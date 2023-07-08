Canadiens Benefitting from Hockey’s Growth in Austria

In Canada, there is a sense of pride when it comes to the sport of hockey. There is also an almost elitist point of view that the game belongs to us, and only us. But the moment we shared this sport with the world, it was no longer just Canadian. Oh sure, Canadians make up much of the top tier of skill in the world, but that number is shrinking as other nations begin to incorporate the development plans pioneered in Canada, or the ones Canada stole from the Soviets and refined.

Related: Canadiens Miss On O’Reilly But Provide Window Into Future

Latest News & Highlights

This is why international tournaments are so important. There used to be only two main powers, the Soviets and Canada, then came the Americans, Swedes, Finns, and then the Czechians. Now, countries such as Switzerland are in the fight and Germany is winning silver medals and the Latvians the bronze.

Austrian Hockey Development

Seeing tiny Austria arrive in Halifax for the World Junior Championship (WJC) was inspiring. Despite a David vs. Goliath scenario, the Austrians showed that their program, while not quite ready to compete with the superpowers, has truly grown since their last appearance in the 1980s. The focus on the grassroots has helped these smaller hockey nations start to churn out quality NHL-level prospects.

David Reinbacher, Team Austria (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

In an exclusive interview with Kirk Furey, the head coach of Austria’s 2023 WJC team, and now head coach of EC-KAC Klagenfurter Athletiksportclub, there was a lengthy discussion on this aspect of Austrian hockey. Furey spoke with passion when it came to the growth of the sport in his adopted homeland. Even with them being relegated, there will be kids back in Austria who watched them compete. That exposure helps us grow the game at the grassroots level.

“These countries need this. For those who say this tournament should be down to 8 teams, but they’re wrong. You look at teams that were outmatched in the quarterfinals. Let’s look back at history and see the teams that have developed, let’s look forward and take the positives. It’s a huge thing for small countries. We need this. Not just small countries, but to grow hockey around the world to grow interest it benefits everybody.” – Kirk Furey

Furey spoke about Detroit Red Wings prospect Marco Kasper, and Minnesota Wild prospect Marco Rossi (both top 10 picks at the NHL Entry Draft). But he spoke most about Montreal Canadiens prospect Vinzenz Rohrer. Glowingly stating that he doesn’t cheat you on anything and that his heart is that of a lion. But one moment stands out for the coach that encapsulates the determination and heart that will propel the soon-to-be 19-year-old forward to his dream of playing in the NHL one day.

“Vinzenz (Rohrer) gave me an unforgettable moment. He spoke to the bench during a TV timeout vs. Sweden. He looked every player in the eye and told them they have a choice, roll over or step up and fight, battle the rest of the way, and show everyone what we’re made of. Watching him from behind the bench, I have never been prouder or inspired by one of my players. At that moment, it was the team that mattered for him.”

Canadiens Target Character

The Canadiens have expanded their analytics department under the direction of Chris Boucher. They’ve been instrumental in helping management decide on who to draft in 2022 and recently in 2023. They help them to focus on players with the skills that translate to the NHL, but whose flaws can be repaired under the tutelage of development director Adam Nicholas. While Rohrer was drafted on his skill, 97 points in 118 games for 0.87 points per game (P/PG), the character witnessed by Furey encapsulates exactly what the Canadiens are targeting.

A contending team needs more than just skill to compete. It also needs all 23 players to compete, not just for their stats, but for the other players on that bench. Executive vice president Jeff Gorton’s tenure with the New York Rangers gave him the experience of knowing that sometimes character is more important than skill. One look at the disastrous tenure of Tony DeAngelo with the Rangers, and the Habs’ high value on team-first players begins to make sense. Using a combination of analytics, the “eye test” and input from a trusted development director, general manager (GM) Kent Hughes made the final decision to select Austrian defenseman, David Reinbacher.

This decision led to some negative reaction seen from a segment of the fan base on social media. But by the end of the Development Camp one week later, Reinbacher has been embraced.

The 18-year-old checks many boxes. He is 6-foot-2 and 194 pounds, meaning he has room to grow. He is also an elite skater who plays a highly mobile style of defense, he is a controlled zone entry and exit machine and has untapped offensive skills. But beyond that, it is his work ethic and character that put him over the top.

According to Furey, the young defender has all the talent, but he has the character to use as the foundation for future success. On the ice Furey says that:

“Reinbacher is laser focused, that he is the type of player that is so competitive that either you’re all in with him, or you’re in the way.” -Kirk Furey

It’s not just about hockey for Reinbacher. Furey describes him as a shy kid, but one that is confident in himself. He spoke about his family and their priorities being on education, something that helps him to expand his critical thinking skills and speed his processing when on the ice. But most of all it also gives him an escape from hockey. But on the ice, Furey gives a lot of credit for Reinbacher’s growth as a player to defensive specialist coach Paul Boutilier, someone that Furey described as one of the best in the sport. “When it comes to improving the fundamental skills of being a defenseman, he stresses footwork, posture, and funneling.” When Boutilier spoke to Martin Leclerc of Radio Canada, he said that:

“He (Reinbacher) can accomplish things that just can’t be taught. He has never ceased to handle himself like a top tier prospect. We’re talking here about a defenseman who has played against grown men in a professional league. He was given lots of ice time and even played on the top pair.” – Paul Boutilier

Player development doesn’t just start after the NHL Entry Draft. It is a long path stretching from the grassroots led by volunteer coaches, to junior leagues, private consultants and skills coaches. The growth of hockey has directly benefitted the NHL by exposing more youth to the sport, adding them to the pipeline and churning out quality prospects. Pairing that expansion with the Canadiens’ focus on analytics and quality character, in the case of Reinbacher, it has provided them a future core player. The more the game grows, the better the sport becomes.