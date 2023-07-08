Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Samsonov, Gruden & Johnsson

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll look at Ilya Samsonov’s arbitration and its potential impact on the team’s goaltending decisions. Second, I’ll speculate about the possibility of a trade involving William Nylander and the Calgary Flames.

Third, I’ll share news about John Gruden, the newly appointed head coach of the Toronto Marlies. I’ll take a quick look at his background, coaching philosophy, and goals for the team. Finally, I’ll look at two former Maple Leafs — former general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas and his re-signing (but this time for the Pittsburgh Penguins) Andreas Johnsson. Dubas is hoping that Johnsson’s reunion with the Penguins can reprise his career and have an inexpensive offensive addition to the team.

Item One: Samsonov’s Arbitration Can Push Murray Out the Door

The Maple Leafs have a chance to address their goaltending situation because Ilya Samsonov has filed for arbitration. That act in itself has triggered a second buyout window. The arbitration increases the likelihood of the team parting ways with goaltender Matt Murray, who has probably been tough to trade.

Although trading Murray is still a preference, it’s likely that a buyout is a backup plan. The timing of Samsonov’s filing aligns with the organization’s plans, and the additional buyout window will open after the arbitration case is settled or awarded.

Look for the Maple Leafs to move on both these goaltending issues at the same time. The question is about how the new Maple Leafs’ general manager (GM) sees the team’s depth. Will he ride with Samsonov and Joseph Woll, or will he seek another veteran goalie on the market? Again, fans should look for these decisions to be made over the next couple of weeks.

Item Two: Could Nylander Be Headed West Soon?

It’s not news to Maple Leafs’ fans that the team’s contract negotiations with forward William Nylander have hit a snag. Now, what to do? Most hockey pundits (and I agree with them) suggest that Nylander’s ask at $10 million might be a tad high given market values, but not out of line for a starting figure. On the other hand, the team’s desire to pay only about $8 or $8.5 million is low given today’s NHL market values.

William Nylander, Toronto Maple Leafs (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

This impasse has led to speculation that Nylander could be traded before the situation really hits the skids. Ironically, one potential landing place for Nylander is the Calgary Flames, which is GM Treliving’s old team.

The Flames are up in the air with several key players in Elias Lindholm, Mikael Backlund, and Noah Hanifin. At the same time, they’re looking to improve their team’s success and the desirability that other players might want to land there. For Flames GM Craig Conroy, would Nylander be attractive for both those reasons?

The Flames could use an offensive game-breaker who could significantly impact crucial moments. Nylander will likely remain the third option in Toronto behind Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. However, he could immediately jump into a more prominent role with the Flames. Would that be attractive to him? How did he get along with Nazem Kadri?

Calgary has enough salary-cap space to negotiate a contract with Nylander’s agent. That differs significantly from the Maple Leafs. It also makes the Flames a potential trade partner. Additionally, if Nylander and Lindholm had a good relationship from playing with Team Sweden in international hockey, might Nylander’s coming influence Lindholm’s decision to stay with the team?

There are a lot of questions; however, a Nylander move to the Flames is looking less radical than it once was.

Item Three: What’s Marlies Coach John Gruden Like?

John Gruden has moved to the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Toronto Marlies and will be their new head coach. In speaking recently to the media at the team’s development camp, Gruden shared the events that led him to become the Marlies’ head coach. He had been under contract with the Boston Bruins.

Gruden was interested in the AHL-level opportunity because of his experience coaching youth teams. In his resume, he had spent time spent with NHL coaches Barry Trotz and Jim Montgomery. Gruden spoke highly of his time working with both Trotz and Montgomery, noting their professionalism, energy, and intelligence about the game.

John Gruden of the Hamilton Bulldogs. Photo by Aaron Bell/OHL Images

During his conversation with the media, Gruden noted that he believed in the importance of player development and in helping to shape young players into both better athletes and also better people.

The question came up about Gruden’s experience with the Bruins during their record-setting year. He shared his disappointment in not achieving the team’s ultimate goal. As he noted, it’s tough to win in the NHL — no surprise to the Maple Leafs.

Gruden was impressed with his visit to Coca-Cola Coliseum, where the Marlies play their home games. He loved the facilities and amenities there. His coaching experience had taken him just down the road to Hamilton, Ontario, where was the head coach of the 2018 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) championship Hamilton Bulldogs.

By the way, he’s no relation to former NFL football coach Jon Gruden, but he’s become used to the confusion their names have caused fans.

Item Four: Former Maple Leafs’ Andreas Johnsson Reunites with Former GM Dubas in Pittsburgh

On Friday, the Pittsburgh Penguins signed forward Andreas Johnsson to a one-year contract worth $800,000. Johnsson had previously played for new Penguins’ GM Kyle Dubas with the Maple Leafs. He’ll be another reclamation project for Dubas. Last season, Johnsson saw limited action split between the New Jersey Devils and the San Jose Sharks (with three assists in 13 games).

Andreas Johnsson, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

In his NHL career, Johnsson has totalled 48 goals and 68 assists (for 116 points) in 259 career games. Now 28 years old, could the forward bring some offensive firepower to the Penguins’ roster? Johnsson had a standout sophomore season with the Maple Leafs, scoring 20 goals and adding 23 assists. So, he has shown scoring and playmaking abilities.

The reunion between Johnsson and Dubas in Pittsburgh offers an opportunity for the forward to revitalize his career and contribute to the Penguins’ success in the upcoming season.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

There really is a lot of unsettled business with the Maple Leafs. However, when it settles, it will be interesting to see just what this team will look like. The team has worked hard since Treliving has taken over to reshape its culture and narrative.

How it performs will remain a question both in the regular season and into the postseason. It should be a fun season.