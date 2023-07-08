2024 NHL Draft Rankings: Forbes’ Way Too Early Top 32

It’s known as the Christmas of the hockey season — the NHL Draft — and all the glory that comes with it for the prospects, the teams and, on the outside, the rankers who’ve been working tirelessly all season long to get their rankings out.

Like Christmas, as soon as it’s over there’s a countdown on to the following year. As is the case with the NHL Draft. So, with that in mind, the 2023 NHL Draft went down without a hitch. It had some surprises in the first round — like the Toronto Maple Leafs taking Easton Cowan at 28th overall — but with it over and development camps opening, it’s time to look ahead to next year’s draft.

The 2024 NHL Draft won’t look like this year’s event. It promises to be more of a defensive-heavy draft, without the same depth of talent. Still, there are some good options early on and, as of now, it’ll all kick off with Macklin Celebrini.

Another Canadian kid, Celebrini is set to open up the 2023-24 season with Boston University of the NCAA. He’ll join his brother, Aiden, who was drafted by the Vancouver Canucks in the 2023 NHL Draft and while he’s one of the younger players in the upcoming draft, the younger Celebrini should continue to make noise in his upcoming freshman year.

Ivan Demidov is another name making headlines early in this class. Some have already compared him to Matvei Michkov saying he’s just shy of the skill level that Michkov possesses. All eyes will be on him this season to see if he can transition to the next level in Russian hockey. But it’s safe to say he could push for a top-five spot in 2024, depending on how teams feel with the geopolitical situation.

Of course it wouldn’t be an NHL Draft if we didn’t talk about the London Knights having a potential first-round pick. Enter Sam Dickinson who joined the Knights after being drafted by the Niagara IceDogs in the OHL Priority Selection. He’s already a big defender and his presence on the Knights’ blue line this year should keep him as a pick we see just outside the top-10 in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Now, enough about the few headliners in this draft, here’s a closer look at my way-too-early top-32 for the 2024 NHL Draft.

1. Macklin Celebrini, C, Boston University (NCAA)

For now, he’s considered the unanimous number one pick. He’s had stops in two elite programs, including Shattuck St. Mary’s and the USHL’s Chicago Steel, but he’s off to college in the fall when he will join Boston University.

Celebrini’s skill level is a step ahead of those who will follow him in the draft, and while he’s under six feet, his 181-pound stature alludes to his strength on the puck and part of what makes him so difficult to play against.

He has all the tools you’re looking for in a top-end prospects. He sees the game well. He can shoot the puck amongst the best and he already plays a 200-foot game that makes him dangerous even without the puck.

During his time with Shattuck’s 18U program, he toyed with the opposition posting 50 goals and 117 points in just 52 games. So, in 2022-23 he joined the Chicago Steel of the USHL where he, once again, excelled about expectation. He tallied 46 goals and 86 points in just 50 games during the regular season before being shut out in two playoff games.

An NHL future is without question for the 17-year-old and if his numbers to this point are any indication of what he’s capable of he’s going to be an exciting player to watch. While it’s not detrimental to his ranking, it should be noted that Celebrini did have offseason shoulder surgery after playing the entire season in Chicago with a shoulder injury.

2. Cole Eiserman, LW, USA U18 (NTDP)

Another product of Shattuck St. Mary’s, Eiserman is now in the U.S. Development Program and putting up good numbers with the U18 program and the USNTDP Juniors. Combined in 2022-23, he posed 54 goals and 76 points in 52 games along with another 21 goals and 31 points in 14 games with the national teams at the U17 and U18 tournaments.

Another player under six feet, he’s closer to 200 pounds than Celebrini and is just 16 with his birthday coming in August. He’s already committed to the University of Minnesota for the 2024-25 season and will take the NCAA route just like Celebrini.

He is an exceptional player and has drawn some comparisons to Auston Matthews with his scoring ability and the trajectory of his career. In the offensive zone, he finds ways to get open and when he shoots, he’s an extremely dangerous option.

Could he compete for first overall? Maybe. It’ll come down to what the team needs are at first overall and if they can forego skating for pure goal scoring then Eiserman has a chance.

3. Artyom Levshunov, RHD, Green Bay Gamblers (USHL)

He’s big and he already has the offensive awareness to make him a threat on both sides of the puck. The Belarusian made his North American debut with the Gamblers of the USHL in 2022-23 and carried over the offence that he provided back home.

He played 62 regular season games for the Gamblers with 13 goals and 42 points, adding one assist in three playoff games. He’s highly skilled and it shows in the way that he can break out of his own zone, but also how he moves the puck up ice on his own accord as well.

Before coming over, he led his team in scoring in Belarus in 2021-22 with 63 points in 46 games.

He skates well, he can move along the blue line with poise and sees the game extremely well in that he can make plays in tough areas. For now, he sits third on my list, but he likely won’t fall out of the top-five anytime soon.

4. Ivan Demidov, RW, SKA St. Petersburg (MHL)

He’s a prospect that sees the game incredibly well. As mentioned, he’s not quite at the same level as Michkov overall, but he has a nose for the net and understands positioning in the offensive zone. He often finds a way to get a shot off or create rebounds and he’s smart in how he reads the game.

He can change direction so quickly and his skating is well above average in this class. While Demidov has a good shot and finds ways to get it off in tight spots, his numbers also suggest that he has a knack for making plays and setting up his teammates.

Some have him gunning for a top-three spot by the endow the season, but I’m hard-pressed to see that happen unless he can make the jump to the KHL and put up some good numbers. Still, 62 points in 41 games in the MHL with St. Petersburg isn’t something to overlook either.

