter Laviolette and more: Rangers mailbag, Part 1,’ The Athletic, 8/3/2023)

Staple lastly noted that there may be a cause for concern if Lafrenière remains unsigned when players start arriving at training camp. However, until then, we should just calmly wait for a Lafrenière deal to come to fruition.

Potential PTO Targets

The Oilers got the PTO party started last night (Aug. 8), as they signed Brandon Sutter to one. With this news, one has to wonder if the Rangers could consider going down this route. When looking at players they could consider, Phil Kessel, Max Comtois, Nick Ritchie, and Zack Kassian stand out to me.

Kessel, 35, could be a player worth taking a look at. When looking at the Rangers’ lineup, it is fair to argue that they could use a right winger for their third line, and Kessel could give them just that if he were to impress on a PTO. The NHL’s ultimate Iron Man posted 14 goals to go along with 36 points in 82 games for the Vegas Golden Knights last season.

Phil Kessel, Vegas Golden Knights (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Comtois, 24, was let go by the Anaheim Ducks this summer after back-to-back poor seasons. The 2022-23 season was particularly disappointing for him, as he had just 19 points in 64 games played. Yet, when noting that he led the Ducks with 33 points in 55 games during the 2020-21 season, he could be a player worth taking a look at. He would give a bit more grit and skill to the Rangers’ bottom six if signed.

Ritchie, 27, would be a solid PTO target for the Rangers if they want more toughness in their lineup. The 2014 first-round pick appeared in 74 games this past season split between the Arizona Coyotes and Calgary Flames, where he had 13 goals, 26 points, and 218 hits. With numbers like these, he could be a decent addition to New York’s bottom six.

Nick Ritchie, Calgary Flames (Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images)

Kassian, 32, would be a player to consider if the Rangers want to add a tough 13th forward. His offensive totals took a notable hit this past season with the Coyotes, as he had just two goals to go along with a minus-18 rating in 51 games played. It was a year to forget for the Ontario native, but perhaps a change of scenery could be what he needs to get his career back on track.