5. Berkly Catton, C, Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

As is the running theme early in this draft, Catton also spent some time in the Shattuck program in 2021-22 with the U16 team before making the jump the U18 program in Saskatoon. He also spent some time in the WHL that season, playing nine regular season games and four playoff games for the Chiefs.

His first full season in the WHL came in 2022-23 where he put up 23 goals and 55 points in 63 games and played for Canada at the U17s and U18s, captaining the U17 team with 12 points in seven games and helping both team medal — taking home silver at the U17s and bronze at the U18s.

He led the Chiefs with 10 power play goals in 2022-23 and finished the year above 50 percent in the face-off circle, adding to the interest in this kid.

6. Konsta Helenius, RW, Jukurit (Liiga)

Another smaller forward, listed at five-foot-10, Helenius opened last season in the U20 circuit in Finland with Tappara U20 where he tallied 28 points in 19 games. He finished the year on loan with Jukurit in the Liiga and had 11 points in 33 games.

To add to that he played internationally at both the U17s and U18s, winning bronze at the U17 World Hockey Championship. He also was recognized for having the best face-off percentage at the U18 World Junior Championship finishing with a 65.5 winning percentage in the face-off dot.

Helenius can also play the wing which makes him more versatile. While he’s not quite being talked about yet as a potential top-five, he could push for a spot there depending on how this season goes for the young Finn.

7. Aron Kiviharju, LHD, TPS (Liiga)

From one Finn to another, Kiviharju is a smallish defenceman with offensive upside. Like Helenius, he made the jump from the U20 circuit to the Liiga where he is expected to play for HIFK in 2023-24. He played at the U18s and the U20 World Juniors for Finland and was a top three player for his country at the U18s.

He’s a smart player that sees the game well and can move the puck out of his own zone effectively. He’s an offensive threat on the opposition’s blue line and handles the puck extremely well. Size and skating could see Kiviharju drop a little as the season goes on, but there are a lot of eyes on him — at least early on.

8. Cole Hutson, LHD, USA U18 (NTDP)

He’s the younger brother of Lane Hutson (’22 Montreal Canadiens pick) and while he’s much smaller than most in this draft, listed at just five-foot-eight, he has strong offensive prowess and it’s shown at every level he’s played at. He was a part of both the U17 and U18 teams for the U.S. where he averaged over a point-per-game at both tournaments and he continues to put up big numbers at the U.S. Development Program as well.

This may come as a surprise if you’re basing it simply off of his size, but he does play a physical game on top of his offensive production. Size will play a factor in where he’s taken, likely, but he should be considered a top-three offensive defenceman in this draft class.

9. Henry Mews, RHD, Ottawa 67’s (OHL)

As we mentioned in the opening, this is a defensive-heavy draft and it continues with Mews, the first OHLer off the board in this ranking. He’s one of the first players in this top-10 to come in at six feet and while the 17-year-old has offensive skill, he’s more of a two-way defenceman in comparison to the others we’ve talked about thus far.

First multi-goal effort for @Ottawa67sHockey rookie defenceman Henry Mews!



Give the 16-year-old 10 points through his first 14 contests as he helped the 67's return to the win column on Sunday 🎥 pic.twitter.com/RmFeU17oLW — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) November 28, 2022

Mews did post 12 goals and 31 points in 55 games with the 67’s in 2022-23, his first OHL season and earned a spot with Canada White at the U17 World Hockey Championship. In fact, he wore the ‘C’ for that team and put up eight points in six games in the process.

Being a right-handed defenceman will play in his favour as the year progresses. But it’s his compete level and his ability to play both sides of the puck that makes him such a valuable prospect. Add to that he’s got a good shot and finds ways to get it through, Mews will be one of the more sought after OHLers this season.

10. Sam Dickinson, LHD, London Knights (OHL)

The biggest player out of my top-10 so far, Dickinson is coming out of an organization that breeds NHL talent in the Knights. Originally drafted by Niagara, there was some turmoil going on organizationally and he wanted a change of scenery following his draft. Hence the move to the Knights and the Hunters paid a premium for this kid. It’s safe to say he didn’t let them down.

He had a bit of a slow start offensively and finished with just 23 points in 62 games, adding eight more in 21 playoff games, but he projects to shatter those numbers this season in his draft year. He was named to the OHL All-Rookie Team in 2022-23 and captained the U17 Canada Black team.

He has a much higher ceiling than what we’ve seen so far from the young defenceman and given some development this year, he could project more towards being a top-four in the NHL someday. But he needs to put in the work.

11. Maxim Massé, RW, Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

12. Tanner Howe, C/W, Regina Pats (WHL)

13. Zayne Parekh, RHD, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

14. Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, RW, Mora IK J20 (J20 Nationell)

15. Igor Chernyshov, LW, MHK Dynamo Moskow (MHL)

16. Charlie Elick, RHD, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

17. Ryder Ritchie, RW, Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

18. Adam Jiricek, RHD, HC Plzeň U20 (Czechia U20)

19. Will Shakan, LHD, USA U18 (NTDP)

20. Zeev Buium, LW, USA U18 (NTDP)

21. Anthony Cristoforo, RHD, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

22. Veeti Väisänen, LHD, KooKoo (Liiga)

23. Becket Sennecke, RW, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

24. Andrew Basha, LW, Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

25. Emil Hemming, LW/RW, TPS (Liiga)

26. Carter Yakemchuk, RHD, Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

27. Alexander Zetterberg, C, Örebro HK J20 (J20 Nationell)

28. Liam Greentree, RW, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

29. Jakub Chromiak, RHD, Sudbury Wolves (OHL)

30. Sacha Boisvert, C, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

31. Justin Poirier, RW, Baie-Comeau Drakkar (QMJHL)

32. Cayden Lindstrom, C, Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)